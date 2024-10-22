16 best chemical peels for glowy, brighter skin

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
As we approach the colder months, many of us start to experience dry patches, uneven texture and irritable skin, even if we don’t necessarily have dehydrated or dry skin. One way to deal with such skincare issues – as well as hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores and acne – is by adding an at-home chemical peel to your routine.
Don’t let the words ‘chemical’ and ‘peel’ scare you off. While many of us have used a physical scrub or exfoliant on our body or face to buff away dead skin or surface debris manually, a chemical peel or exfoliant can work at a deeper level, to increase cell turnover, leaving you with soft, smooth, glowing skin.
You can certainly book in for a chemical peel at a spa or salon, but you can also achieve similar results at home, saving yourself quite a lot of money in the long run.
If your skin is looking duller or drier than you’d like it to – perhaps make-up products don’t apply quite as smoothly as they should – exfoliation is key. “Exfoliation is an effective way to reveal younger, more vibrant-looking skin cells and remove dead skin cells that are causing a physical barrier of entry for topical ingredients,” explains Dr Dennis Gross, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Dr Dennis Gross Skincare.
Essentially, without exfoliating first, any skincare products – moisturisers, serums and so on – you apply to your face can’t absorb fully if there’s still a layer of dead skin cells or debris. So, without exfoliating, you won’t be reaping the full benefits from what are often rather pricey products.
Whether you have sensitive skin that can be irritated by traditional scrubs and exfoliators or have a specific concern you’re looking to deal with, at-home chemical peels can help make our skincare routines work as effectively as possible. Keep scrolling to discover our pick of the best.
For context, our tester has dry, textured skin, and has put together a list of favourite at-home chemical peels they’ve been using for years, as well as newer finds sampled over the past few months. Each product was tested over the course of a fortnight. During this period, our tester did not introduce any other new skincare products into their routine, to ensure each of the at-home chemical peels was given a fair and equal trial.
Ease of application, how our tester’s skin felt and looked afterwards, and whether any visible redness or irritation occurred as a result were all taken into consideration. Below you’ll find just the products that produced the best results.
There’s a reason why this is one of the best-selling at-home chemical peels. What our tester loved most was how simple and fuss-free the two-step process is. Either morning or night, depending on your preference, you take the step one pad and swipe it onto clean, dry skin until the wipe dries out. Then after a minute or so, you do the same with step two.
Instantly, from the very first use, our tester’s skin looked glowing and luminous. Not only did it reduce the appearance of pores around the nose, but the first signs of wrinkles and uneven texture on the forehead were improved as well. Our tester also didn’t encounter any irritation or stinging, despite having dry skin that has experienced redness from other at-home chemical peels in the past.
If you’re looking for a stronger formulation, Dr Dennis Gross does an extra strength option designed with experienced peelers and those looking to combat signs of ageing or frequent breakouts in mind. For those with particularly dry or sensitive skin, you may want to check out the ultra-gentle daily peel.
You’ve probably seen this viral skincare product all over social media, and for good reason. At less than £10, it is easily one of the most affordable at-home chemical peels on the market, even if the price has increased slightly – like all things – in recent years. It also has a very high concentration of acids, making it one of the most potent available. Don’t let the deep red colour put you off this lightweight serum-like peel, either. While our tester experienced a slight amount of tingling upon first application, this did subside. Even though you can leave it on your skin for up to 10 minutes, it might be worthwhile building up to this amount of time incrementally, particularly if you start to feel any irritation.
You only need a very thin layer of this rather watery formulation to see and feel the benefits from the very first use. As soon as our tester washed off the solution, they saw considerably brighter and refreshed skin, with the results lasting for several days. Whatever you do, do not use this more than twice a week or for longer than the recommended 10 minutes. Doing either would be a sure-fire way to damage your skin barrier and cause inflammation and irritation.
Dermalogica’s latest at-home peel offering is gentle enough to be used on a daily basis. Despite the formula having a relatively high concentration of acids, our tester experienced very minimal tingling on the first application, with none thereafter. The brand does recommend applying this for between one and three minutes, before rinsing off, making it ideal if you’re wary of chemical peels or have been put off by them in the past.
Our tester eventually became comfortable applying this every second night, and saw an immediate glow to skin after each use. It improved skin texture and made a visible difference to fine lines on the forehead, while removing dry patches of skin to leave brighter and smoother skin behind. The pipette also made it incredibly easy to apply the liquid using their fingertips and then onto the face.
For those of us who like skincare to work overnight, this peel from Kate Somerville is the perfect product to finish off your nightly routine. Even though this may be one of the most expensive at-home chemical peels our tester tried, the inclusion of retinol is what truly makes it stand out from the crowd.
This peel has a creamy, almost moisturiser-like texture to it, which our tester’s skin certainly appreciated. You also only need a thin layer of product for noticeable results. Even if you’re tempted to apply the peel more liberally, our tester would warn against this, as too much of the product can leave your skin feeling sticky or tacky for quite some time. Applying a thinner layer meant it dried down nicely after about five or 10 minutes. The blend of hydrating ingredients also added moisture back into the skin, and our tester woke up with smooth skin that had a clear, glass-like appearance to it.
It’s been a few years since our tester was humbled by the high percentage of acids in one of Drunk Elephant’s most popular and beloved products. Since then, it has been a staple in her skincare routine. The creamy consistency doesn’t feel similar to any other at-home chemical peel our tester has tried, and it is ideal for those who struggle with uneven texture. You’ll want to apply a somewhat thick layer of this all over the face, ensuring – as always with chemical peels – to stay away from the eyes and lips.
This peel sloughed away even the most stubborn texture on our tester’s forehead and around the nose, while still feeling somewhat nourishing on the skin. A reduction in oiliness on the T-zone was noticed, too. While the brand recommends a 20-minute application time, if your skin is dry or slightly sensitive, start with five minutes before working your way up. It is also likely, even if your skin is accustomed to exfoliants and acids, that you will be left with a pink tint to your skin for several minutes after using this.
If signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, are your biggest concern, Elemis’s tri-acid peel is the one for you. A little goes a long way, and our tester only really needed a pea-sized amount to cover their entire face each time. From the very first application, their skin was left feeling silky soft.
What truly impressed our reviewer was the difference this formula made to the fine lines on the forehead and around the under-eyes. Despite keeping the peel from getting too close to the eye area, this had an almost tightening effect on the under-eye area, along with where you would typically see crow’s feet and laughter lines. So, if you are just starting to notice fine lines, or are looking to add more anti-ageing products into your existing routine, this could be a brilliant option for you.
For those with more mature skin, this peel from Institut Esthederm’s intensive range is designed with balancing effectiveness and tolerance in mind. So, it is strong enough to smooth the skin without causing too much irritation. This worked nicely on our tester’s dry skin but is most impressive on acne or blemish-prone skin and on those who struggle with excess oil.
Our reviewer typically applied this leave-on serum before bed, waking up with softer skin the following morning. It did take a few applications before there was a visible difference in terms of radiance, but our tester could feel a difference from the very first use. This was also a peel that could be used more sparingly, with once a fortnight being the sweet spot.
As the name implies, this peel is perfect for those looking to improve the appearance of pores. Not only that, it also quickly got to work on a cluster of blackheads and whiteheads that had popped up around our tester’s nose. That area of the face is where this specific peel really comes into its own.
Our tester’s pores shrank in size and looked considerably less congested. Plus, our nose and T-zone have never looked as clear, nor felt so soft, as they did after using this product. With a milky serum-like consistency, the formula felt particularly gentle and didn’t cause any irritation or redness, making this another great option for those with sensitive skin who are considering trying an at-home chemical peel.
If your skin is looking particularly dull, this brightening peel from Perricone MD was one of our tester’s favourites for retexturising the entire face. The no-rinse formula also made it incredibly easy to use, as you don’t need to worry about leaving it on for a specific time or remembering to wash it off.
Out of all the at-home chemical peels our tester tried, this did leave certain parts of their face feeling rather dry and tight, however. On the very first application, they noticed some visible flaking, which they hadn’t experienced after a peel before. So, it is important to follow up by using hydrating products, to renourish the skin. That being said, our tester’s skin instantly looked and felt softer and had a glow to its appearance. Those with combination or oily skin types are less likely to experience any flaking or dryness after using this peel. If your skin is dry or dehydrated, however, you may find that other at-home chemical peels are a better fit.
It can be easy to neglect your skincare routine when travelling but these micro peeling pads from Beauty Pie enable you to keep on top of chemical exfoliation even when you’re away from home. Our tester found these particularly handy to have when taking hand luggage only on a recent trip and noted they really revitalised dull and dehydrated skin following a nine-hour flight.
The pre-soaked pads can be used nightly on oily or acne-prone skin, while those with normal, combination or dry skin will benefit most from using the pads twice a week. They worked particularly well around the nose and T-zone – which is where our tester often experiences enlarged and congested pores – as you can really get into every crevice with the pad. Our tester also noticed the uneven skin texture on their forehead was visibly reduced after continually using the pads over the duration of two weeks.
Beauty Pie members can bag this product for the bargain price of £16.50.
For those truly looking to replicate the salon experience at home, opting for a kit can be a great way to do exactly that. As you may expect, this is for those who have had a number of professional-grade peels in the past, so, it may not be the best option for first-timers or those looking for an at-home chemical peel that is quick and easy to apply.
This specific kit from PCA Skin includes every single step needed to recreate a professional peel at home while giving you the necessary preparation and aftercare. The process is split into two stages, with the first being cleanse and prep. This is made up of a facial wash, a hydrating toner and a detoxifying mask. The peel itself is then followed by a rejuvenating serum, the ReBalance product and an SPF 50+.
Our tester found it straightforward to follow the foolproof step-by-step guide and, because they had essentially completed a full skincare routine or facial at home during this process, their skin looked glowy afterwards. While it may seem quite expensive, compared with some of the other inclusions in this round-up, because you essentially get a full kit of products, it is actually much more reasonable than you may initially think.
Although there are several Korean or K-beauty products you should have on your radar, you might have heard of Beauty of Joseon and its coveted SPF. Well, the brand’s apricot blossom peeling gel is equally impressive. Thanks to its gel consistency, it felt incredibly refreshing on the skin and caused zero irritation even on the most sensitive parts of our tester’s face. Essentially, if other chemical exfoliants or peels have been that bit too strong, or you’re looking for a beginner-friendly peel to try, our tester would definitely recommend picking up this one.
While some of the other at-home chemical peels can tingle or sting a little, this formula didn’t at all, and our tester was pleasantly surprised by how soft and nourished their skin felt after using this product just once. It works best on completely dry skin, with you physically being able to feel the dead skin cells dissolving as you massage it in. At less than £15 for 100ml, this is also one of the most affordable chemical peels our tester has found.
If you happen to have combination skin – which means part of your face might be oily, while other sections are on the drier side – Clinique’s peel is a great one to try. With a blend of seven acids, including a mixture of PHA, BHA and AHAs, it left our tester able to feel a noticeable difference in how soft and smooth their skin was, when using this product twice a week, as directed.
What makes this one of the most impressive options our tester tried is the fact it worked equally well on drier parts of their face as it did on the oilier T-zone area, and it even helped with some under-the-skin blemishes that were threatening to break through to the surface. Our tester also really appreciated the dropper dispenser, which made it easy and mess-free to apply the product directly onto a cotton pad or fingers, to then apply to the face.
Unfortunately, there is no overnight fix for dark spots but you can utilise certain chemical peels to improve such hyperpigmentation. You will most likely need to use this peel continually for a number of months before you see significant results, though, so, don’t expect any miracle quick fixes. Using this product in combination with an SPF during the day, our tester did notice an improvement in the amount of dark spots around their jaw and on their cheeks, where their dark spots are most noticeable.
Our tester’s skin also looked and felt noticeably softer, with it having a glow to it when this formula was applied all over. However, as this is one of the more expensive chemical peels on test, you could potentially use it in a more targeted way, if you only want to fade the appearance of dark spots, in turn giving you a bit more bang for your buck.
If you’re looking to try out a resurfacing peel mask, the Sephora collection option is easily our tester’s favourite. If you haven’t yet tried Sephora’s own brand skincare range, you truly have been missing out. In terms of this product, not only does it work on all skin types – including those with sensitive skin – it also helps with everything from dullness and blemishes to dehydration lines and texture.
While you may experience a bit of tingling if you haven’t used a chemical exfoliant before, it has an almost cooling effect on the skin after a few minutes, which is rather pleasant, particularly in the warmer months. After just one use, our tester’s skin looked visibly brighter and glowy, and the uneven texture they have on their forehead and around their nose was sloughed away.
Those with particularly dry skin should definitely consider this great bi-phase oil from IT Cosmetics. If you happen to have dehydration lines, particularly on your forehead, that look like wrinkles but normally improve once you’ve added more moisturising or hydrating products to your skin, this product is perfect for dealing with them.
After just two uses of this formula, our tester noticed such dehydration lines had all but disappeared, with their skin overall looking and feeling much more hydrated and softer. This is also one of the gentlest formulations our tester found, with it not causing any tingling or redness – it is gentle enough to use every single day, in fact.
For the best results, our tester would recommend applying this before bed, as an overnight treatment. You can either apply it alone as the final step in your night-time skincare routine or you can follow it up with your favourite night cream, to further lock in the hydration.
Just like any other skincare product you buy, the type of at-home chemical peel that will work best for you will depend on your skin type. Those with sensitive skin who often suffer from irritation or redness will want to steer clear of particularly strong peels with high percentages of acids, for example.
There’s no reason to let the word chemical put you off, as the majority of at-home chemical peels aren’t as strong as salon treatments, yet they are able to provide similarly impressive results. If you are completely new to chemical exfoliants, it may be worth doing a patch test on an area of skin before you proceed to apply it all over your face. You may also experience a mild tingling or warmth on your skin, if you haven’t dabbled with acids and exfoliants in your skincare routine before. However, over time, your skin will start to build up a tolerance, which will even allow you to increase the concentration of acids, if desired.
While your skin doesn’t literally peel off when you use a chemical peel, the formula will remove dead skin cells. There are a few key ingredients you’ll want to look out for when you shop for an at-home chemical peel – namely AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids). These chemicals help with skin cell renewal and turnover, to leave you with significantly smoother and softer skin. By sloughing away dead skin cells, they are especially effective at improving everything from dry, flaky skin to fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes.
Other ingredients you’ll want to keep an eye out for include Vitamin C, niacinamide and retinol, which also work to brighten and improve skin texture.
Regardless of which at-home chemical peel you use, it is incredibly important that you protect what is essentially a brand-new layer of skin, by following up your chosen peel with a facial SPF. Whether you have sensitive skin or not, we recommend you don’t use any other skincare products with actives in them on the days or evenings when you apply your at-home chemical peel, either. Doing so could lead to increased sensitivity and even skin damage. All you really need is a nourishing or hydrating moisturiser afterwards.
Our best buy is the Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta universal daily peel, thanks to its ease of use and unbeatable results. Another five-star product was the Dr Jart+ pore remedy 5% multi-acid radiance peel, as its gentle formulation delivered impressive results on pores, whiteheads and blackheads. Finally, those on a budget should certainly consider The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution for its potency and affordable price point.
