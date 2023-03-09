Jump to content

9 best eyebrow pencils for effortlessly enhancing and shaping your arches

Reach for these to achieve a full yet natural finish

Olivia Perl
Thursday 09 March 2023 10:32
Choose varying textures and between as many as 15 shades to find the best match for your brows

Choose varying textures and between as many as 15 shades to find the best match for your brows

(The Independent)

By now it’s widely accepted that our brows are the most important feature when it comes to balancing the face. Get them wrong and everything is slightly off. If you ever overplucked your eyebrows circa Nineties or early 2000s trends or you got really into the Instagram eyebrows of 2016, then you’ll be well aware that no truer sentence has ever been uttered.

Thankfully, the beauty world seems to have reached an eyebrow equilibrium, where a natural, soft look is taking centre stage. But don’t be fooled into thinking that your favourite celebrities or beauty influencers are taking the “natural” part too seriously, as anyone with amazing brows has definitely had a helping hand in the form of a brow pencil.

There are lots of textural options when it comes to defining your face framers – think brow pomade, brow gel, brow pen, powder – but for a seriously natural look with a hint of definition, the frontrunner is a really good brow pencil.

However, not all are created equal, with some being too soft to recreate hair like strokes, and others being so hard you find you can barely notice a different. But when you have that Goldilocks moment and find the brow pencil that takes your face framers from zero to Lily Collins, you’ll never go back.

Generally speaking, brow pencils won’t cost you an arm and a leg – even the usually very expensive brands are much closer to their high street counterparts. Plsu, they’re not something that often needs to be replaced so you get more for your money. Basically, they’re the most low maintenance item in your makeup bag.

How we tested

We put these eyebrow pencils through their paces, trying out each one for an entire day, which would include going to the gym, heading into central London and even a very late night. While we tested, we were looking out for how easy it was to apply, the colour payoff, whether it blended well, how natural it looked and whether it lasted. These were the stand outs.

(Olivia Petter)

The best eyebrow pencils for 2023 are:

BBB ultra thin brow definer 2.0

  • Best: Overall
  • Shades: Cool blonde, mid brown and rich dark brown

Is it really that much of a surprise that the frontrunner for the best eyebrow pencil is from a brand called Blink Brow Bar? It’s an eyebrow haven which not only sells lovely pencils and gels but also does stellar brow threading. And the ultra-thin brow definer 2.0 does everything you would hope a brow pencil would do.

It has a thin nib which makes drawing hair like strokes seriously easy and adding definition without overloading the hairs with product is a given. The spoolie on the other end easily brushes through and blends out the product so that if anyone were to see your brows, they would never think you had pencil in them. Five shining stars from us.

Continue reading...

Mac eyebrow styler

  • Best: For natural brows
  • Shades: 15

Mac rarely misses the mark and the eyebrow styler doesn’t buck the trend. Coming in a huge 15 shades, the thin pencil is easy to use for defining and shaping while still looking super natural. The texture is on the harder end which helps to recreate those hair like strokes and the spoolie blends out the product for an overall fuller brow. It’s long-wearing, claiming to last for 12 hours (which we can confirm it did) plus it held up its humidity and sweat resistant claims when we finished our gym session with our defined brows still very much in tact.

Continue reading...

Charlotte Tilbury brow cheat

  • Best: Luxury eyebrow pencil
  • Shades: Eight

At this point, there’s rarely a makeup roundup without something from Charlotte Tilbury on the list, but that’s because the brand is really just that good. Honestly, the brow cheat isn’t one of its best products – those accolades go to the bronzers, setting spray and unrivalled lipsticks – but it’s still a beautiful pencil, both in terms of the packaging and the formula.

Another micro-pencil, the tip easily draws on natural looking hair strokes and gives a strong colour payoff that blends into less intense definition with the spoolie. Be careful how far you wind this one up as if you go too far, you might find the pencil just falls out the end. Not ideal.

But when everything is intact, it creates strong but still natural brows and there are eight colours to choose from. Although it’s the most expensive on this list, it’s still only £24 so if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fiend, add this to your basket.

Continue reading...

3INA the eyebrow pencil

  • Best: For blending
  • Shades: Four

3INA took a little hiatus from the UK market over the last year or two but it’s back now with a bang. Known for playing with colour, it bucks against the very natural, tonal makeup that’s everywhere right now with bold blues, yellows and greens across eyeliners, mascaras and more.

The eyebrow pencil however, isn’t quite that brash. Instead, it’s a soft, creamy texture, made from Canauba and Japan wax that comes in four shades and glides effortlessly over the brows. If you do prefer a more defined edge but a softer overall finish, this blendable formula delicately creates shape and precision before blurring away with the spoolie on the other end. We’re glad this one’s back.

Continue reading...

Elf instant lift brow pencil

  • Best: Value
  • Shades: Five

We’ve lost count of the number of viral e.l.f products on TikTok from the putty primer (£9, Elfcosmetics.co.uk) to the halo glow liquid filter (£14, Elfcosmetics.co.uk). This brow pencil isn’t viral, but it is good and unbelievably cheap at just £3. And yes, you did read that right!

It comes in five shades from black to blonde and has a retractable case which means no need to have a sharpener to hand every time you find you’re running a little low. It includes grapeseed oil and vitamin E for conditioning and nourishing and creates a your-brows-but-better finish. It does stay although we noticed a tiny bit of smudging after we’d been to the gym. But for such a low price, we’ll forgive.

Continue reading...

19/99 beauty graphite brow pencil

  • Best: For brunettes
  • Shades: Two

A sparkling new brand that wants everyone to enjoy all beauty whatever their age (from 19 to 99, get it?) its brow pencil is a regular pencil shape that can be used on eyes or brows. Who doesn’t love a multitasker?

The texture is like that of a graphite drawing pencil, giving this one seriously good colour payoff that transforms into a charcoal like texture when it hits your skin. There are only two shades to choose from in light and dark but we found that dark suited our brunette brows well. As expected, there’s a spoolie on the other side which easily blends the product for natural or standout brows – with this one, the choice is yours.

Continue reading...

Jones Road the brow pencil

  • Best: For on the go
  • Shades: Five

Jones Road had a bit of a TikTok moment last year with its what the foundation (£42, Jonesroadbeauty.com), but away from the online drama, it has some lovely products. Created by Bobbi Brown, the founder of the eponymous brand before she sold it, this brow pencil is chubby. Clean and cruelty free, the soft formula quickly defines brows and blends without any fuss. If you’re after extreme precision, this one isn’t for you, but for a quick on the go top up, this is perfect. It comes in five shades ranging from blonde to dark brunette and is all about definition over precision.

Continue reading...

NYX Professional Makeup precision brow pencil

  • Best: For redheads
  • Shades: Six

We challenge you to find a makeup wearer who doesn’t have only good things to say about NYX. An affordable brand, it produces products that not only make do in place of more expensive ones, but at times, even outdoes them.

The precision brow pencil is case in point. It comes in seven shades but, crucially, caters to those who are so often overlooked in the brow department: redheads. The auburn shade has a lovely warm tone that gives paler brows the light definition they need. A crayon like formula makes this easy to blend and, true to form, this product only costs £9. We’re sold.

Continue reading...

Maybelline brow ultra slim defining eyebrow pencil

  • Best: For definition
  • Shades: Four

For an affordable slim brow pencil, look no further than Maybelline. Whether you love creating thicker, defined brows or a more natural look this pencil will do the job while only costing £8.99. It has quite a hard texture which means it doesn’t create too much of a smudged effect, although it is still very easy to blend with the spoolie on the other end. And although we do really like this pencil, we’ve had to drop a couple of points for the fact it only caters to brunettes – if you’re a blonde or redhead, this one won’t be for you.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Eyebrow pencils

The best eyebrow pencil for price, quality and payoff is BBB ultra thin brow definer 2.0 but if you’re into a softer texture, then 3INA the eyebrow pencil is the best for blending. For seriously natural looking brows that just have that extra bit of fullness, try Mac eyebrow styler.

Create more definition in your brows with our round-up of the best eyebrow pens

