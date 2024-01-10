Best collagen supplements, as recommended by experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Collagen is a protein found throughout the body – in hair, skin and nails, between connective tissues, and in our cartilage and bones. It has also become a buzzword in the health and beauty industry, with collagen sold to consumers as both a skincare ingredient and a health supplement.

Naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand said that this key structural protein “ensures the cohesion, elasticity and regeneration of all of our connective tissues, as well as supporting hair, skin and nails, which is especially important as collagen starts to naturally decline as we age, and levels start to drop as early as our twenties”.

So, this explains why the market is saturated with products promising to support our decreasing collagen levels. But, with so many brands serving up collagen supplements, how can we really tell which ones offer tangible benefits?

Facialist Jude Jackson joins Shand in recommending key collagen supplements to her clients, and she also highlights that first and foremost: “It’s important that your body is getting the necessary elements through your diet to help you produce collagen. Protein-rich foods like egg whites, meat, bone broth and chicken skin should be eaten alongside foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus, kiwis and leafy green vegetables, and zinc and copper, which come from nuts and shellfish.”

We’ve spoken to three experts for an informed outlook on the different types of collagen, which collagen supplements they recommend, and why.

Hunter & Gather collagen peptides bovine protein powder: £22, Amazon.co.uk

(Hunter & Gather)

“Your main areas of concern should determine the type of hydrolysed collagen supplement you take,” Jackson explains, adding: “If you’re hoping to improve skin elasticity and hydration but are also concerned with longevity, future bone mineral density and joint health, and you are wanting to improve current strength and promote recovery after exercise, then bovine collagen peptides are for you.”

Jackson adds this unflavoured powder to her coffee every morning, “as it contains collagen types 1 and 3, which makes it ideal for full body health”. Mix two tablespoons of this sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free collagen supplement into hot and cold drinks and dishes, from soups to smoothies. Plus, Jackson says: “According to a 2022 study, a collagen supplement can improve connective tissue recovery and pain, meaning it supports my current resistance training and will hopefully support my tissue as I age.”

Buy now

Hunter & Gather marine collagen peptides protein powder: £30, Amazon.co.uk

(Hunter & Gather)

“If skin, hair and nail health are your primary concerns, Hunter & Gather also makes marine collagen,” Jackson shares. This is collagen type 1, which is “the most abundant collagen type in the human body, making up between 80 to 90 per cent”.

The unflavoured, gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free powder can also be mixed in with soups, smoothies and stews, as well as hot and cold drinks. If you’re looking for further research, Jackson says “a 2021 study showed ingestion of hydrolysed collagen for 90 days was effective in reducing skin ageing, as it reduces wrinkles and improves skin elasticity”.

Buy now

Planet Paleo organic bone broth pure, unflavoured powder: £24.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Planet Paleo)

“I love bone broths but they are time-consuming to make, which is why I rate Planet Paleo organic bone broth pure unflavoured powder,” Shand says, adding: “I like how versatile this collagen-rich powder is because it adds collagen as well as protein and bone broth nutrients to cooking. As it’s unflavoured, that means the powder is really versatile and an easy way to boost meals or add collagen to your breakfast smoothie.”

Simply add seven teaspoons to a hot or cold drink or dish, with each sachet containing 25 servings. “What’s really impressive is that each serving equals 1.5 cups of homemade collagen-rich bone broth,” Shand continues, highlighting: “This organic powder is a great option for someone who wants the added benefits of bone broth, as well as knowing they’re topping up collagen levels too.”

Buy now

Bare Biology pure marine collagen powder: £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Bare Biology)

Shand recommends this collagen supplement to clients because “it easily dissolves into my morning matcha or coffee, it’s tasteless and doesn’t contain any other added ingredients”.

The powder is made from wild Norwegian cod, can be used during pregnancy and you only need to mix in one tablespoon a day. “It’s made from MSC-certified, sustainably sourced wild Norwegian cod skin, and Bare Biology is a quality family-run brand I trust,” Shand adds.

Buy now

Sixways marine collagen: £42, Sixways.co

(Sixways)

“This high absorption, pure marine collagen blend by Sixways includes some powerful skin-supportive ingredients, for those looking for a collagen powder to help improve their skin,” says Shand. Sprinkle the fruity-flavoured collagen into smoothies, drinks and food dishes, or even just into a glass of water.

“It includes hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol and zinc for healthier skin, and tastes like raspberry, so it can be enjoyed as a refreshing drink. I like to add ice to it,” Shand says.

Buy now

Ingenious Beauty ultimate collagen+: From £54, Feelingingenious.com

(Ingenious Beauty)

Facialist Fiona Brackenbury shares: “Having spent years with scientists in labs, formulating products, I understand how difficult it is to get collagen to influence the condition of our skin, let alone if you ingest collagen.” However, after doing her own research, Brackenbury found that: “Ingenious Beauty ultimate collagen has protected the collagen, so it survives the low PH and is able to reach the small intestine where we absorb all our nutrition and can absorb the collagen peptides.”

These capsules are created to be taken once a day, and contain marine collagen peptide, alongside hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and antioxidant astaxanthin. With use, Brackenbury has noticed: “I ache less and my skin is hydrated, so I now take them every evening, as part of my routine.”

Buy now

JS Health vitality x collagen powder: £39.99, Jshealthvitamins.com

(JS Health)

Shand says: “This is a great product not just for the peptan hydrolysed marine collagen to improve skin elasticity and encourage new collagen production, but I also rate the 10 skin-supporting ingredients added to this product, including zinc, turmeric, Siberian ginseng, astaxanthin, vitamin E, l-glutamine and vitamin C, so you get more than just collagen.” Add a scoop of the marine collagen powder into a smoothie or drink, twice daily.

Buy now

Revive Collagen enhanced plus premium liquid marine collagen drink: £39.99, Revivecollagen.com

(Revive Collagen)

“Revive Collagen enhanced plus is rich in nutrients and marine collagen type 1, which is important for the firmness of the skin structure,” Brackenbury explains, adding: “The level of this collagen declines as we age, and can also stretch up to 25 per cent of its original size, so it’s important to keep the collagen type 1 coming.” This drink contains hydrolysed marine collagen, as well as vitamins B16, B12, C and D.

Buy now

Skinade better skin from within: From £128, Skinade.com

(Skinade)

“If you’re looking for a premium collagen product, try Skinade,” Jackson says. “It’s a collagen and hyaluronic acid drink that a few of my clients have tried.”

The peach and mango-flavoured drink contains active ingredients focused on helping to support healthier skin, hair and nails. Its marine collagen formula includes vitamin C, vitamin B and omegas 3 and 6. This liquid comes in both bottles and travel-sized sachets.

Buy now

