What’s in the box?

Inside the box, we found the black silicone mask, a user manual, two electrical muscle-stimulation controllers, FaceGym collagen infusion serum to work as a conductor gel (£40, Facegym.com), a charging cable and an extender band.

Having a look through the user manual, we noticed there are some medical reasons why certain people should avoid using the medi lift, so it’s worth checking these on the website first. You can also book a trial session at a FaceGym shop before making the investment, which, considering the price, is definitely a good idea.

To get started, we plugged the removable EMS controllers into a charger (which is included) ahead of use – they took just over an hour and a half to charge. Afterwards, we noticed they were easy to pop back into the silicone mask shape, as there are integral arrows lining up with where the controllers fit.

Getting set up

After unpacking everything and charging the controllers, we scanned the included QR code. This is a handy addition to all FaceGym tools, which demystifies their use and can be informative about facial massage techniques too.

We learned the mask uses electrical muscle stimulation technology to create deep repetitive muscle contractions to activate the lower face’s muscles and the cheek area. Designed to tone and tighten while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, there are three 10-minute workouts to choose between, and six different modes of intensity. As recommended, we warmed up our muscles ahead of use, with simple facial massage movements.

Using the mask

We had dry, freshly cleansed skin to start and applied the collagen infusion serum to the three electrode points on each controller, as well as generously across the lower face. This is important, as the serum is what acts as a conductor gel and therefore enables the electrical flow into the muscles.

We then strapped the mask in place by crossing the middle strap above our ears and the jaw strap to the top of our head. They felt comfortably snug, without pulling and there is an extender strap for extra fit flexibility too. It is vital the electrodes are touching the skin for doing their job, so there should be a bit of tightness.

Pressing each EMS controller’s power button, we saw the mask light up, and we began exploring the mode options. We used a mirror to help here, because the 10-minute workouts are identified by the light flashing in different colours. To run you through the options, purple is billed as a facial workout alternating between the cheeks and jaw, while blue is solely a jaw-definer workout, and red is a cheek-sculptor mode.

Read more: How does Charlotte Tilbury’s £36 Hollywood flawless filter compare to Collection’s £6.99 dupe?

The controllers have plus and minus buttons, to change intensity between levels one to six, and we started and stayed with the lowest, but we’d potentially dial this up over time.

Using the device, we could feel a sensation similar to intermittent pins and needles, while the mask started stimulating our face muscles. Our eyes twitched a bit as the mask worked too. We’d compare the feeling to that of a Tens (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, which is used for therapeutic purposes) machine on skin. We soon got used to this and, while a bit odd at first, the feeling became more comfortable. Trialling all workouts, our take was the cheek sculptor is the most intense, while the jaw-define mode feels more subtle and the full-facial option steadily alternates between the cheeks and jaw.

Ideal for use while multi-tasking, because of how snugly the mask holds in place, we could work or respond to emails while wearing it, which was handy. Otherwise, it’s simply a great excuse for taking 10 minutes’ down-time. The mask does have a dramatic look, to put it mildly, so we won’t be answering the door while wearing it!

The controllers beep at the end of your 10-minute routine, to signal the finish, so you don’t have to clock watch either. At this stage, we wiped the silicone mask clean, ready for next time.

Read more: Best vitamin C serums promising to brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent sun damage

It’s recommended you alternate between workout types, which we did, particularly when trialling the mask for seven days in a row. Our favourite workout was the full-face option, because of the stimulation alternating between areas. Noting the results after our first trial, interestingly, we could see an initial muscle tightening effect, which impressed us. Although, to maintain that initial improvement, you’d have to continue regular use.

After seven days’ use, there was a firmer appearance across our cheeks and jaw, and we saw a brightening improvement to fine lines further up the face too. As a result, our skin texture appeared smoother, which we were wowed by. While we’re not sure ‘before and after’ photos capture a clear change yet, we would like to keep seeing improvements with continued wear.

Given how easy this mask is to use and incorporate into our day, we’re happy with the results and will be maintaining this routine going forward. If you’re looking for an investment buy to stimulate facial muscles regularly and use tech to help tone up, this innovative mask is a cutting-edge buy.