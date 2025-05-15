A dermatologist reveals the best things you can do to stop looking tired

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even after a full night's sleep, stress and screen time can leave you looking anything but rested. If you find yourself staring in the mirror and wondering how to look less tired, don’t worry - there are some solutions.

I spoke to a range of dermatologists and skincare specialists to gather top tips for reducing dark circles, reviving dull skin and getting your glow back.

Dehydration, environmental aggressors, and skin fatigue might mean we don’t appear as refreshed as we feel after a solid eight hours of sleep, but there are plenty of expert-backed ways to restore radiance, smoothness and brightness to your skin.

From targeted skincare to simple lifestyle shifts, keep scrolling to discover the solutions that could help you look less tired – no coffee required.

Meet the experts

I spoke to leading experts in dermatology and cosmetics. Dr Shereene Idriss is a board-certified dermatologist, founder of Idriss Dermatology and Dr Idriss Skincare. I also turned to consultant aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Ashwin Soni, who specialises in advanced non-surgical treatments for the face and eyes.

I also consulted Holly Mason, founder of The Skin Investment Clinic, and an expert in treating acne-prone and textured skin, as well as Dr Ana Mansouri, a skin expert and cosmetic doctor and owner of Dr Ana The Skin Clinic.

How to look less tired

1. Exfoliation is key

Regular exfoliation is one of the most effective ways to revive tired-looking skin. According to Dr Idriss, uneven skin tone and dullness are the biggest giveaways of fatigue. “Exfoliating helps shed layers of dead skin and reveal a more radiant complexion,” she explains. Chemical exfoliants such as glycolic and lactic acids are particularly effective, as they not only smooth the skin but also boost collagen production, helping it look plumper and fresher.

open image in gallery ( Dr Idriss )

Dr Idriss sells her own-brand chemical exfoliant, the major fade flash mask (£50, Dridriss.com), which blends glycolic acid (for deep exfoliation), lactic acid (to fade discolouration), and tranexamic acid (to even out skin tone). “This combination can help fade hyperpigmentation, brighten the skin, and restore a fresh, awake look,” she says.

The MZ Skin radiance and renewal instant clarity refining mask (£23, Lookfantastic.com) is another excellent exfoliating product that effectively decongests and exfoliates to uncover radiant skin. I usually use this product once a week, or twice if my skin is especially dull.

2. Hydration is non-negotiable

Dehydrated skin can make even well-rested people look tired. “Dryness accentuates fine lines and makes skin appear lacklustre,” says Dr Idriss. To combat this, she suggests layering a hydrating serum and moisturiser to increase moisture and maintain a plump, dewy glow.

Hydrating serums such as the Murad cellular hydration repair serum (£72, Spacenk.com) mimic the skin's natural peptides to prevent moisture loss. It also works as the perfect base before moisturiser application, and is like a drink for my skin. I use it no matter the season. It keeps my skin hydrated underneath thicker moisturisers during winter, and pairs well with my lighter water-based moisturisers during warmer months.

open image in gallery ( Murad )

I also use the Bubble power wave super hydrating moisturiser (£16, Boots.com), which makes my skin feel supple, locking in and retaining much-needed moisture, to give my skin a healthy glow.

Hydration is essential, as it revitalises the skin from the inside out. As Dr Mansouri puts it, “It’s like sleep for your complexion.” Hydration is essential for optimal skin function. When skin is well-hydrated, it appears plumper, smoother, and more luminous. “Dehydrated skin tends to look dull, fatigued, and can accentuate fine lines and uneven texture,” says Dr Mansouri. “Proper hydration improves microcirculation and supports cellular repair, which helps the skin recover from environmental stressors and fatigue more efficiently.”

If you live in a dry climate, adding a humidifier to your room can also help prevent overnight moisture loss, ensuring your skin stays supple and luminous. The Peep Club hydrating portable humidifier (£55, Victoriahealth.com) is a great budget option.

3. Brighten up with illuminating serums

For an immediate glow boost, Dr Idriss recommends an illuminating serum with brightening ingredients such as alpha arbutin, kojic acid, and niacinamide. “These ingredients work to fade discolouration over time, meaning you can wear less makeup while still looking fresh and awake,” says Dr Idriss.

Her own-brand major fade hyper serum (£70, Dridriss.com) has been developed to help even out skin tone and restore radiance. “It’s about creating the illusion of a full night’s sleep, without actually needing one,” she says.

4. Target the under-eye area

The eye area is often the first place to betray signs of fatigue. “Dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines can instantly make you look more tired,” says Dr Soni. To counteract this, he recommends using targeted eye treatments that hydrate, depuff, and boost collagen.

For daytime, he suggests an eye cream such as alumineye by AlumierMD (£66, Alumiermd.com), which contains peptides to reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles, and a retinol eye gel, such as AlumierMD’s (£70, Alumiermd.com), to help improve elasticity and smooth fine lines.

open image in gallery ( Skin Rocks )

However, that retinol eye gel might need a prescription. In that case, I find that the Skin Rocks eye cream (£65, Spacenk.com) works to combat the visible signs of fatigue by hydrating and reducing puffiness, as well as visibly lifting and brightening my tired eyes. My eye area is quite sensitive, but this treatment is perfect as it's full of hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalane.

5. Treat acne and scarring

Acne and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation can contribute to a tired appearance by creating uneven texture, redness and dullness. “Even if someone has clear skin, lingering acne scars can make the complexion look fatigued,” explains skin expert Holly Mason.

She recommends incorporating chemical exfoliants, vitamin C, and retinoids to fade discolouration and boost skin renewal.

Using a gentle yet effective retinol, such as the Sachi ursolic acid and retinal overnight reform (£76, Sachiskin.com), will boost skin renewal, plump skin, and fade discolouration over time. It’s a light gel, and I find it sinks effortlessly into my skin. I use about half a pump each time.

If you are thinking of trying it, slowly introduce it into your night skincare routine once a week, then increase the frequency to one to two times or more, depending on your skin's tolerance. Always wear SPF in the morning, too, as the retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun’s damaging UV rays.

6. Focus on skin barrier repair

The skin barrier plays a crucial role in maintaining moisture levels and protecting against environmental damage. “When it's compromised (caused by dehydration, pollution, stress, or over-exfoliation), the skin becomes more prone to dullness, sensitivity and premature ageing,” says Dr Mansouri.

Repairing the skin barrier restores its ability to retain moisture and defend against external irritants. “This not only enhances hydration but also reduces inflammation and uneven tone. A healthy barrier ensures all the active ingredients in your skincare, such as antioxidants, peptides and vitamins, are absorbed more effectively. The result is a complexion that has sustained radiance and resilience over time.”

The Byoma barrier+ repair treatment (£17, Spacenk.com) is full of skin-barrier-supporting ceramides, nourishing avocado oil and squalane, and can be used as an intensive treatment mask for instant results or as an everyday moisturiser to replenish damaged skin. This treatment saved my skin when I went overboard with sensitising retinoids in the past.

open image in gallery ( Clinique )

For acne-prone or textured skin, achieving a naturally radiant glow can be challenging. “Glass skin isn’t the only standard for looking awake,” says Mason. Instead, she encourages focusing on hydration and skin barrier repair. “A lightweight moisturiser with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide can help maintain hydration and reduce dullness,” she shares.

For added brightness, Mason suggests using a gentle exfoliating acid such as glycolic acid and lactic acid to encourage cell turnover. Use a serum with a milky formulation, such as the Clinique moisture surge active glow (£44, Lookfantastic.com), if you’re looking to get a luminous glow while boosting your skin's moisture levels. This product glides into my skin and is great for those no-makeup days when I want a lit-from-within glow.

Although there are several factors to consider if your skin is looking a little fatigued, keep these expert top tips in mind, as they could help you perk up your complexion.

