Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is one of the celebrity make-up artist’s hero products, with one bottle selling every two minutes. A multipurpose glow-giver, it creates the illusion of coverage by blurring out textural imperfections and bouncing light off the skin, giving a more even-looking complexion – sort of like a soft-focus filter in real life, hence the name. Nothing makes us feel more confident going foundation-free.

Depending on the look you’re going for, it can be used as a primer, mixed in with your foundation, dabbed on the high points of the face as a highlighter or worn alone for those minimal make-up days.

If you’re using it as a primer below foundation, particularly if you have oily skin, you might benefit from using a mattifying primer beneath it; it doesn’t do much to help make-up stay put.

Flawless filter gives skin that lit-from-within radiance without a hint of sparkle, and is so popular the brand struggles to keep it in stock. The only downside is that it costs £36. So when American beauty brand E.l.f., known for its quality but affordable products, launched its halo glow liquid filter and the beauty press hailed it as “the perfect dupe for flawless filter”, we knew we had to try it.

Halo glow not only claims to do exactly the same as the Charlotte Tilbury, in remarkably similar packaging, but costs £14. We put the two head to head in testing to see if this bargain is too good to be true.

How we tested

We tried both products with the same skincare and make-up routine – liquid foundation and cream bronzer, blush and highlight – to make sure they were given an equal chance, and wore them alone and under foundation. While testing, we were looking at packaging, application experience, skincare benefits and finish.