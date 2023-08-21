Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Speak to any makeup obsessive and chances are they’ll have a story to tell you about Mac’s studio fix fluid foundation: maybe it was the first base product they ever bought, or perhaps it was the foundation they chose to wear on their wedding day.

Whatever it is, there’ll definitely be a story to tell because, not only is it one of the brand’s best selling and most loved products, but it’s also an industry icon in its own right.

However, despite being known and loved for its high coverage, longwearing, oil controlling abilities, studio fix fluid isn’t for everyone – and that’s why we were so excited when we heard the brand was launching a lighter, dewier alternative.

Enter: studio radiance serum-powered foundation, a formula that sits somewhere in the middle of Mac’s sheer face and body formula and the original studio fix fluid.

Available to buy from 21 August, the formula is made up of 80 per cent skincare (more on that later) and comes in an impressive 56 shades. Each one has either silver or gold pearlescent particles – the lighter shades have the former, while the deeper shades have the latter – which the brand says have been specifically crafted to complement the wearer’s undertones.

But how exactly does it apply and wear? We put it to the test to find out if it’s worth the £39 price tag.

How we tested

Our tester was lucky enough to get her hands on a bottle of the foundation back in June, so she has been using it regularly since then in a variety of different scenarios. Before each application, our tester applied an antioxidant Paula’s Choice C5 superboost moisturiser (£48, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and sunscreen Supergoop! play everyday lotion SPF50 (£20, Cultbeauty.co.uk), and then she finished with a spritz of setting spray Charlotte Tilbury airbush flawless setting spray (from £17, Cultbeauty.co.uk).