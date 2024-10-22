16 best chemical peels for glowy, brighter skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As we approach the colder months, many of us start to experience dry patches, uneven texture and irritable skin, even if we don’t necessarily have dehydrated or dry skin. One way to deal with such skincare issues – as well as hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores and acne – is by adding an at-home chemical peel to your routine.

Don’t let the words ‘chemical’ and ‘peel’ scare you off. While many of us have used a physical scrub or exfoliant on our body or face to buff away dead skin or surface debris manually, a chemical peel or exfoliant can work at a deeper level, to increase cell turnover, leaving you with soft, smooth, glowing skin.

You can certainly book in for a chemical peel at a spa or salon, but you can also achieve similar results at home, saving yourself quite a lot of money in the long run.

If your skin is looking duller or drier than you’d like it to – perhaps make-up products don’t apply quite as smoothly as they should – exfoliation is key. “Exfoliation is an effective way to reveal younger, more vibrant-looking skin cells and remove dead skin cells that are causing a physical barrier of entry for topical ingredients,” explains Dr Dennis Gross, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Dr Dennis Gross Skincare.

Essentially, without exfoliating first, any skincare products – moisturisers, serums and so on – you apply to your face can’t absorb fully if there’s still a layer of dead skin cells or debris. So, without exfoliating, you won’t be reaping the full benefits from what are often rather pricey products.

Whether you have sensitive skin that can be irritated by traditional scrubs and exfoliators or have a specific concern you’re looking to deal with, at-home chemical peels can help make our skincare routines work as effectively as possible. Keep scrolling to discover our pick of the best.

How we tested

open image in gallery Each product was tested over the course of a fortnight ( The Independent/Ellis Cochrane )

For context, our tester has dry, textured skin, and has put together a list of favourite at-home chemical peels they’ve been using for years, as well as newer finds sampled over the past few months. Each product was tested over the course of a fortnight. During this period, our tester did not introduce any other new skincare products into their routine, to ensure each of the at-home chemical peels was given a fair and equal trial.

Ease of application, how our tester’s skin felt and looked afterwards, and whether any visible redness or irritation occurred as a result were all taken into consideration. Below you’ll find just the products that produced the best results.

The best chemical peels for 2024 are: