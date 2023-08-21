Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Mac has launched a dewy version of its studio fix fluid foundation – and we were one of the first to try it

It’s bolstered with an array of skincare ingredients, but is it really worth your money?

Lucy Partington
Monday 21 August 2023 12:04
<p>The 56 shades use either silver or gold pearlescent particles to complement wearer’s undertones</p>

The 56 shades use either silver or gold pearlescent particles to complement wearer’s undertones

(iStock/The Independent)

Speak to any makeup obsessive and chances are they’ll have a story to tell you about Mac’s studio fix fluid foundation: maybe it was the first base product they ever bought, or perhaps it was the foundation they chose to wear on their wedding day.

Whatever it is, there’ll definitely be a story to tell because, not only is it one of the brand’s best selling and most loved products, but it’s also an industry icon in its own right.

However, despite being known and loved for its high coverage, longwearing, oil controlling abilities, studio fix fluid isn’t for everyone – and that’s why we were so excited when we heard the brand was launching a lighter, dewier alternative.

Enter: studio radiance serum-powered foundation, a formula that sits somewhere in the middle of Mac’s sheer face and body formula and the original studio fix fluid.

Available to buy from 21 August, the formula is made up of 80 per cent skincare (more on that later) and comes in an impressive 56 shades. Each one has either silver or gold pearlescent particles – the lighter shades have the former, while the deeper shades have the latter – which the brand says have been specifically crafted to complement the wearer’s undertones.

But how exactly does it apply and wear? We put it to the test to find out if it’s worth the £39 price tag.

Related stories

9 best lightweight foundations for sheer coverage and a natural glow
8 best foundations for mature skin: Formulas that deliver hydration and added radiance
12 best foundations for darker skin tones that deliver on colour accuracy and coverage
11 best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow: From cream to powder formulas

How we tested

Our tester was lucky enough to get her hands on a bottle of the foundation back in June, so she has been using it regularly since then in a variety of different scenarios. Before each application, our tester applied an antioxidant Paula’s Choice C5 superboost moisturiser (£48, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and sunscreen Supergoop! play everyday lotion SPF50 (£20, Cultbeauty.co.uk), and then she finished with a spritz of setting spray Charlotte Tilbury airbush flawless setting spray (from £17, Cultbeauty.co.uk).

Mac Cosmetics studio radiance serum-powered foundation

  • Shades: 56
  • Size: 30ml
  • Coverage: Light to medium, buildable
  • Finish: Luminous, glowy

First things first, our tester has blemish-prone skin with some redness, and it verges on the oilier side. She is also somebody who used the original studio fix fluid when she was younger, but has since transitioned into preferring lighter, more glow-giving foundations – hence the excitement when she found out about this alternative.

The formula of studio radiance itself is light, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and is suitable for sensitive skin. It’s also packed with an impressive mix of skincare ingredients including 10 per cent hyaluronic acid – a naturally-occuring humectant that works to lock in moisture below the skin’s surface – nourishing olive and jojoba oils and vitamin E, a hydration magnet.

Read more: 12 best tinted moisturiers 2023

One thing our tester was slightly wary of was silver particles within the formula, mostly because she was worried that it could create a glittery finish on skin, but it turns out there was nothing to worry about and instead it helped create a natural-looking, luminous, lit-from-within finish.

It’s also worth noting that, although the ingredients list may read more like that of a tinted moisturiser rather than a foundation, the pigment levels are impressive but it isn’t cakey in the slightest. We found that it blended seamlessly into skin with minimal effort and created a flawless-looking, glowy finish relatively quickly. The foundation also blurred the look of pores, it disguised redness and worked to even out our tester’s somewhat blotchy skin incredibly successfully, while ensuring that her skin always looked like skin. We also liked that it didn’t settle into fine lines – either immediately after application or throughout the day.

Read more: 12 best foundations for dry skin

In terms of longevity, our tester was impressed at how well it lasted. She’s not somebody that ever really carries any makeup with her and luckily this foundation stood the test of time. The colour stayed true and didn’t oxidise, it stayed in place and didn’t go patchy and nor did it lose its luminous glow, despite being worn on humid days in London and on very hot, sweaty days exploring New York City.

We also like that there’s been small changes to the sustainability aspects of the bottle: it’s now recyclable and the removable plastic cap is made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. Of course, there’s always more that can be done, but something is better than nothing.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Mac Cosmetics studio radiance serum-powered foundation

Overall, our tester really loves the Mac Cosmetics studio radiance serum-powered foundation, and it quickly became her go-to option. A little goes a long way, it’s easy to apply and it lasts really well. While we can’t speak on the long term benefits of the skincare ingredients infused within the formula simply, it does feel incredibly nourishing and hydrating and it didn’t dry our skin out in the slightest. As always with Mac, there is a seriously impressive range of 56 shades that take undertones into consideration.

Now with your foundation sorted, read our best setting powder round-up to lock in the look

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off orders over £200 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in