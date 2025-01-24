Jump to content
Bobbi Brown has finally launched a Jones Road gel eyeliner – here are my thoughts

The MUA has updated her cult formula for her new brand

Daisy Lester
Friday 24 January 2025 15:45 GMT
The gel eyeliner is available in four shades
The gel eyeliner is available in four shades (iStock/The Independent )

If I had to pick a desert island make-up product, it would have to be an eyeliner. Whether it’s a soft, brown hue for day-to-day or a bold black shade come evening, a winged look is my signature. So, when I heard Bobbi Brown had reinvented her cult Noughties-era formula for her brand Jones Road, I was excited.

Launched in 2004, Bobbi Brown’s long-wear gel eyeliner became an instant bestseller for the make-up brand. Famous for its long-lasting wear, smudge-proof finish and versatility, it even has the royal seal of approval as Kate Middleton plumped for the product on her wedding day.

The groundbreaking gel-based formula combines the precision of a pencil brush with the pigment of a liquid formula, inspiring myriad brands to adopt the same approach (see Chanel, Mac and Elf). A new version of the world-first product has been hotly anticipated since Bobbi Brown left her eponymous brand and founded Jones Road Beauty in 2020.

“[A cat eye] has never gone out of style. Back in the day, it was Marilyn Monroe, Twiggy, or Veruschka. Now it's leaders like Taylor Swift that keep it really popular”, Bobbi Brown tells me. “Depending on how naturally it is done, I think it can be a classic look (like Grace Kelly or Audrey Hepburn) or rock and role done stronger like Debbie Harry.”

The MUA’s updated gel eyeliner was debuted in a limited-edition gift set to celebrate four years of Jones Road in 2024, but now it’s getting its solo release. Costing £24, it’s available in four shades, from jet black and brown to violet and navy.

Universally flattering, Bobbi adds that gel eyeliner can help elongate the eye. “It's perfect for a statement eye, but done with a more subtle hand it can also be beautiful on minimalists and newbies. It brings attention to the top of your eyelid so a few coats of mascara is recommended as well.”

The new formula is packaged in a small tub designed with Jones Roads’ minimalist ethos (the brand’s products are the kind you want on display), while the pencil brush applicator is sold separately (£22, Jonesroadbeauty.com). Plus, both products are cheaper than Bobbi Brown’s original formula (big tick).

How we tested

Testing the gel eyeliner formula and the precision brush
Testing the gel eyeliner formula and the precision brush (Daisy Lester)

I got my hands on all four colours of the Jones Road gel eyeliner ahead of its launch. Testing each shade over a series of days, I assessed the eyeliner’s longevity, ease of application and pigment, as well as how it differs to the OG Bobbi Brown eyeliner.

As for application, Bobbi recommend using the precision eyeliner brush. “This brush is truly made for a precise line that when close to your lash line, it looks as it belongs and your lashes appear thicker and richer.

“Starting in the inner corner of your eye, line close to your lashes and gradually make the line thicker as you extend it to the end of your eye and then outward and slightly up. Pro tip is to start with a light hand - you can always go back and add additional thickness to your line,” she says.

Putting Bobbi’s advice to use, here’s my verdict on the Jones Road gel eyeliner range (spoiler, I loved it).

Jones Road Beauty gel liner

jones road beauty eyeliner
  • Colours: Black, brown, violet, navy
  • Why we love it
    • Long-wear
    • Rich pigment
    • Precise applicator
    • Can create a smoky look or subtle cat eye
  • Take note
    • Expensive when buying the applicator brush separately

Just like the OG Bobbi Brown formula, the Jones Road gel eyeliner is designed to be applied with the brand’s precision pencil brush (£22, Jonesroadbeauty.com). Though having to buy the tool separately is a little annoying (alternatively, you could use a small brush you already own), this application approach has plenty of benefits.

Firstly, you can pick up as much or as little of the gel formula you want, helping you customise the intensity of your look. Additionally, the precise brush helps you get into your lash line for a sharper and more defined effect, but it can equally be used to buff the product out for a diffused look, if you prefer a smoky eye.

jones road gel eyeliner black
<p>The richly pigmented black shade</p> (Daisy Lester)

Jones Road suggests applying the gel liner at both ends of your lash line, before filling out the middle for a seamless line. As for creating a cat eye, the curvature of the pencil brush is the perfect size for achieving a small winged look with just one swipe of the applicator.

The formula glides on effortlessly thanks to the gel consistency, but boasts a finish more adjacent to a kohl pencil. Ideal for those who don’t like the harshness of a liquid eyeliner pen, the Jones Road formula keeps the edges soft but the line sharp. Nine times out of 10, I achieved the perfect cat eye in one fell swoop.

jones road gel eyeliner brown
<p>The softer brown Jones Road shade</p> (Daisy Lester)

The difference between Jones Road’s updated formula and the Bobbi Brown original is largely the pigment. The new gel eyeliner is far more opaque for a softer look, which ties into the brand’s commitment to creating natural-looking make-up. While the black is pigmented enough for a bold, dark look, it can be built up as desired, meaning it will still appeal to subtle make-up fans.

The brown hue is sure to be a future Jones Road classic. The rich, cool-toned shade is the perfect everyday alternative to black, adding definition without looking like you’re trying to hard.

jones road gel eyeliner blue
<p>The blue shade of Jones Roads' gel eyeliner</p> (Daisy Lester)

Perfect for contrasting neutral eye colours (think brown, grey and hazel), the navy and violet shades are an entry-level choice for those who have been risk-averse to experimenting with colour in the past. The hues have the benefit of making your eyes pop but could still be mistaken for black or brown liner, owing to the hazy pigment.

I’ve always been wary of colourful make-up, favouring black and brown eyeliners and brown eyeshadows, but the violet and navy shades impressed me. They are enhancing rather than distracting, with a cold-tone palette that will certainly convert some millennials onto the gen Z trend.

jones road eyeliner violet review
<p>The violet shade of the gel eyeliner</p> (Daisy Lester )

The gel liner is impressively long-wear, staying put throughout the day with zero smudging. With some liquid eyeliners, I’ll begin the morning with a sharp cat eye and by the afternoon I’ve got a panda eye. But the new Jones Road formula simply doesn’t budge.

My only gripe goes back to the brush. To ensure the best application each time it’s important to regularly wash the applicator (especially if you’re flitting between shades). A quick spray with a cleanser will do the job, but some might prefer the more fuss-free approach of an all-in-one eyeliner pen.

  1.  £24 from Jonesroadbeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Jones Road gel liner

The new Jones Road gel eyeliner is an effortless way to achieve the perfect cat eye or winged look every time. The precise applicator brush helps create definition or a diffused look, while the formula itself is versatile and long-wear. Thanks to the opaque pigment, you can build a more heavy eye look or keep it understated and subtle. Out of all the shades, the brown is my favourite for soft definition day-to-day. That being said, I was pleasantly surprised by the navy and violet shades that helped my eyes pop while not being too OTT (consider me a coloured eyeliner convert). With the tub and brush sold individually, the Jones Road gel eyeliner isn’t cheap, but the formula demonstrates why Bobbi Brown is still one of the best innovators in the business.

Read about more of our favourite Jones Road products in our tried and tested review

