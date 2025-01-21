Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
With the beauty brand offering new, lower prices across its products, these are the ones to snap up
I’m all for saving money when it comes to my beauty routine, so, when minimalist brand Merit announced it would be reducing its prices, I was all ears. In an email sent to subscribers on 1 January 2025, the brand said: “As we've grown, we've become more efficient, and we're excited to pass those savings on to you. Starting today, you'll notice reduced prices across our entire collection – with most products now £5-£7 less than before. This new pricing will also apply to all future product launches.”
It’s been a little less than two years since Merit arrived in the UK (despite launching in the US in 2021) and, in that time, it’s amassed an army of fans on both sides of the Atlantic. Describing itself as “creating well-edited essentials” for your beauty routine, it began with a collection of just 10 products, expanding little by little, with plenty of viral hits under its belt, including its balmy bronzer, dome-shaped blushers and buildable complexion stick.
The brand is often referred to as a ‘grown up Glossier’, with blendable formulas, luxurious gold and mahogany packaging, and an ultra-chic, pared back aesthetic. Merit goes beyond just make-up, however, with a curated skincare edit and a fragrance (retrospect), which launched late last year.
If you’ve yet to try the brand and are keen to know which products are worth your hard-earned cash, I’ve got you covered. Since the brand arrived in the UK in 2023, I’ve tried every single Merit product available, so, keep scrolling for my guide to the crème de la crème, from buzzy new launches to the hero products to stock up.
For years, Merit’s collection has been a part of my make-up bag, so, I can certainly tell you which products are worth a spot in your beauty regime. For this guide, I’ve narrowed down the options to my pick of top-performers. I’ve taken note of the packaging, colour payoff, staying power, blendability and value for money before bringing you my full, honest review.
Louise Whitbread is a go-to beauty expert here at IndyBest. She has reviewed all manner of skincare and make-up products, from eyeliners and concealers to sheet masks and dermaplaning tools. It’s this vast knowledge and hands-on experience that makes her beauty reviews so thorough, detailed and trustworthy.
The crown jewel of Merit is undoubtedly this complexion stick, which is no bigger than a chunky felt tip. I like to apply it on targeted areas – a swipe under my eyes, across my red cheeks, on top of blemishes dotted around my chin and the tip of my nose. Originally launched with 20 shades, in recent years, the brand has expanded, releasing 10 more – the shade-finding tool online was spot on for my fair, redness-prone, patchy skin. The stick delivers on its promise of light to medium coverage, and, no matter how much you apply, it never looks chalky. It somehow never clings to my dry areas, nor am I constantly touching up excess shine throughout the day. If your skin is very oily, you can get away with a light dusting of powder once this product has been freshly applied, but there’s no need for top-ups. It’s a creamy texture that has impressive staying power, leaving behind a luminous, radiant finish. The size makes it perfect for travel, too – it's never leaked, spilled or stained clothes, and has replaced both my previous go-to foundation and concealer products.
These domed gold blush balms are the fastest way to brighten your cheeks, adding a flush of colour – a pop of pink, red or light brown – without looking clownish. Apply straight onto your cheeks and blend with your fingers (I also use Merit’s No.1 blending brush, but more on that later). It solves so many make-up problems. If you find blush intimidating, the flush balms have a beautiful sheer finish, so you can never apply too much, and if you like to do your make-up on the go, this product is a compact option with a reliable screw lid. Among the latest four colour options to be added to the range, my new favourite is ‘le bonbon’ - a bright pink that adds instant youthfulness.
In October 2024, Merit unveiled its first fragrance: ‘retrospect’. The bottle is inspired by modernist jewellery, with a luxe gold lid, pebble-esque body and thumb print - not dissimilar to Glossier’s ‘you’. A concentrated parfum, it has a cosy, creamy scent that lingers on scarves, jumpers and skin, and it’s neither overpowering nor polarising. Velvety, suede-like and fresh, it's a classic scent that suits all seasons, and has earned me plenty of compliments from anyone close enough to enjoy its aroma. While it’s the most expensive product Merit offers, it’s still worth every penny, with a longevity that lasts hours and, like the rest of the brand’s collection, looks and feels much more expensive than it really is.
This is the most foolproof cream bronzer money can buy, and I’m not surprised it amassed so much viral attention when it first launched. You cannot overapply this balm – a running theme among Merit’s cream-based products – and it takes just seconds to blend, never looking stripey, orange or overdone. Flattering and minimal, it adds instant warmth, has the same convenient stick packaging as the complexion stick mentioned above, and lasts for ages. I’ve been using mine for nearly a year and I’m nowhere close to needing to replace it. When I’m feeling lazy, I love swiping it across my eyelids for a speedy tonal look, too.
I’m a big proponent of streamlining your make-up brush collection. You don’t need 10 different designs – a single decent one can do many things. Case and point: the Merit’s No.1 brush. On first impressions, it’s nothing special, just a dense, if slightly small, complexion brush. However, I use it for every step of my make-up, except my mascara. It blends all manner of cream and liquid products, foundation, concealer, bronzer, blush, you name it. It cleans well, dries quickly, is a great size for your handbag and has super-soft bristles that blend seamlessly.
This doesn’t look like much, but Merit’s moisturiser is one to know. It’s a lightweight, fast-absorbing cream that works well for my dehydrated combination skin. Featuring a cocktail of ingredients – namely hyaluronic acid, oat extract, peptides and polysaccharides – that smoothes, hydrates and leaves a silky soft finish, unsurprisingly, it creates the perfect canvas for your make-up. There’s a subtle glow left behind but nothing too greasy, just a healthier looking complexion and luxurious texture.
I discovered this gel brow pencil a month ago and only wish I’d tried it sooner. As someone with sparse brows from birth, nothing makes them look as full, even and natural as this unassuming product. I have mousy brown brows and found my perfect shade in ‘taupe’ – a cool blonde tone. The pencil nib is super fine and easy to work with when it comes to adding realistic brush-stroke-like hairs in gaps, and there’s just enough creaminess in the formula to allow you to brush it through, for a discreet finish. I get my brows laminated a handful of times a year, and the brow 1990 is a lifesaver in between appointments.
Since I first tried this tubing mascara, I’ve not looked back. For my everyday make-up bag, this is my go-to, thanks to both its staying power and smudge-proof finish. It works by wrapping polymeres around each hair, forming a tube, which does not budge, no matter how bad a day you’re having. It adds volume and definition, and, while it won’t give you a lengthy false-lash effect, it makes your natural hairs instantly look better. I never need to worry about it crumbling, flaking or leaving a smear of black under my eyes. There’s nothing I don’t like about it.
As a longtime fan of the brand, I welcomed the news of a price reduction across its products. If you only try one thing, make it the minimalist complexion stick. Thanks to its easy application, buildable formula, radiant finish and longevity, I could sing its praises all day. If you love colour, the flush balm won’t disappoint, while, for a luxurious treat, the retrospect fragrance is pure indulgence.
