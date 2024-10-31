Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A good sheet mask can work wonders for your skin. Not only can they add a shot of moisture to parched complexions, some can also soothe blemishes and redness, brighten dullness and leave skin glowing.

Heralding from South Korea, sheet masks are typically soaked in a serum that’s absorbed by the skin while you wear them. It’s no wonder then that these ten, sometimes 20-minute treatments are popular for preparing skin for make-up application, such as before a party, night out or wedding.

As time has gone on, brands have made them much more user-friendly, adding ear hooks, two-piece designs and even dry styles becoming more common and much more enjoyable to use. They can often be found in three iterations; thick hydrogel, bio-cellulose or traditional tissue, and customarily are made in a one-size-fits-all shape, but you can easily cut them to fit your face with scissors if you prefer.

In recent years they have come under fire for their single-use designs, which has not won any sustainability kudos, but many brands have pivoted to offer biodegradable masks now too.

It’s also important to note too that sheet masks are a temporary fix, so if you have particular skincare concern, such as severe dryness or a dull, lacklustre complexion, they’re a perfect pick-me-up for a day or two, but won’t permanently hydrate or moisturise skin. It does, however, make them ideal to slot into your skincare routine whenever you need a pamper and downtime while they get to work. With thousands of sheet masks on the market, we’ve spent months testing big and small brands to find the crème de la crème.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the tried and tested sheet masks ( The Independent )

We’ve introduced sheet masks into our routine over nine weeks, examining their fit, how comfortable they are to apply, wear and remove, any differences we saw on our skin, value for money and overall effectiveness. Our top tip? Most sheet masks come folded and can be very delicate, so be very light-handed when unwrapping them and applying them to skin to avoid tearing the material.

The best sheet masks for 2024 are: