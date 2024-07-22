Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When TikTok tells you to put a facial toner on the soles of your feet – namely The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner (£7.70, Lookfantastic.com) – you, of course, give it a go. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

The craze first came to my attention when TikToker Elle McNamara, aka @bambidoesbeauty, appeared on my FYP, pointing out the sub-£10 product as the key to quick, exfoliated feet. As someone who’s spent many an evening pre-holiday with pumice stones, foot files and sugar scrubs in hand, I was naturally intrigued.

In the video, McNamara says: “This is the most underrated hygiene product. Apply glycolic acid onto a cotton pad onto damp feet. It eats away your dead skin. Follow with a layer of vaseline, put some socks on and thank me later.”

With my glycolic, cotton pads, Vaseline and socks ready to go, I thought to myself: “It can’t be this easy. Can it?” Keep reading to see how I got on.

How I tested The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner:

open image in gallery I applied the product in the evening and could see results after just one night (Lucy Smith) ( Theindependent )

With an aim to use the product over the course of three nights, I applied The Ordinary’s glycolic acid to the soles of my feet using a cotton pad, saturating it generously. I then rubbed a pea-sized amount of Vaseline onto each foot and quickly slipped on some cotton socks to lock in the moisture and left the duo of products on my feet through the night. Read on for my verdict.