Out of the three available skin type options, our tester was sent the brightening active roller, which includes ingredients vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and liquorice root extract. Opening up the reusable presentation box, our tester found the roller handle, two dissolvable micro needling heads and a storage pouch.

The micro needling head is very straightforward to attach onto the lightweight roller handle, and it then clicks securely into place. So far, so simple.

Created for use on clean, dry skin, we scanned the box’s QR code to watch a video demonstration of the roller in use. What’s clever about this is it’s tailored to describe the roller head type you’ve chosen, and the clearly explained tutorial made us instantly relax into the process.

We began rolling the sides of our neck, and while moving the tool up and down, we started to feel a slight tingling. The device did need to be flat on the neck too, for optimum roller impact. Moving onto our cheeks, we applied light pressure and used vertical strokes first, before switching to horizontal.

We learnt to hold the skin with our opposite hand when focusing on delicate areas like the nose, and we were finding out more about derma rolling while happily following instructions. Our tester finished rolling and noticed some redness, but there wasn’t any discomfort.

The first stage complete, next up we applied serum and repeated the same derma roller process. We noted that initial tingling and stinging began to disappear, and that was as the microneedles were dissolving and those actives were being delivered into our freshly rolled skin. Almost a smooth roller by now, the treatment probably feels nicest on skin at this stage, but we did find the tingly sensation satisfying too as we knew something was happening.

Finishing up, our face and neck seemed even redder than before, and we noted some skin residue on the roller head too. Adding more serum, we could feel stinging and it’s advised you don’t use any active ingredients for the next few days. Disposing of the removable micro needling head felt a relief as we knew there’d be no sterilising needed and the very simple process was complete.

Ten minutes later, our face had a fresh glow and felt softened. There was some residual redness and flushing until it settled down an hour or so later, and the next morning we woke up with brighter-looking skin and a toned texture.

Our tester repeated the process a week later and saw an improvement to that initial brightness and a further glowy, balanced finish. We spotted this in particular on our forehead and cheeks, although as a four-week treatment of once weekly rolling is recommended, we’d expect to see the all-over brightening improve with continued use.

You can buy a four-pack of brightening, hydrating or youthful refills (£55, Independent.co.uk) and could switch between types depending on how your skin is feeling. Alternatively, the roller wardrobe (£115, Independent.co.uk) features four refills of all three options.

The replacement rollers are a treat to buy at this price. But, for an easy and effective at-home skincare treatment spanning over several weeks, we think the cost offers value for money and would definitely snap up different refills to try.