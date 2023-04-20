Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pursuit for radiant skin begins with exfoliation. From reducing dryness and clearing dead cells to increasing your complexion’s clarity and preventing acne, the benefits of buffing are extensive.

Gone are the days where exfoliating meant uncomfortably rubbing your face raw – now, the skincare market is brimming with gently effective formulas that you can incorporate easily into your existing regime. Whether packaged as a scrub, serum, toner or cleanser, the right product works to improve circulation and even out your skin tone.

If you’re new to exfoliators, there are two main types: chemical and physical. The former primarily uses various kinds of acids (think azelaic acid, citric acid, glycolic acid and salicylic acid) to dissolve dead skin cells, and typically comes as toners, serums or peels.

Physical exfoliation is a more abrasive method that manually removes dead cells, to cleanse skin deeply, and can involve everything from scrubs and pastes to brushes or washcloths. If done correctly, both approaches should slough away the surface of the skin without harming or irritating it – but experts suggest chemical exfoliators tend to be more effective than mechanical exfoliators.

As well as being a fast-track to naturally glowing skin, exfoliators can be key in preventing acne. Paula Geanau of the British Association of Dermatologists tells us: “Exfoliating is a way of removing trapped skin cells, oil, cosmetics and other follicle-blocking substances from your skin.”

“Keeping your hair follicles free from blockages will help to reduce the risk of acne developing. Exfoliation can also be a way of removing certain types of acne that have already formed within your hair follicles, such as whiteheads and blackheads.”

Whether you use chemical or physical options, Geanau says it is “important to continue to exfoliate even when acne lesions are not present, as skin sheds its top layer every 28 days, and you are at a higher risk of acne problems occurring if exfoliation has stopped.”

How we tested

For our tried-and-tested edit, we looked for gentle formulas that left us with a smooth and radiant complexion. Considering ease of application, how soft our skin felt, the immediate results and harshness of the products, we tested scrubs, serums, toners and peels. From the cult Paula’s Choice salicylic acid and The Ordinary’s bargain peeling solution to REN’s everyday tonic, these are the best facial exfoliators for glowing skin.

The best facial exfoliators for 2023 are: