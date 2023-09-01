In our 28-day supply of active blast vegan collagen, we found four glass test tubes holding the freeze-dried collagen spheres and a 15ml bottle of hydro-bound hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide serum. We were instantly drawn towards the unique packaging, which looks fun and futuristic and liked that it’s all presented in a cardboard box minus any plastic wrapping.

To start the treatment, we popped one of the spheres into our palm and mixed it with a couple of drops of serum as instructed. We watched as the sphere dissolved into the serum and applied the formula to our freshly cleansed face and neck. You can also scan a QR code on the box to see face sculpting techniques, if you’d like to embrace the full FaceGym experience. This handy feature offers ways to help boost natural collagen production and product absorption, as well as facial massage moves for targeting fine lines and increasing oxygenation to the skin.

According to the brand, the freeze-dried biosynthetic vegan collagen is especially potent, because this form of preservation protects the quality of FaceGym’s unique formula, which has been extracted from the fermented yeast.

Read more: Best collagen supplements, according to the experts

While we weren’t exactly sure what to expect, our tester was immediately impressed by how rapidly the sphere and collagen duo made their skin appear intensely hydrated. That meant they saw a plumped-up, dewy effect, which helped temporarily smooth the appearance of some fine lines and boosted our tired face. The hydration also counteracted any dullness often seen with dry skin and we also noted the pairing feels like a refreshing gel when slathered onto skin which is pleasing to apply.

Between the serum’s hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and the biosynthetic sphere, from our experience this duo does deliver noticeable smoothness, and a healthy-looking radiance. During the time spent trialling the collagen we were happy to see the same super hydrating finish every day, and that made our skin appear rejuvenated and less dull. It also had a pillowy softness, and this supple finish meant our make-up looked fresher throughout the entire day too.

There was a continued and noticeable plumpness, which appeared after application, and this also created a distinct glow across our entire face. We noticed it the most in areas where our fine lines are more prominent, such as around our eyes. This skin effect was obvious while using the product on a regular basis, so we’d definitely return to it for another plumping fix in the future.

While this is a skincare splurge, it’s an excellent treatment if you’re preparing for a special event or simply seek a deluxe treatment from home.