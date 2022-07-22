Charlotte Tilbury needs little introduction. The make-up artist is the woman behind some of the best known celebrities’s beauty looks, including Britney Spears on her wedding day and Blake Lively for the Met Gala.

But, her eponymous brand is also hugely popular. And since its launch in 2016, it has garnered a legion of fans and gained cult status thanks to its signature make-up and skincare favourites.

The brand’s products are on the more luxe end of the drugstore price bracket, but it’s fair to say that here at IndyBest we think they’re totally worth it.

But to make it a more pocket-friendly affair, the annual Charlotte Tilbury summer sale is back. And considering the fact the brand very rarely hosts such impressive discounts, you don’t want to miss out.

If you need to give your beauty bounty a refresh, read on for everything there is to know about the sale, including when it starts and what’s on offer.

Will there be a Charlotte Tilbury summer sale in 2022?

Yes, the brand’s eagerly anticipated event is back. And we couldn’t be more excited. The beauty brand will be offering up to 30 per cent off selected make-up and skincare kits for a limited time only.

Plus, its coveted sell-out mystery boxes are back from 9 August, which will include six full-size products. You can choose between the magic mystery box, which values at £190 yet will cost just £95. Or, alternatively, you can opt for the sensational skincare mystery box, which is worth £227 but can be yours for £113.

When will Charlotte Tilbury’s summer sale start?

So now that you’re in on the secret that Charlotte Tilbury is hosting another summer sale – and according to the brand, it’ll be its biggest ever – you’ll want to know when it starts.

Well, you can access the impressive savings from Monday 25 July through until Monday 15 August.

What were the best deals in last year’s sale?

The brand’s keeping everything a little hush hush about what we can expect this year, but with last year’s summer sale in mind, we expect to see some really big savings on some of the brand’s bestselling kits.

(Charlotte Tilbury)

For example, its sun-kissed bohemian beauty secrets (£138, Charlottetilbury.com) kit was reduced to just £96.60. It includes some of our all-time favourite products, including a six-shade eyeshadow palette (£45, Charlottetilbury.com), a coral rose-coloured lipstick with a satin finish (£26, Charlottetilbury.com), a black kohl eyeliner pencil (£21, Charlottetilbury.com) and the famous filmstar bronze and glow face palette (£49, Charlottilbury.com).

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Similarly, the brand’s sell-out glowing eye, lip and cheek kit (£73, Charlottetilbury.com) contained a chunky eyeshadow pencil (£22, Charlottetilbury.com), a high-shine collagen lip gloss (£26, Charlottetilbury.com), and a beauty light wand in “goldgasm”, which is a stunning liquid highlighter (£29, Charlottetilbury.com), was reduced to just £51.10.

(Charlotte Tilbury)

If it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare you love, you’ll likely also be in for a treat because last year the goddess cleanse and hydrate kit (£107.50, Charlottetilbury.com). The set was reduced to just £75.25, which is particularly impressive considering it contains the magic cream light (£75, Charlottetilbury.com) and the two-part goddess cleansing ritual (£35, Charlottetilbury.com).

