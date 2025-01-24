Bobbi Brown has finally launched a Jones Road gel eyeliner – here are my thoughts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If I had to pick a desert island make-up product, it would have to be an eyeliner. Whether it’s a soft, brown hue for day-to-day or a bold black shade come evening, a winged look is my signature. So, when I heard Bobbi Brown had reinvented her cult Noughties-era formula for her brand Jones Road, I was excited.

Launched in 2004, Bobbi Brown’s long-wear gel eyeliner became an instant bestseller for the make-up brand. Famous for its long-lasting wear, smudge-proof finish and versatility, it even has the royal seal of approval as Kate Middleton plumped for the product on her wedding day.

The groundbreaking gel-based formula combines the precision of a pencil brush with the pigment of a liquid formula, inspiring myriad brands to adopt the same approach (see Chanel, Mac and Elf). A new version of the world-first product has been hotly anticipated since Bobbi Brown left her eponymous brand and founded Jones Road Beauty in 2020.

“[A cat eye] has never gone out of style. Back in the day, it was Marilyn Monroe, Twiggy, or Veruschka. Now it's leaders like Taylor Swift that keep it really popular”, Bobbi Brown tells me. “Depending on how naturally it is done, I think it can be a classic look (like Grace Kelly or Audrey Hepburn) or rock and role done stronger like Debbie Harry.”

The MUA’s updated gel eyeliner was debuted in a limited-edition gift set to celebrate four years of Jones Road in 2024, but now it’s getting its solo release. Costing £24, it’s available in four shades, from jet black and brown to violet and navy.

Universally flattering, Bobbi adds that gel eyeliner can help elongate the eye. “It's perfect for a statement eye, but done with a more subtle hand it can also be beautiful on minimalists and newbies. It brings attention to the top of your eyelid so a few coats of mascara is recommended as well.”

The new formula is packaged in a small tub designed with Jones Roads’ minimalist ethos (the brand’s products are the kind you want on display), while the pencil brush applicator is sold separately (£22, Jonesroadbeauty.com). Plus, both products are cheaper than Bobbi Brown’s original formula (big tick).

How we tested

open image in gallery Testing the gel eyeliner formula and the precision brush ( Daisy Lester )

I got my hands on all four colours of the Jones Road gel eyeliner ahead of its launch. Testing each shade over a series of days, I assessed the eyeliner’s longevity, ease of application and pigment, as well as how it differs to the OG Bobbi Brown eyeliner.

As for application, Bobbi recommend using the precision eyeliner brush. “This brush is truly made for a precise line that when close to your lash line, it looks as it belongs and your lashes appear thicker and richer.

“Starting in the inner corner of your eye, line close to your lashes and gradually make the line thicker as you extend it to the end of your eye and then outward and slightly up. Pro tip is to start with a light hand - you can always go back and add additional thickness to your line,” she says.

Putting Bobbi’s advice to use, here’s my verdict on the Jones Road gel eyeliner range (spoiler, I loved it).