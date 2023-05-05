The best e.l.f. products, according to a beauty editor

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eyes, lips, face – AKA e.l.f. – is one of the biggest beauty brands on the planet, and one of the most budget-friendly too.

You’ll often see its new product launches achieve viral success on TikTok and Instagram, with many earning the status as cult favourites among the beauty community. And in 2022, it became the fourth-largest mass company in the US by sales, according to research by data firm Nielsen.

Loved by make-up artists, influencers and beauty novices alike, it’s also found fame as a go-to brand for creating dupes of luxury, expensive competitors. For example, its power grip primer is often referred to as similar to Milk’s hydro grip primer, and its halo glow liquid filter is typically found side by side with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood flawless filter glow booster.

First launched in 2004 by Joseph Shamah and Scott Vincent Borba, it’s since grown from a small American brand to a global success story. It originally began with only 13 products, but now spans hundreds – with prices starting from just £3 and up to its most expensive product, a retinoid serum for £22 – making it almost unbeaten on price. You’ll also find in its collection moisturisers, masks, SPF’s, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers and more.

With an extensive core collection of make-up, rapidly-growing skincare range and limited edition launches, we were keen to curate a guide to the top-performing, long-lasting products and make-up tools that deserve a spot in your beauty arsenal.

How we tested

Over the past month, we put nearly 20 e.l.f. products to the test, incorporating them into our makeup and skincare routine to whittle it down to the very best. Our final list features the top-performing formulas and tools worth a spot in your make-up bag.

The best e.l.f. products for 2023 are: