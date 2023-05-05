Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The best e.l.f. products, according to a beauty editor

The beauty behemoth is well loved, and often goes viral, for its affordable make-up and skincare

Louise Whitbread
Friday 05 May 2023 11:21
<p>We put nearly 20 of the brand’s product to the test, and this is our selection of the most impressive </p>

We put nearly 20 of the brand’s product to the test, and this is our selection of the most impressive

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Eyes, lips, face – AKA e.l.f. – is one of the biggest beauty brands on the planet, and one of the most budget-friendly too.

You’ll often see its new product launches achieve viral success on TikTok and Instagram, with many earning the status as cult favourites among the beauty community. And in 2022, it became the fourth-largest mass company in the US by sales, according to research by data firm Nielsen.

Loved by make-up artists, influencers and beauty novices alike, it’s also found fame as a go-to brand for creating dupes of luxury, expensive competitors. For example, its power grip primer is often referred to as similar to Milk’s hydro grip primer, and its halo glow liquid filter is typically found side by side with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood flawless filter glow booster.

First launched in 2004 by Joseph Shamah and Scott Vincent Borba, it’s since grown from a small American brand to a global success story. It originally began with only 13 products, but now spans hundreds – with prices starting from just £3 and up to its most expensive product, a retinoid serum for £22 – making it almost unbeaten on price. You’ll also find in its collection moisturisers, masks, SPF’s, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers and more.

With an extensive core collection of make-up, rapidly-growing skincare range and limited edition launches, we were keen to curate a guide to the top-performing, long-lasting products and make-up tools that deserve a spot in your beauty arsenal.

Related stories

11 face moisturisers with SPF that make daily sun protection simple
10 best primers 2023, tried and tested
15 best eyeshadow palettes for everyday glam
10 best Sephora own-brand products, from make-up to skincare
9 best lightweight foundations for sheer coverage and a natural glow

How we tested

Over the past month, we put nearly 20 e.l.f. products to the test, incorporating them into our makeup and skincare routine to whittle it down to the very best. Our final list features the top-performing formulas and tools worth a spot in your make-up bag.

The best e.l.f. products for 2023 are:

  • Best lipstick – E.l.f. hydrating core lip shine: £4.80, Elfcosmetics.co.uk
  • Best highlighter – E.l.f. halo glow liquid filter: £14, Boots.com
  • Best blush – E.l.f. putty blush: £6, Boots.com
  • Best primer – E.l.f. power grip primer: £10, Boots.com

E.l.f. hydrating core lip shine

  • Best: Lipstick
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: Seven pink, red, orange and brown shades available

This, in our opinion, is an underrated gem in e.l.f.’s range of lip products. It’s a richly pigmented tinted lip balm that hydrates and smoothes skin while adding a beautiful high-shine finish with a heart-shaped core that’s enriched with vitamin C. We tried the shade lovely, a light red that’s the perfect your-lips-but-better shade, scented with watermelon without being overly sweet. It’s the perfect glossy balm lipstick hybrid that rivals pricier lipsticks we’ve tried from high-end brands.

Read our full round-up of the best liquid lipsticks

Continue reading...

E.l.f. holy hydration! make-up melting cleansing balm

  • Best: Cleanser
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: N/A

Effective skincare needn’t cost a fortune and this affordable cleansing balm is tangible proof. It melts into a buttery texture when massaged into dry skin and easily melts down stubborn waterproof mascara, matte lipsticks and full coverage foundation. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides which help plump and hydrate skin and its basic, fuss-free skincare at its best. It’s a decent size pot too, not so large you can’t travel with it, but enough that a 10p piece is all you need to remove a full face of makeup.

We’re not the only ones who loved this cleansing balm, as it’s currently sold out everywhere. Luckily, Boots promises it will be back soon.

We pitted E.l.f.’s cleansing balm against Elemis’, find out which is best

Continue reading...

E.l.f. suntouchable! whoa glow spf 30

  • Best: Spf
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: N/A

Finding an SPF that you actually enjoy applying is no mean feat, and it’s even better when it’s budget-friendly. This has a slight peach colour that quickly absorbs into a glowy, radiant makeup base that has an SPF30 to protect skin from UV rays. It’s described as a “sun protection and make-up primer” and the texture is creamy and skin-smoothing. We found it wasn’t chalky or overly thick, and for £14, rivals the glowy base of sunscreens that cost well over £30 from luxury competitors.

Read our full round-up of the best sunscreens for the face

Continue reading...

E.l.f. halo glow liquid filter

  • Best: Highlighter
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: Eight shades available, ranging from fair to rich

This multi-purpose product is one of the brand’s most popular products and the hashtag #elfhaloglowliquidfilter has over 160 million views on TikTok. We’re its latest fans, and have found it lives up to its promise of providing a glowy boost to your complexion.

Our tester has pale Caucasian skin and tried fair/light. It has a large doe foot applicator which is perfect for swiping onto the high points of cheekbones, all over the forehead or down the nose as a radiant base to layer makeup over the top. It can also be used over makeup as you would with a traditional highlighter, or mixed with your foundation. It’s a thin texture and the shades are flexible.

Read our full round-up of the best highlighters

Continue reading...

E.l.f. angled silicone face sponge

  • Best: Make-up sponge
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: N/A

You heard it here first – no one makes better makeup sponges than e.l.f.. This angled sponge has a unique silicone base and two flat angles sides, which make it very efficient at quickly blending bronzer onto cheekbones and nose contour, dabbing foundation evenly across your whole face and melting cream blusher onto the high points of cheeks. Always use it damp so your makeup doesn’t absorb into the sponge. It washes well, quickly too, and can be used for every step of your makeup bar mascara.

Read our full round-up of the best make-up sponges

Continue reading...

E.l.f. bite-size eyeshadow

  • Best: Eyeshadow palette
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: 10 different shades, from everyday nudes to a pop of colour

This four-shade palette is one of many E.l.f. makeup products that are hard to beat. Costing just £4, there’s 10 different varieties, spanning everyday shades and bright pops of colour. We tested cream and sugar, which is a wearable mix of matte and shimmer shades spanning peachy nude, champagne shimmer, a copper shimmer and a dark brown. They’re pigmented, last all day and are a fantastic compact size that will see plenty of use. It’s one of the few eyeshadow palettes that you can use every single shade all the time – a rare occurrence in our experience.

Read our full round-up of the best eyeshadow palettes

Continue reading...

E.l.f. putty blush

  • Best: Cream blush
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: Eight shades available, from light and peachy to bright pink and deep reds

E.l.f.’s putty range spans primers, bronzer and blush but it’s the latter that fast became our favourite. The pot is small, half the size of our palm, but it packs a punch, we used it nearly every day for four weeks and barely made a dent. We used the shade Turks and Caicos, a bright coral blush that was instantly brightening on our cheeks and left behind a healthy flush of colour. It’s a creamy texture that has a pore-blurring finish and is easily buildable to customise the colour payoff to your liking. It’s easy to blend, has a flattering shade range and should be in everyone’s makeup bag.

Read our full round-up of the best cream blushers

Continue reading...

E.l.f. no budge shadow stick

  • Best: Cream eyeshadow
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: 10 metallic shades available, from everyday nudes to popping purples

If you’re a makeup novice or simply prefer a low-maintenance routine, we’d highly recommend this cream eyeshadow stick. Simply scribble all over your eyelid and blend with your finger or fluffy blush and you’re good to go. Each of its 11 shades has a metallic finish and we love the colour copper chic which makes for a subtle smokey eye. They couldn’t be easier to use and it is totally fuss-free, perfect for travel or if you’re keen to streamline your makeup bag while playing with colour. It lasts well, with little creasing on oily lids too.

Continue reading...

E.l.f. power grip primer

  • Best: Primer
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: N/A

If you have oily skin and your biggest bugbear is makeup refusing to stay put, this gel-based primer is the solution. It has a tacky finish that keeps foundation firmly in place and its translucent colour works across all skin tones. Our only tip would be to leave it for a couple of minutes after it’s applied to allow it to dry down slightly. It’s a great all-round primer that works with powder, cream and liquid foundation and we definitely noticed an improvement in how long, and well, our makeup lasted.

Read our full round-up of the best primers

Continue reading...

E.l.f. ultimate blending brush

  • Best: Make-up brush
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Shades: N/A

Another winning tool from e.l.f. is this ultimate blending brush. It’s fluffy and densely packed with synthetic fibres and works incredibly well with cream and liquid products. A true multi-tasker, we loved using it for blending in the halo glow liquid filter (£14, Boots.com), our foundation, concealer, bronzer and blusher. It washes well without moulting, picks up product and distributes it evenly onto skin and can easily be used to blend around the nose, under the eye and across cheeks. You cannot go wrong.

Read our full round-up on the best make-up brush sets

Continue reading...

The verdict: E.l.f. products

All of the e.l.f. products in our top 10 are well worth a spot in your beauty routine. Our big hitters include the putty blush for a dewy, easily blendable cream blush that you can’t go wrong with and the angled silicone sponge for the easiest blending tool you’ll ever use.

However, it’s the hydrating core lip shine that took the top spot for us, thanks to its pigmented balmy fomula that delivered a glossy, high-shine finish that outperforms the likes of luxury brands. For just £6 you can’t go wrong and there’s a shade range that spans bold reds, flattering nudes and soft pinks.

Always finish off your skincare routine with some SPF. These are the best sunscreens for your face that protect against the rays

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in