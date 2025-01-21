Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

I’m all for saving money when it comes to my beauty routine, so, when minimalist brand Merit announced it would be reducing its prices, I was all ears. In an email sent to subscribers on 1 January 2025, the brand said: “As we've grown, we've become more efficient, and we're excited to pass those savings on to you. Starting today, you'll notice reduced prices across our entire collection – with most products now £5-£7 less than before. This new pricing will also apply to all future product launches.”

It’s been a little less than two years since Merit arrived in the UK (despite launching in the US in 2021) and, in that time, it’s amassed an army of fans on both sides of the Atlantic. Describing itself as “creating well-edited essentials” for your beauty routine, it began with a collection of just 10 products, expanding little by little, with plenty of viral hits under its belt, including its balmy bronzer, dome-shaped blushers and buildable complexion stick.

The brand is often referred to as a ‘grown up Glossier’, with blendable formulas, luxurious gold and mahogany packaging, and an ultra-chic, pared back aesthetic. Merit goes beyond just make-up, however, with a curated skincare edit and a fragrance (retrospect), which launched late last year.

If you’ve yet to try the brand and are keen to know which products are worth your hard-earned cash, I’ve got you covered. Since the brand arrived in the UK in 2023, I’ve tried every single Merit product available, so, keep scrolling for my guide to the crème de la crème, from buzzy new launches to the hero products to stock up.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve tested myriad Merit products ( The Independent/Louise Whitbread )

For years, Merit’s collection has been a part of my make-up bag, so, I can certainly tell you which products are worth a spot in your beauty regime. For this guide, I’ve narrowed down the options to my pick of top-performers. I’ve taken note of the packaging, colour payoff, staying power, blendability and value for money before bringing you my full, honest review.

Why you can trust us

Louise Whitbread is a go-to beauty expert here at IndyBest. She has reviewed all manner of skincare and make-up products, from eyeliners and concealers to sheet masks and dermaplaning tools. It’s this vast knowledge and hands-on experience that makes her beauty reviews so thorough, detailed and trustworthy.

The best Merit products for 2025 are: