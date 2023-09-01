Jump to content

FaceGym active blast vegan collagen review: Can it live up to its skin-plumping promise?

We spent 28 days testing to see if it could improve the look of fine lines, hyperpigmentation and dullness

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 01 September 2023 09:00
<p>This clever set comprises a freeze-dried sphere and serum to mix together </p>

This clever set comprises a freeze-dried sphere and serum to mix together

(The Independent/Helen Wilson-Beevers)

FaceGym is a beauty brand known for its high-tech skincare tools and facial massage methods. It’s a brand that is passionate about highlighting the importance of dedication to a routine for achieving long-term skin results and counts Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez among its celeb fans.

The brand also sells a range of moisturisers, toners and serums in its product line-up too to help you achieve amazing results. And while facial workout treatments are available at spas worldwide, at-home treatments are a more accessible option for those of us looking to save time and money spent on pricey appointments.

Our expert shopping team has tried and tested several of these facial tools – including the electrical muscle-stimulation mask (was £460, now £345, Independent.co.uk) and micro needling tool (was £62, now £47, Independent.co.uk) – but we were intrigued to hear about FaceGym’s active blast collagen booster.

While the original formula made its debut back in January 2022, the brand relaunched this set in May 2023 with new recyclable packaging. The updated buy includes freeze-dried spheres to mix with an included bottle of hydro-bound hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serum (£51, Facegym.com). This vegan-friendly component comes from fermented yeast, and is based on collagen type 3, which promotes elasticity. As a result, FaceGym claims application can boost plumpness while improving the look of fine lines and dullness.

With a price starting at £55 for a seven-day treatment and £185 for 28 days, there’s no doubt that this is a premium skincare purchase. So, we decided to delve into the vegan-friendly collagen booster for 28 days, to bring you our honest verdict.

How we tested

We spent four weeks using FaceGym’s active vegan collagen on a daily basis. Our tester looked at product packaging, formula, key ingredients and skincare results seen, while incorporating it into their usual skincare routine. Keep reading for our full tried and tested review.

FaceGym active blast vegan collagen

  • Contents: hydro-bound hydrating hyaluronic acid + niacinamide serum and active blast vegan collagen skin booster
  • Key ingredients: glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and biosynthetic collagen made from fermented yeast

In our 28-day supply of active blast vegan collagen, we found four glass test tubes holding the freeze-dried collagen spheres and a 15ml bottle of hydro-bound hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serum. We were instantly drawn towards the unique packaging, which looks fun and futuristic and liked that it’s all presented in a cardboard box minus any plastic wrapping.

To start the treatment, we popped one of the spheres into our palm and mixed it with a couple of drops of serum as instructed. We watched as the sphere dissolved into the serum and applied the formula to our freshly cleansed face and neck. You can also scan a QR code on the box to see face sculpting techniques, if you’d like to embrace the full FaceGym experience. This handy feature offers ways to help boost natural collagen production and product absorption, as well as facial massage moves for targeting fine lines and increasing oxygenation to the skin.

According to the brand, the freeze-dried biosynthetic vegan collagen is especially potent, because this form of preservation protects the quality of FaceGym’s unique formula, which has been extracted from the fermented yeast.

While we weren’t exactly sure what to expect, our tester was immediately impressed by how rapidly the sphere and collagen duo made their skin appear intensely hydrated. That meant they saw a plumped-up, dewy effect, which helped temporarily smooth the appearance of some fine lines and boosted our tired face. The hydration also counteracted any dullness often seen with dry skin and we also noted the pairing feels like a refreshing gel when slathered onto skin which is pleasing to apply.

Between the serum’s hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and the biosynthetic sphere, from our experience this duo does deliver noticeable smoothness, and a healthy-looking radiance. During the time spent trialling the collagen we were happy to see the same super hydrating finish every day, and that made our skin appear rejuvenated and less dull. It also had a pillowy softness, and this supple finish meant our make-up looked fresher throughout the entire day too.

There was a continued and noticeable plumpness, which appeared after application, and this also created a distinct glow across our entire face. We noticed it the most in areas where our fine lines are more prominent, such as around our eyes. This skin effect was obvious while using the product on a regular basis, so we’d definitely return to it for another plumping fix in the future.

While this is a skincare splurge, it’s an excellent treatment if you’re preparing for a special event or simply seek a deluxe treatment from home.

Continue reading...

The verdict: FaceGym active blast vegan collagen

After four weeks trialling FaceGym’s active blast vegan collagen, we’ve seen a healthy-looking smoothness to our skin. During use of the sphere and serum duo, our skin feels softer and looks intensely hydrated which has in turn temporarily helped improve the appearance of fine lines, especially around our eyes. We’d definitely look to this deluxe skincare pairing again in the future for a vegan-friendly collagen boost or to prepare our skin ahead of an upcoming occasion.

