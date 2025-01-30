Jump to content
Hailey Bieber’s much-teased Rhode peptide lip shaper is finally here – but is it any good?

The beauty mogul’s latest launch is her take on a traditional lip liner

Daisy Lester
Thursday 30 January 2025 12:07 GMT
The peptide lip shaper launches at 5pm today
The peptide lip shaper launches at 5pm today (iStock/The Independent )

Hailey Bieber knows how to build the hype around a product. The beauty mogul, influencer (she has a casual 54 million followers) and model has been teasing a new launch from her beauty brand Rhode for months. Now, the peptide lip shape is finally here.

Launched in 2022, Rhode arrived on UK shores in 2023 and in the years since, it’s gone from strength to strength. Debuting with just three hero formulas – the peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and peptide lip treatment – the brand popularised the dewy skin, “glazed donut” trend.

Rhode’s growing roster of products now include a cleanser, cream blushes and even a phone case (the latest status symbol in the beauty world), but the peptide lip treatment remains the most popular. It sold out within days of first launching and can be found in most beauty fan’s make-up bags, from the OG formula to fruity watermelon and vanilla scents.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that the brand’s latest launch is another peptide-powered lip product. Combining soft neutral colour with a skincare approach, the formula comes in 11 shades and costs £24. But what sets it apart from a traditional lip liner? The brand describes its shaper as creating a creamier and more effortless effect, with the formula designed to contour and enhance your natural pout.

As for its skincare claims, key ingredients include a short chain of three amino acids to soften, smooth and hydrate, as well as fenugreek extract to visibly enhance, volumise and firm. On paper, the peptide shaper ticks every box. But how did it fare when testing?

How we tested

When shopping for a liner, I want it to have a creamy formula that doesn’t pile or break-up throughout the day
When shopping for a liner, I want it to have a creamy formula that doesn’t pile or break-up throughout the day (Daisy Lester)

As someone who considers a lip liner one of her desert island products, I had high hopes for Rhode’s new peptide shaper. When shopping for a liner, I want it to have a creamy formula that doesn’t pile or break-up throughout the day. Similarly, the product has to have enough precision for easy application, but not so sharp that the line looks unnatural. Plus, I look for neutral shades that serve as an everyday way to enhance my pout. Considering ease of application, longevity, the formula and the shade range, here’s my verdict on Rhode’s new peptide lip shaper.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy covers all the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest but she has her finger firmly on the pulse when it comes to all things beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, she has reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.

Rhode peptide lip shape

Rhode lip shape
  • Shades : Soft neutral pink, warm pinky mauve, soft peachy beige, rosy beige, warm taupe, caramel brown, warm medium brown, neutral mocha brown, rich neutral brown, rich plump brown, deep cool brown
  • Why we love it
    • Impressive shade range
    • Smooth application
    • Makes lips look plumper and more voluminous
    • Decent staying power
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Available in 11 shades, Rhode’s peptide lip shaper comes in a small tube (smaller than your average lip liner at just 0.75g) with a rounded applicator at one end and a smudge silicone tip at the other. In keeping with Bieber’s minimalist, natural approach to make-up, the shades are deliciously neutral, ranging from soft and peachy pinks to warm taupes, as well as plum and deeper browns for darker skin tones. The inclusive selection really does have something for everyone.

The compact tube is ideal for throwing in your bag for a quick top up, though I wouldn’t say it offers great value for money, with £24 seeming rather steep compared to other lip products on the market (Bieber’s much-loved NYX formula costs just £4, Boots.com). Though, I like that it’s a twist up, so there’s no need to sharpen. Similarly, the hybrid applicator does go some way to make up for the small size – more on that later.

The lip shaper boasts a rounded tip that creates a soft-focused outline around the lips. It’s super creamy and smooth to apply, with no piling or unevenness. This is thanks to the brand’s star ingredient, peptides, which keeps lips hydrated, soft and smooth. Lips immediately look plumper and more voluminous, with the brand claiming this is down to fenugreek extract.

Rhode peptide lip shape
(Daisy Lester)

I tried three shades, with the “press” warm pinky mauve most suiting my lip colour. The result was a natural-looking pout that blended seamlessly around my lips. The “lunge”, a rosy beige, is a deeper pink hue that adds depth to your lips, while I also tried “balance”, a caramel brown that helps achieve a Nineties look. Try a shade darker to contour your lips or shade match with your natural colour (challenge someone to spot you’re even wearing anything on your lips).

The lightweight, creamy formula has a contouring effect, enhancing your lip’s natural curvature, adding volume and evening out their shape, sans injectables. The built-in silicone smudger helps diffuse the look, softening any harshness and helping to blend the product across your lips. When layered with a lip gloss or oil, lips look and feel pillowy soft.

As for staying-power, the lip shaper lasts around four or five hours before it begins to fade and pile. Topping up with hydrating lip gloss, balms or oils helps with longevity, but the creamy consistency of the formula means it loses some of its colour and definition towards the end of the day.

  1.  £24 from Rhodeskin.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Rhode peptide lip shape

The latest Rhode launch returns to the brand’s star ingredient, peptides. Giving lips instant volume, definition and soft-focused colour, the formula is creamy and smooth for easy application. Whether you colour match or go one shade darker, the 11 neutral shades offer something for everyone, from everyday pink to plum hues for the evening. While the creamy formula is great for application and a natural, dewy finish, it’s less good for longevity. Though, it’s hydrating enough to top up throughout the day without piling. Equally, the formula sits nicely under lipsticks and glosses. There’s no denying the shaper is teeny-tiny in size, which feels like a cheat considering the £24 price tag, but the formula feels premium enough to justify the splurge. In Hailey Bieber we trust.

The Rhode lip shapers launch online in the UK at 5pm on 30 January.

