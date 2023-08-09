10 best retinol creams and serums that are powerful and effective

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Considered the gold standard ingredient by dermatologists, retinol – which is a derivative of vitamin A – is one of the industry’s most scientifically proven to deliver impressive results.

Originally used to treat acne, multiple studies have also found that vitamin A is also able to improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin by increasing cell turnover, plus it can help reduce pore size and the appearance of pigmentation as well.

But that’s not all, as another huge benefit of incorporating it into your routine is that it will also help stimulate collagen production – our own levels of which deplete as we age – helping to improve dryness alongside any fine lines and wrinkles.

Despite the positive impact vitamin A can have on skin, it’s also one that has a bad reputation thanks to possible irritation, sensitivity and dryness that can occur if it’s introduced into your routine too quickly. However, skincare technology has come a long way in a few short years, and as a result there’s an abundance of cleverly formulated products that not only are less likely to irritate skin, but that are also incredibly effective.

Here, we’ve rounded up our tried and tested favourites that are suitable for all skin types, no matter whether you’re a retinol newbie or a longstanding fan.

How we tested

Each of the following products was incorporated into our tester’s routine over the course of a week (although she has used a couple of them for longer in her routine previously), and although we can’t comment on the long term effects, we did take note of formula, texture, value for money and any initial dryness or irritation that occurs.

We were looking for any initial dryness or irritation during testing (Lucy Partington)

The best retinol creams and serums for 2023 are: