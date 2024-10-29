Jump to content
The Ordinary’s set of five full-size products is half-price for a limited time only

You can get an entire skincare routine for just £29

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 29 October 2024 16:54 GMT
With best-sellers including the squalane cleanser and HA serum
With best-sellers including the squalane cleanser and HA serum

Boots star gifts are one of the best shopping phenomenons to come out of the Christmas countdown, so to say I was excited to learn of a star gift partnership with The Ordinary would be an understatement.

Luckily, I got an exclusive first look and can reveal that this week’s star gift is The Ordinary’s the hydrate and brighten set, which is now half-price. The bundle includes an impressive roster of products – so much so, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out at lightning speed.

What is included? Well, you’ll be treated to five full-size items, all of which deserve their own spot in The Ordinary’s skincare hall of fame; in fact, one of them – the hyaluronic acid (£15.50, Boots.com) sells every minute, according to Body+Soul.

If you’re looking to supercharge your skincare routine and are interested to see if this is worth your money, keep reading for my full review.

How I tested

We got to work testing the products on our skin at home
We got to work testing the products on our skin at home (Lucy Smith)

With a cleanser, exfoliating AHA, eye treatment, face serum and moisturiser herein, I set about reviewing the products together as a full face routine, noting their feel both initially and long-term on the skin, how they were packaged and overall efficacy. Scroll on for my verdict.

The Ordinary the hydrate & brighten set

Boots star gifts The Ordinary hydrate and brighten set indybest
  • Sizes: 150ml cleanser, 100ml AHA toner, 30ml eye treatment, 60ml HA serum and 100ml moisturiser
  • Key ingredients across the board: Squalane to nourish, glycolic acid to exfoliate, caffeine to brighten, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and amino acids to soothe
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Best for: All skin types
  • Why we love it
    • 60ml double-size vials included
    • Full-face of products featured
    • Suitable for all skin types

There are five skincare saviours included within the set: the squalane cleanser (£14.90, Boots.com), the glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner (£7.70, Boots.com), the caffeine solution 5% + EGCG (£8.40, Boots.com), the hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 (£15.50, Boots.com) and the natural moisturising factors + HA cream (£12.80, Boots.com).

Altogether, the set is worth £59.30 and comes wrapped in a silver-adorned box perfect for anyone getting a headstart on Christmas shopping.

From the squalane cleanser (a real hero for dry skin types) to the glycolic acid toner that TikTok’s @bambidoesbeauty surprisingly dubbed as “the hygine product to get rid of crusty, dusty feet,” – a claim which I, subsequently, put to the test – none of the products included are duds or filler formulas. In fact, I found that my skin appeared smooth, bright and glowy after application and, regarding packaging, I’ve always enjoyed the brand’s minimalist, pharmaceutical design – almost like old chemist’s bottles.

The hyaluronic acid is the hero of the bunch, providing the ultimate thirst-quenching douse of hydration, while the added EGCG (green tea extract) in the eye serum gave my dark circles an instant youth boost.

If you’re on the hunt for a skincare gift for a loved one (or yourself), this is just the ticket, especially now it is half-price.

  1.  £29 from Boots.com
The verdict: The Ordinary the hydrate and brighten set

Rare is it (if not impossible) that you can get a full skincare routine for as little as £5.80 per item. Even rarer is it to achieve such a feat with a brand as coveted as The Ordinary. For us, what makes this set such a good one – 50 per cent off, aside – is the fact that it’s not targeted at anti-ageing, damaged skin barriers or anything so specific that it would leave you cautious to buy it as a gift. Now, when you layer the extra £30+ of savings on top of this appeal, well, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

