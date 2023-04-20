Jump to content

12 best facial exfoliators for a radiant glow, from scrubs to masks

These exfoliants work to slough off dead skin, improve your complexion and prevent acne

Daisy Lester
Thursday 20 April 2023 16:21
<p>These gentle products will slot easily into your existing skincare regime </p>

These gentle products will slot easily into your existing skincare regime

(The Independent)

The pursuit for radiant skin begins with exfoliation. From reducing dryness and clearing dead cells to increasing your complexion’s clarity and preventing acne, the benefits of buffing are extensive.

Gone are the days where exfoliating meant uncomfortably rubbing your face raw – now, the skincare market is brimming with gently effective formulas that you can incorporate easily into your existing regime. Whether packaged as a scrub, serum, toner or cleanser, the right product works to improve circulation and even out your skin tone.

If you’re new to exfoliators, there are two main types: chemical and physical. The former primarily uses various kinds of acids (think azelaic acid, citric acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid) to dissolve dead skin cells, and typically comes as toners, serums or peels.

Physical exfoliation is a more abrasive method that manually removes dead cells, to cleanse skin deeply, and can involve everything from scrubs and pastes to brushes or washcloths. If done correctly, both approaches should slough away the surface of the skin without harming or irritating it – but experts suggest chemical exfoliators tend to be more effective than mechanical exfoliators.

As well as being a fast-track to naturally glowing skin, exfoliators can be key in preventing acne. Paula Geanau of the British Association of Dermatologists tells us: “Exfoliating is a way of removing trapped skin cells, oil, cosmetics and other follicle-blocking substances from your skin.”

“Keeping your hair follicles free from blockages will help to reduce the risk of acne developing. Exfoliation can also be a way of removing certain types of acne that have already formed within your hair follicles, such as whiteheads and blackheads.”

Whether you use chemical or physical options, Geanau says it is “important to continue to exfoliate even when acne lesions are not present, as skin sheds its top layer every 28 days, and you are at a higher risk of acne problems occurring if exfoliation has stopped.”

How we tested

For our tried-and-tested edit, we looked for gentle formulas that left us with a smooth and radiant complexion. Considering ease of application, how soft our skin felt, the immediate results and harshness of the products, we tested scrubs, serums, toners and peels. From the cult Paula’s Choice salicylic acid and The Ordinary’s bargain peeling solution to REN’s everyday tonic, these are the best facial exfoliators for glowing skin.

The best facial exfoliators for 2023 are:

  • Best overall facial exfoliator – Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: £34, Paulachoice.co.uk
  • Best facial exfoliating scrub – Aesop purifying facial exfoliant paste: £43, Aesop.com 
  • Best rice polish exfoliator – Dermalogica daily microfoliant: £65, Lookfantastic.com 
  • Best budget facial exfoliator – The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution, £8.40, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best two-minute exfoliating mask – Kate Somerville exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment, 60ml: £78, Cultbeauty.co.uk 

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant

  • Best: Overall facial exfoliator
  • Product type: Liquid exfoliant
  • Size: 30ml, 118ml, 236ml

Slotting seamlessly into your existing regime, the Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant is perfect for those with a laid-back approach to skincare. Yielding impressive results with minimal effort, the tonic glides on easily with a cotton pad (or your fingertips, to reduce waste), is fast absorbing and doesn’t need to be rinsed off (a blessing for early mornings). The combination of salicylic acid (BHA), green tea extract and methylpropanediol works to shed dead surface skin, reduce breakouts and blackheads, while smoothing your complexion for a dewy finish.

The brand recommends starting out with two applications a week before building up to more-regular use, if no redness or irritation occurs. After sustained use, we noticed a reduction in pores and a smoother complexion – but make sure to follow up with SPF and moisturiser, to avoid any dryness.

Continue reading...

Aesop purifying facial exfoliant paste

  • Best: Facial exfoliating scrub
  • Product type: Facial scrub
  • Size: 75ml

Combining manual exfoliating benefits and chemical ingredients for instant velvety soft results, Aesop’s purifying facial exfoliant paste is well worth a place in your cabinet. The cream-based cleansing formula is enhanced with fine quartz and lactic acid to help slough away dead skin cells, while the fine-grain textured paste works to smooth skin and even your complexion.

Application is a breeze – simply massage gently over the face and neck around two times a week. A little goes a long way (a big plus, considering the cost) and we like the understated, earthy scent. Most of all, we loved this product for the immediate results it provided. Eliminating any dryness while smoothing out our skin tone, our skin felt soft and plumped.

Continue reading...

Dr Barbara Sturm facial scrub

  • Best: Gentle exfoliating scrub
  • Product type: Facial scrub
  • Size: 100ml

This refining facial peel from Dr Barbara Sturm is packed with benefits, from cell-renewal to anti-ageing. Working to remove dry and flaky skin, the scrub buffs while the chemical ingredients get to work smoothing your complexion. One of the most gentle scrubs we tried, it’s a great option for those who tend to avoid harsher physical scrubs.

Dispensing as a thick cream with fine grains, the mild formula is easy to wash off and leaves skin soft and soothed without any irritation. Using it two to three times a week, we found the lightweight product to be the perfect pick-me-up for dull skin.

Continue reading...

REN clean skincare ready steady glow AHA tonic

  • Best: Daily exfoliating tonic
  • Product type: Exfoliating tonic
  • Size: 250ml

A cult favourite that lives up to the hype, REN’s ready steady glow tonic has been a much-loved staple in our skincare regime for years. The non-invasive exfoliating formula features a blend of AHAs and BHAs to refine skin, as well as lactic acid to remove dead skin cells, and salicin to soothe.

Fitting easily into your existing evening routine, REN’s toner is designed for daily use, with the product effortlessly gliding on with a cotton pad. Not only does it help clean your face at the end of the day, it leaves skin visibly more radiant.

Continue reading...

Dermalogica daily microfoliant

  • Best: Rice polish exfoliator
  • Product type: Foaming enzyme powder
  • Size: 13g, 74g

Dermalogica’s rice polish is a foaming enzyme powder and one of the more fiddly exfoliation methods – but the end results speak for themselves. The brand suggests a half-a-teaspoon dosage, which turns into a paste when lathered with water. Unlike other rice polish products we tried, we found Dermalogica’s exfoliator easily lathered into a foam without much faff. After gently massaging on your face for up to a minute before rinsing off, skin is left smoother and brighter.

Combining the effects of a gentle scrub with chemical exfoliants such as papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes, our skin looked visibly refreshed without any irritation. Though more elaborate than other exfoliating products, Dermalogica’s microfoliant is a quick fix for brightening your complexion.

Continue reading...

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution

  • Best: Budget facial exfoliator
  • Product type: Exfoliating peel
  • Size: 30ml

Chemical exfoliants are much debated. Some say using them too often can damage your skin barrier, some say they are much better than manual exfoliants for avoiding tearing the skin. Used in moderation, we found this product from The Ordinary one of the best for a fresh, clear complexion.

A stellar addition to your skincare routine when used once or twice a week, the AHA BHA peel works in less than 10 minutes. Once we finished our evening skincare after using this solution, our skin felt fresh, dewy and more even. It really feels like an instant facial. There is a definite tingling sensation when using the peel, so be careful around sensitive parts of the face (and, be warned, it also looks like you are covered in blood).

Continue reading...

Kate Somerville exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment

  • Best: Two-minute mask
  • Product type: Exfoliating mask
  • Size: 15ml, 60ml

A two-minute facial in a tube, Kate Somerville’s exfolikate is a cult favourite for good reason. The dual-action exfoliant uses both physical and chemical elements to deliver radiance at home. Using papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes, as well as lactic acid and natural alpha hydroxy acid to slough away dull skin, the product gently scrubs.

A soothing blend of aloe vera, antioxidant vitamin E and honey work to calm any irritation, while rosewood and cinnamon extracts combine to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There’s a slight tingling at first when massaging the product onto your face but the results deliver an unrivalled glow.

Continue reading...

Charlotte Tilbury super radiance resurfacing facial

  • Best: Exfoliating mask
  • Product type: Exfoliating mask
  • Size: 50ml

Charlotte Tilbury’s debut exfoliating product did not disappoint upon its release two years ago. Promising the fresh-from-a-clinic facial at home, the two-in-one formula works to exfoliate and resurface skin for an immediate glow. Designed for use once a week, the product must be evenly applied and left on skin for up to 20 minutes. Unlike some other mask exfoliators, Charlotte Tilbury’s wasn’t uncomfortable, as it dried quickly without much stickiness.

After washing off, the dryness we had felt prior to use had gone – with our skin feeling super soft and looking hydrated. A great mid-week pick-me-up, it’s a useful addition to your pampering arsenal.

Continue reading...

Typology radiance face scrub with rosehip oil

  • Best: Moistening scrub
  • Product type: Facial scrub
  • Size: 50g

Typology’s triple targeting product aims to exfoliate, unclog pores and refine the skin’s texture. Recommended for use once or twice a week, the gel formula turns into a gentle scrub when activated by water, before transforming into a milk when rinsed off. Setting it apart from other exfoliating scrubs, we found Typology’s formula to be the most effortless to apply and wash off, with the gel hybrid not leaving any residue.

Leaving skin hydrated, plumped and smoothed, the 100 per cent naturally derived active ingredients include rosehip oil, organic macerated carrot oil and apricot kernel powder.

Continue reading...

Drunk Elephant T.L.C sukari babyfacial

  • Best: At-home facial
  • Product type: Mask
  • Size: 15ml, 50ml

Giving you that fresh-from-the-clinic look at home, Drunk Elephant’s babyfacial is the perfect weekly glow-up for dull skin.  The resurfacing treatment works to even and buff your complexion while clearing skin pores – and we were impressed with just how instant the results were.

The product glides onto skin easily and, despite some slight tingling, there was no irritation or uncomfortableness while waiting 20 minutes for the formula to do its thing. It rinsed off just as easily and we were left with radiant, clear and smoothed skin with minimal fuss. Plus, we loved the complementary addition of a 3ml bottle of facial oil for aftercare.

Continue reading...

Murad vitamin C exfoliating facial

  • Best: Two-in-one exfoliator
  • Product type: Facial scrub/mask
  • Size: 80ml

Designed to reinvigorate skin, Murad’s triple-action vitamin C-infused exfoliating facial blends chemical, physical and enzymatic methods for impressive results. Vitamin c supports healthier-looking and brighter skin, while micro-mineral exfoliants manually remove dead surface cells to noticeably smooth skin, and enzymes work toward radiance. Completing the trio, glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids brighten and purify pores.

We love the versatility of Murad’s product, as it can be used either as a scrub or left on for 10 minutes for an at-home facial. There’s no irritance or stinging and skin was left supremely smooth and glowing. Recommended for use once a week, we saw even brighter results over time – and a little goes a long way, helping to justify the cost.

Continue reading...

Revolution Skincare X Sali Hughes placid five-acid daily exfoliant

  • Best: Affordable liquid exfoliant
  • Product type: Liquid exfoliant
  • Size: 150ml

Hailing from beauty journalist Sali Hughes’s stellar collaboration with Revolution, this chemical exfoliant is just as good as its more expensive counterparts. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, salicylic and glycolic acid work to slough dead skin cells while tranexamic acid creates a more even skin tone. Recommended for morning use two to three times a week, apply with a cotton pad and expect some slight tingling during the first few applications.

Yielding comparable results to Paula’s Choice and REN’s more pricey formulas, Revolution’s exfoliator is gentle and non-irritating – working to smooth uneven texture and reduce the appearance of dry skin.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Facial exfoliators

Effective, easy-to-use and gentle on skin, Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliator will fit easily into your existing skincare regime – and, once built up to daily use, it’s an everyday staple that gives you an instant glow-up. If you’re in the market for a twice-weekly scrub, Aesop’s purifying paste smooths, cleanses and sloughs away dead skin for a brighter complexion, while we’ll swear by The Ordinary’s exfoliating peel for a pocket-friendly mid-week pick-me-up.

Looking for more skincare recommendations? We’ve also rounded up the best night creams

