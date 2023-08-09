Jump to content

10 best retinol creams and serums that are powerful and effective

Everything you need to know about vitamin A, including our tried and tested favourite formulas

Lucy Partington
Wednesday 09 August 2023 15:10
<p>Retinol can boost collagen production which in turn helps with hydrating the skin and targetting fine lines </p>

Retinol can boost collagen production which in turn helps with hydrating the skin and targetting fine lines

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Considered the gold standard ingredient by dermatologists, retinol – which is a derivative of vitamin A – is one of the industry’s most scientifically proven to deliver impressive results.

Originally used to treat acne, multiple studies have also found that vitamin A is also able to improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin by increasing cell turnover, plus it can help reduce pore size and the appearance of pigmentation as well.

But that’s not all, as another huge benefit of incorporating it into your routine is that it will also help stimulate collagen production – our own levels of which deplete as we age – helping to improve dryness alongside any fine lines and wrinkles.

Despite the positive impact vitamin A can have on skin, it’s also one that has a bad reputation thanks to possible irritation, sensitivity and dryness that can occur if it’s introduced into your routine too quickly. However, skincare technology has come a long way in a few short years, and as a result there’s an abundance of cleverly formulated products that not only are less likely to irritate skin, but that are also incredibly effective.

Here, we’ve rounded up our tried and tested favourites that are suitable for all skin types, no matter whether you’re a retinol newbie or a longstanding fan.

How we tested

Each of the following products was incorporated into our tester’s routine over the course of a week (although she has used a couple of them for longer in her routine previously), and although we can’t comment on the long term effects, we did take note of formula, texture, value for money and any initial dryness or irritation that occurs.

We were looking for any initial dryness or irritation during testing

(Lucy Partington)

The best retinol creams and serums for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Naturium retinaldehyde cream serum: £32, Spacenk.com
  • Best personalised retinol cream – Dermatica personalised formula: £24.99, Dermatica.co.uk
  • Best retinol cream for sensitive skin – CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum with ceramides and niacinamide: £21, Boots.com
  • Best retinol cream for dry skin – Neutrogena retinol boost serum: £12.24, Boots.com

Naturium retinaldehyde cream serum

  • Best: Overall
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty free: Yes

Having launched in the UK last year, Naturium is a brand that offers effective formulas rooted in science at a good price point. This cream harnesses the power of retinaldehyde ­– which is more effective yet more gentle than retinol – to help target fine lines and uneven skin tone and texture. Our tester loved the lightweight formula of this cream, and we found that it absorbed quickly and didn’t cause any dryness or irritation, despite using it every night.

It’s one of the most affordable retinal formulas available, and we like that it’s also fragrance free, making it suitable for pretty much all skin types. Combine that with the expensive-looking packaging and you’ve got a seriously impressive product that could easily cost a lot more than its £32 price point.

Continue reading...

Dermatica personalised formula

  • Best: Personalised retinol cream
  • Product size: 15ml
  • Cruelty free: Yes

Dermatica was the first brand to offer personalised prescription formulas, and it’s a firm favourite of our tester. Before purchasing, customers have to fill in an online consultation form and submit photos of their skin that a dermatologist will review. From there, skin concerns, alongside the results you’d ideally like, are considered and a custom, prescription-strength formula is made up and sent in the post.

While not all formulas will incorporate tretinoin (the most potent form of vitamin A), most will, and if you follow the instructions, results are pretty much guaranteed over the course of a few months. Our tester found that the cream serum did initially dry her skin out, but that subsided within a few weeks of use as skin acclimatised to it, and what followed was glowing skin and reduced breakouts.

Continue reading...

Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturizer

  • Best: Retinol cream for pigmentation
  • Product size: 50ml
  • Cruelty-free: Yes

Kate Somerville is a brand you can always rely on for creating potent, results-driven formulas, and this cream is no exception. While it may be getting up their in price, it combines the power of both retinol and vitamin C and our tester loved the thick, comforting, velvety feel of this formula – it feels like the most luxe of the bunch.

Incredibly hydrating, thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid, over time it will help to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and will help to brighten the overall look of skin. It’s best to incorporate this cream into your routine slowly – use it around twice a week to begin with and gradually increase use to prevent dryness.

Continue reading...

CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum with ceramides and niacinamide

  • Best: Retinol cream for sensitive skin
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty free: Yes

One of our tester’s favourite brands, CeraVe’s take on retinol is as you’d expect: packed with skin-boosting ceramides, developed with sensitive skin in mind and helps maintain the delicate skin barrier. The formula is lightweight, absorbs quickly and contains encapsulated retinol alongside liquorice root extract and is designed to help reduce the look of any scarring left behind by acne, but it also helps brighten the skin.

Alongside being suitable for sensitive skin, it would also be a great entry point into retinol for anybody new to the ingredient or curious about it. Our tester also loved the inclusion of niacinamide – a hardworking, multi-tasking ingredient that not only works to soothe and strengthen skin but also helps to reduce oil production and the appearance of pores.

Continue reading...

Shani Darden retinol reform

  • Best: Retinol cream for beginners
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty free: Yes

Shani Darden is one of Hollywood’s most sought after facialists, and this product quickly became a cult favourite for extremely good reason. It combines retinol with lactic acid to gently exfoliate dull, dead cells on the surface of the skin, which helps impart an excellent glow, both instantly and over time. Our tester loved using this cream, and despite the fact it incorporates lactic acid, it’s still gentle on skin, and we loved that it immediately made our skin look fresher, brighter and less tired.

Continue reading...

The Inkey List blemish clearing moisturiser

  • Best: Retinol cream for acne-prone skin
  • Product size: 50ml
  • Cruelty-free: Yes

New from The Inkey List, this moisturiser promises to calm blemishes overnight – something that our skeptical tester can vouch for. Alongside retinol, this clever moisturiser uses an ingredient called novoretin which helps to bolster its effects, plus it combines a blend of vitamin C and sulphur that work together to help visibly reduce spots and breakouts whilst working to smooth uneven texture.

On the surface, this moisturiser might sound like it has the potential to cause dryness, but our tester found the opposite. The texture of the cream itself is light and it sinks into the skin quickly. Considering its affordable price point, this moisturiser is an impressive multi-tasking hero perfect for anybody with acne- or breakout-prone skin.

Continue reading...

Nip + Fab retinol fix overnight cream 3%

  • Best: Retinol cream for sensitive skin
  • Product size: 50ml
  • Cruelty-free: Yes

A newly reformulated version of Nip+Fab’s retinol fix overnight cream, it’s now much better than the previous version. Instead of using a vitamin A derivative known as retinyl palmitate, it now features pure retinol, which is 20 per cent more potent, plus it uses clever time-release and encapsulation technology to ensure it’s able to effectively absorb into skin and be as effective as possible. It also combines bakuchiol, a naturally occurring, plant-based retinol alternative proven to encourage skin cell turnover.

Our tester enjoyed using this light formula and loved that it also features ceramides to help smooth and hydrate skin. We also liked the fact there are multiple products within the retinol fix line meaning there is something to suit everybody across all skin types.

Continue reading...

Murad retinal ReSculpt overnight treatment

  • Best: Retinol cream for mature skin
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty-free: Yes

Another one that uses retinal, we’d recommend this particular product for seasoned retinol users. While our tester can’t vouch for its impressive – and transformative – stats, which say this moisturiser can smooth deep-set wrinkles in two weeks, and increase skin elasticity in four weeks, we can tell you that Murad is a brand we trust implicitly. This powerful but effective formula is a joy to use, and left our skin feeling soft and hydrated – and we didn’t notice any drying or sensitivity. It’s expensive, yes, but with commitment to regular use, we think the results will speak for themselves.

Continue reading...

Farmacy Beauty 1% vitamin A retinol serum

  • Best: Sustainable retinol cream
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty-free : Yes

This retinol serum comes from a revolutionary brand that, in our tester’s opinion, makes the use of upcycled ingredients exciting. You’ll find both retinol and retinal in this formulas make up, which work in unison to promise quick, effective results, as well as upcycled raspberry and melon seed oils to soothe and hydrate the skin. We found it did take our skin a few uses to adjust to the formula, and we did sandwich it between moisturiser to help create a buffer, but there’s no denying that this cream packs a powerful punch in the best way possible. It’s one that we’d make sure you introduce slowly, and we did notice a slightly unpleasant smell at first but that quickly subsides.

Continue reading...

Neutrogena retinol boost serum

  • Best: Retinol cream for dry skin
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Cruelty-free: No

Another great choice for retinol newbies, our tester was impressed with the silky-feeling, lightweight texture of this product. Alongside pure retinol, it uses herbal extracts of myrtle which improves the overall efficacy of the serum, plus hero ingredient hyaluronic acid helps to lock-in much-needed moisture for long-lasting hydration. Our tester noticed that her skin looked more radiant and smoother after just a couple of uses, and she didn’t get any dryness or irritation despite using it a bit more frequently than she would recommend.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Retinol creams and serums

In terms of value for money and efficacy, Naturium’s offering wins hands down, but if you’re somebody with mature skin, Murad’s retinal ReSculpt will be a great choice if you’re happy to spend that much money on it. We were also super impressed with Shani Darden’s retinol reform, not just because of the instant results it gave, but because the whole user experience was great.

Reveal radiant and glowy skin with the best facial exfoliators, tried and tested

