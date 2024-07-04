8 best toners for an extra hit of hydration in your skincare routine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Toners have had a resurgence in skincare in recent years, as formulas have been developed by brands that focus on hydration, brightening and skin-smoothing properties.

Early edition exfoliating toners in the Nineties and early Noughties were often full of stripping ingredients – aka a one-stop shop for causing or exacerbating inflammation. By the mid-2000s toners had, by and large, fallen out of popularity altogether. The new generation of toners, however, has a wider range of purposes, with many containing no exfoliants at all. Typically, the best toners provide a base layer of hydration after cleansing, improve texture and soothe inflammation.

Toners are especially good news if you’re dehydrated or have dry skin, as they’ll give your skin a much-needed boost of humectants and soothing ingredients such as squalane, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and fatty acids.

If you have oily or combination skin, some tones are so hydrating they can take the place of your typical moisturiser, providing lighter alternatives as part of your summer skincare routine. In fact, toners can help ensure your face never feels greasy when you’re in the midday sun – they’re arguably summer skincare staples.

With hundreds of variations on the market, across all price points, we were keen to see which offers the best value for money. We put a selection of milky toners and non-exfoliating formulas to the test – some are cult favourites among beauty buffs, and others are underrated gems that deserve a spot in your skincare routine.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed the short- and long-term results ( Louise Whitbread )

Over a few weeks, we put a selection of toners to the test, incorporating them into our morning and evening skincare routines. We applied the toners to cleansed skin before (or sometimes instead of) moisturiser and SPF, to discover the products that are worthy of a spot on your bathroom shelf. We were keen to evaluate how fast each formula was absorbed, along with texture, scent, and any short- and long-term results.

The best toners for 2024 are: