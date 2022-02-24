A relatively new breed of lipsticks, the liquid lipstick, is a firm favourite product in our make-up bags. And with mega-brands such as Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty, Chanel, Dior and Huda Beauty all offering new formulas, colours and finishes, it’s hard to know which one to pick.

Known for their long-lasting coverage and high pigmentation, many people opt for a liquid lippy over their much older solid counterparts. Unlike your regular roll-up lipstick, these versions come in a long tube with an applicator similar to a lip gloss, making them a sort of hybrid.

But, with options from matte and satin finishes to high gloss, lip stains, lip paint and even a swanky collagen lip bath from Charlotte Tilbury (£25, Charlottetilbury.com), it’s enough to confuse both lipstick newbies and make-up masters alike.

Luckily, we at IndyBest tried all of the options we could get our hands on, from bargain beauty buys to luxury lipstick options, and have rounded up the best of the bunch.

How we tested

There are only a few things we require from a liquid lipstick: longevity, high pigment and for it not to dry our lips up into a wrinkly prune-like state. So, we took each lipstick out for a good full day test drive where eating, drinking, talking and occasionally mask-wearing all were on the cards. And, of course, at the end of each day, we needed it to come off, so the Super Facialist cleansing oil was the remover of choice.

Read more:

So, whether you’re after a long-lasting lip colour or a budge-proof base, take a look below.

The best liquid lipsticks of 2022 are:

Best overall – Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint: £22, Boots.com

– Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint: £22, Boots.com Best long-lasting – Elf glossy lip stain: £6, Elfcosmetics.co.uk

– Elf glossy lip stain: £6, Elfcosmetics.co.uk Best budget buy – Collection Cosmetics perfection matte liquid lipstick: £3.99, Superdrug.com

– Collection Cosmetics perfection matte liquid lipstick: £3.99, Superdrug.com Best for luxury lovers – Chanel rouge allure ink: £31, Boots.com

– Chanel rouge allure ink: £31, Boots.com Best satin finish – Revlon colourstay satin ink: £9.99, Lookfantastic.com

– Revlon colourstay satin ink: £9.99, Lookfantastic.com Best multi-use lipstick – Tropic lipstain: £14, Tropicskincare.com

– Tropic lipstain: £14, Tropicskincare.com Best for hydration – Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath: £25, Charlottetilbury.com

– Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath: £25, Charlottetilbury.com Best value for money – The Body Shop speak up vinyl lip gloss: Was £8, now £6.40, Thebodyshop.com

– The Body Shop speak up vinyl lip gloss: Was £8, now £6.40, Thebodyshop.com Best matte finish – No7 matte liquid lips: Was £10.95, Boots.com

– No7 matte liquid lips: Was £10.95, Boots.com Best for clean beauty connoisseurs – Westerman Atelier squeaky clean liquid lip balm: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Westerman Atelier squeaky clean liquid lip balm: £35, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best everyday liquid lipstick – Max Factor colour elixir soft matte liquid lipstick: £9.99, Boots.com

– Max Factor colour elixir soft matte liquid lipstick: £9.99, Boots.com Best for easy application – Dior rouge Dior forever matte liquid lipstick: £32, Selfridges.com

– Dior rouge Dior forever matte liquid lipstick: £32, Selfridges.com Best red liquid lipstick – Huda Beauty Lunar New Year 2022 liquid matte lipstick: Buy now £18, Selfridges.com

Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 8

8 Longevity: 12 hours but would probably last longer

12 hours but would probably last longer Shade tested: Uncuffed Rihanna wanted a liquid lipstick that wouldn’t budge, lasting a whole 12 hours whether you eat, drink, smooch or anything else. And, she got it. Our tester wore this lip paint for a full day, even taking it through a three-course meal, and it looked virtually untouched by the end. The pigment is incredibly strong, so one swipe is definitely enough to achieve a high impact and the applicator wand is different to any other we’d seen before, with multiple curves and angles for a really precise application. It dried almost instantly, which is a great thing for application, but a cleanser or make-up remover will certainly be needed to fix any mistakes and remove. The good news is that it still came off easy enough after the 12 hours with the cleanser. Buy now £ 22 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elf glossy lip stain Best: Long-lasting Rating: 9/10 Finish: Gloss

Gloss Shades: 8

8 Longevity: 12 hours with fading

12 hours with fading Shade tested: Fiery red This liquid lipstick is tiny, really tiny, but for anyone after a handbag essential or travel staple, it’s quite perfect. Lightweight thanks to being a stain, yet with the same moisturising feel as a balm, there’s no drying, tugging or tightness at all, and the colour does stay for a really long time – although, as with any stain, it’s not the easiest to get off. The product description does say that it doesn’t transfer, but our tester found that it does just a little bit, so don’t go kissing anyone thinking they’ll get off scot-free. Buy now £ 6 , Elfcosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Collection Cosmetics perfection matte liquid lipstick Best: Budget buy Rating: 7/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 8

8 Longevity: 8 hours with fading

8 hours with fading Shade tested: Rebellious This is the cheapest liquid lipstick of our round-up, and we were doubtful at first at how it would hold up compared to some of the well-known names in this list, but we were pleasantly surprised. More like a paint than a liquid lipstick, this does come out thick and fast, so less is more on the first application. It’s enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and vitamin B5 for moisturising the lips, but our tester still found it a bit drying. From a distance, it looked quite fab with a strong pigment in our chosen colour “rebellious”, but close up every crease and line appeared. For under a fiver though, we can’t really complain and its faint strawberry taste was definitely among the best of the bunch. Buy now £ 3.99 , Superdrug.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chanel rouge allure ink Best: For luxury lovers Rating: 9/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 18

18 Longevity: 8 hours with fading

8 hours with fading Shade tested: Warm beige For any luxury lovers or designer devotees, make-up, perfume and skincare can be one of the most budget-friendly ways to own a little piece of the brands you love. Typically Chanel with the iconic logo on the top, this is a pretty impressive lipstick just to look at, but getting down to how it performs, our tester really put it through its paces. Not only was it incredibly easy to apply, the lightweight liquid melted straight onto the lips. Although matte in finish, it wasn’t drying thanks to jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, matcha green tea and vitamin E derivatives, a definite plus. But, although it handles drinking just fine, it did fade on the inner lips when eating, so be sure to keep it in your pocket for a quick top-up, lest you want it to look like a lip liner instead. When it came to removal, it was quick and simple. Buy now £ 31 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Revlon colourstay satin ink Best: Satin finish Rating: 7/10 Finish: Satin

Satin Shades: 6

6 Longevity: 12 hours with fading

12 hours with fading Shade tested: Your go to Blackcurrant seed oil and vitamin E are both key products in this Revlon lipstick formula, but it still felt a little bit dry. The benefit to that is it didn’t transfer or fade too easily when eating or drinking, but we would advise having a good lip scrub and balm to hand when prepping to put this on. The product description says it lasts 16 hours, but of course, our tester ate and drank within that period so we’d say it lasts around 12 with fading to be expected. The pigment is strong, and it’s easy to apply with the small doe-foot applicator too, and we had no trouble taking it off at the end of the day. Buy now £ 9.99 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tropic lip stain Best: Multi-use lipstick Rating: 9/10 Finish: Semi-matte

Semi-matte Shades: 2

2 Longevity: 12 hours with fading

12 hours with fading Shade tested: Pink bloom Don’t let the bright pink look of this one fool you, it’s actually much more subtle once on. Working as a lip stain rather than a lipstick, this weightless liquid is perfect for anyone who hates the feeling of lipstick, balm, gloss or anything else across their mouth. The added bonus comes in here, as this lip stain can also be used as a blush for a subtle flush of colour for a perfectly toned make-up look. As it’s a stain it really does last, which makes it a pain to get off, but is handy when running around throughout the day. It was also a contender for best smell, with ​​passion fruit and sweet orange oil giving it a tropical whiff. Buy now £ 14 , Tropicskincare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath Best: Hydrating lipstick Rating: 9/10 Finish: Gloss

Gloss Shades: 6

6 Longevity: 3-4 hours

3-4 hours Shade tested: Walk of no shame The Charlotte Tilbury collagen bath sounds more like a science experiment than a lipstick, but the bath bit makes a lot of sense after testing it. This is by far the most hydrating lipstick of the lot, with marine collagen, vitamin A, coconut oil and marula oil all working together for a serious moisture boost. The colour is subtle and more like a gloss, but it’s still enough for us to class it as a lipstick, and it also makes the lips look fuller and larger too. It isn’t the longest-lasting liquid lipstick of our picks, as it’s a high-shine gloss finish that does tend to stick to glasses, food and anything else that goes in the mouth, but it’s quite a pleasure to apply so we didn’t mind. The only thing our tester didn’t love about this lipstick was the soot-like taste and smell, but it wasn’t a deal-breaker – the cute heart-shaped applicator made up for it. Buy now £ 25 , Charlottetilbury.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Body Shop speak up vinyl lip gloss Best: Value for money Rating: 8/10 Finish: Semi-matte

Semi-matte Shades: 4

4 Longevity: 6 hours if not eating and drinking

6 hours if not eating and drinking Shade tested: Power move Named a vinyl lip gloss rather than a liquid lipstick, this Body Shop option glides on like a gloss but is actually a semi-matte finish. The narrow doe-foot applicator allows for precision when applying and within a couple of swipes a vibrant colour is achieved, staying put for a number of hours before needing a top-up. We tested the zingy bright tangerine colour “power move”, giving an instant colour lift that reminded us of tropical cocktails and holidays. The Body Shop description does say it offers 12 hours of moisture, but the colour does fade at around six, especially when eating and drinking. But, at a price point that doesn’t make you feel guilty indulging, and with 90 per cent of ingredients coming from natural origin, our reviewer was certainly adding this one to her make-up bag. But, do note, although it came off easily, a slight stain of colour was left. Buy now £ 6.40 , Thebodyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} No7 matte liquid lips Best: Matte finish Rating: 8/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 7

7 Longevity: 6 hours if not eating or drinking

6 hours if not eating or drinking Shade tested: Inspire No7 is a household staple when it comes to make-up. For most of us, it was probably the brand we bought our first foundation from – unless you were stuck with the infamous dream matte mousse – so, of course we had to include it in our best liquid lipstick round-up. Tested in colour “inspire”, this was probably our favourite shade of the lot, but it does come out a bit brighter than in looks in the tube. For the first hour our tester was pretty impressed, but with wear throughout the day, it did start to dry out the lips, with small rolls of the colour coming away. However, with the right prep and a good lip scrub before, this issue can be easily avoided. And it was removed effortlessly with no staining. Buy now £ 10.95 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Westerman Atelier squeaky clean liquid lip balm Best: For clean beauty connoisseurs Rating: 9/10 Finish: High gloss

High gloss Shades: 5

5 Longevity: 6 hours with fading

6 hours with fading Shade tested: Ma Puce An adult version of the beloved juicy tubes, this Westerman Atelier lip balm really brought back the nostalgia. You may have noted that this is technically classified as a liquid balm over a liquid lipstick, but there’s definitely enough colour in this product to make us categorise it as both. And, it really does have the best of both worlds – instantly moisturising and with enough gloss and colour to make a statement. Plus, it really made our tester’s teeth look whiter, a definite plus. It’s made without gluten, parabens or silicones, and really does live up to its “squeaky clean” name. Its moisturising properties are all thanks to jojoba, almond and argan oils and shea butter. Again, this was a dream to take off, not that we wanted to. Buy now £ 35 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Max Factor colour elixir soft matte liquid lipstick Best: Everyday liquid lipstick Rating: 8/10 Finish: Soft-matte

Soft-matte Shades: 8

8 Longevity: 8 hours with fading

8 hours with fading Shade tested: Rose dust Another household beauty brand everyone and their nan has tried, Max Factor. Coming in at the mid-price range, this is a failsafe option. Promising blurred lips, meaning less visible lines, this colour elixir needs two coats – the first to fill in those lines and the second to bring out the boldness of the colour. And, our tester was pretty impressed with the result. It wasn’t as moisturising as the Charlotte Tilbury lip bath (£25, Charlottetilbury.com) but not as drying as some of our other options either. It didn’t crack thanks to its “flex” technology and was easy to remove. Buy now £ 9.99 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dior rouge Dior forever matte liquid lipstick Best: For easy application Rating: 9/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 10

10 Longevity: 12 hours with fading

12 hours with fading Shade tested: Forever dream Dior is making some serious waves in the beauty industry, and this liquid lipstick is just one of the hundreds of products currently working its way to top spot among its famous competitors. Yes, it’s pricey, but the small tube is sure to last you a really long time. Interestingly, the instructions do recommend using a lip liner first before applying, but, of course we didn’t do that as we really wanted to see what the lipstick could do on its own (and we’re also lazy). With an intense pigment and little transfer, it effortlessly sits on the lips. Just remember to let it dry for 15 minutes after application, so no eating or drinking if you want it to really set. Buy now £ 32 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huda Beauty Lunar New Year 2022 liquid matte lipstick Best: Red lipstick Rating: 8/10 Finish: Matte

Matte Shades: 1

1 Longevity: 8 hours with slight fading

8 hours with slight fading Shade tested: Lunar New Year 2022 A classic red lip is hard to beat, and finding the right shade can be hard, but this limited edition Year of the Tiger option from Huda Beauty is a great bet for most people’s perfect shade. The deep red suits a huge range of skin tones and it really does last. Slightly drying thanks to its matte finish, it did make our tester keep rubbing her lips together, but with minimal fading despite the constant smacking, and drinking and eating weren’t too damaging either. In fact, when taking it off, it still didn’t want to budge and put up a good fight with the cleanser covering the chin, cheeks and even nose before it finally went on the cotton pad. Buy now £ 18 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Liquid lipsticks We’re pretty confident that we’ve found the best of the huge number of liquid lipsticks currently out there and at every price point, finish and colour. But Fenty just beat the others to the mark thanks to its incredibly strong pigment that lasts all day and night. For those looking for clean beauty products, the Westerman, The Body Shop and Tropic options are all packed with skin-loving ingredients. And luxury lovers will have to choose between the two powerhouses of Chanel and Dior. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on lipstick and other beauty heroes, try the links below: Boots discount codes

Lookfantastic discount codes Looking for a neutral lippy? Try our best nude lipstick shades to suit all skintones

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.