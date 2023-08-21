Mac Cosmetics studio radiance serum-powered foundation
- Shades: 56
- Size: 30ml
- Coverage: Light to medium, buildable
- Finish: Luminous, glowy
First things first, our tester has blemish-prone skin with some redness, and it verges on the oilier side. She is also somebody who used the original studio fix fluid when she was younger, but has since transitioned into preferring lighter, more glow-giving foundations – hence the excitement when she found out about this alternative.
The formula of studio radiance itself is light, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and is suitable for sensitive skin. It’s also packed with an impressive mix of skincare ingredients including 10 per cent hyaluronic acid – a naturally-occuring humectant that works to lock in moisture below the skin’s surface – nourishing olive and jojoba oils and vitamin E, a hydration magnet.
One thing our tester was slightly wary of was silver particles within the formula, mostly because she was worried that it could create a glittery finish on skin, but it turns out there was nothing to worry about and instead it helped create a natural-looking, luminous, lit-from-within finish.
It’s also worth noting that, although the ingredients list may read more like that of a tinted moisturiser rather than a foundation, the pigment levels are impressive but it isn’t cakey in the slightest. We found that it blended seamlessly into skin with minimal effort and created a flawless-looking, glowy finish relatively quickly. The foundation also blurred the look of pores, it disguised redness and worked to even out our tester’s somewhat blotchy skin incredibly successfully, while ensuring that her skin always looked like skin. We also liked that it didn’t settle into fine lines – either immediately after application or throughout the day.
In terms of longevity, our tester was impressed at how well it lasted. She’s not somebody that ever really carries any makeup with her and luckily this foundation stood the test of time. The colour stayed true and didn’t oxidise, it stayed in place and didn’t go patchy and nor did it lose its luminous glow, despite being worn on humid days in London and on very hot, sweaty days exploring New York City.
We also like that there’s been small changes to the sustainability aspects of the bottle: it’s now recyclable and the removable plastic cap is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. Of course, there’s always more that can be done, but something is better than nothing.