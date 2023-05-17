What to buy from Hailey Bieber’s rhode, according to a beauty editor

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
The wait is over: Hailey Bieber’s in-demand skincare line rhode – which is her middle name – is now available on UK shores, and we couldn’t be more excited. Since its initial launch last June, shipping has been limited but, the brand is now taking orders from overseas.
For the uninitiated, Hailey Bieber is a model and social media sensation. She’s the reason you’ve been seeing ‘glazed doughnut’ manicures all over your feeds for the best part of the year, and it’s fair to say anything she wears, eats or does either goes viral or becomes an immediate trend.
So, it probably comes as no surprise to hear the internet went wild over the news of a Hailey Bieber skincare line. The essence of the brand is a curated edit of well-formulated skincare products, with Bieber saying: “I live by a collection of edited essentials – one really good coat, or one really good moisturiser that works perfectly for me and that I’ll always come back to,” demonstrating her ethos.
Rhode is certified cruelty-free, all of its packaging is made from PCR and FSC-certified material, and it’s been developed in partnership with – and tested by – dermatologists. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and everything in the range is available fragrance-free.
But are the products as good as they sound? Do they live up to the hype? We tried them to find out – keep reading this article for our full verdict.
We received samples of the rhode kit (£95, Rhodeskin.com) almost a week before launch. The kit includes peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and three peptide lip treatments (salted caramel, watermelon and unscented). We incorporated each product into our daily routine for a few days and, although we haven’t tested them long enough to comment on any long-term results, we’re here to bring you our initial thoughts.
Our skin is blemish-prone and sits somewhere in between oily and dry. We have also been using a prescription-strength retinoid and our skin is prone to dryness from that, so we were interested to see how well the barrier restore cream worked on our skin.
This is the product we were most keen to try – and the one the whole world is most keen to try. It’s dubbed as Hailey’s signature dewy glow in a bottle, and those few words alone were enough to convince us. The serum itself is incredibly lightweight and absorbs into the skin really well, and it initially feels cooling on application.
It has an impressive list of ingredients, including niacinamide to nourish and brighten skin; peptides to plump; hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, and marula oil to support the skin’s barrier. It brightened instantly and felt hydrating too. While the promised dewy finish was subtle, it did provide a ‘lit from within’ glow that perked up our otherwise dull-looking skin.
We found the formula played well with other products: it was applied underneath sunscreen and on top of an antioxidant serum, and it didn’t pill. The one small downside is the packaging of this one product feels a little bit cheap, and the lid was hard to get off at times, but that’s something we can definitely overlook.
We were impressed by rhode’s focus on the skin’s barrier and the brand’s use of nourishing ingredients – all the products are incredibly gentle but well formulated. The barrier restore cream was something we weren’t fussed about initially but, having used it on our dry skin – which had some peeling around the chin and mouth, thanks to a prescription retinoid – we changed our mind.
The cream isn’t heavy or greasy like some barrier repair products can be. Instead, it’s rich but lightweight. It combines shea butter and squalane with peptides, acai and niacinamide to nourish and repair skin. It’s fragrance-free too, so it won’t cause further irritation, and it feels comforting and cooling to use.
We also tried it under make-up, and it worked well – it didn’t pill and it helped keep skin hydrated through the day, with no dry patches appearing. This one is staying in our daily routine – we just wish it was available in a bigger size.
A lip balm is just a lip balm, right? Not where Hailey Bieber is concerned – this is a product that’s also got people incredibly excited. Plumping, hydrating and restorative but not in the slightest bit sticky, it leaves lips looking glossy and feeling nourished. It works to treat dryness and locks in moisture, thanks to a blend of shea butter, peptides, cupuaçu and babassu. It sits nicely on top of lipstick and/or lipliner but it’s also great to use on its own.
We love each of the three scents available too. Salted caramel is as decadent and as sweet as you’d expect, while the watermelon variety doesn’t smell artificial – it smells like summer – and the unscented option has a tiny hint of sweetness.
Overall, we are incredibly impressed with rhode. We like that everything seems to stay true to Hailey Bieber’s personal brand, and that there isn’t an abundance of products just for the sake of it. If you only try one thing, make it the lip treatment, but we don’t think anybody would be disappointed by either of the skincare products. They do what they promise and the ingredients are well formulated – plus the fact they were developed in partnership with dermatologists is a huge plus in terms of credibility. The price points feel fair, too, although we do wish the barrier cream and serum were slightly bigger – or that bigger sizes were available.