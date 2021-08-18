With less than five months until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.

One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars, and while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.

Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products, with indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.

The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent years beauty advent calendars have racked up huge waiting lists before selling out – often within just a few minutes.

Many brands release waiting lists you can sign up to in order to be notified when an advent calendar will be available. Typically this can be as early as September – but some brands keep theirs under wraps until October, while others open their pre-orders in August.

As Christmas 2021 gets nearer, we’ve created an A-Z directory of the beauty brands and stores launching advent calendars this year, along with the launch dates and what exciting treats you can expect to find inside.

Amazon

Amazon is home to many cult-favourite beauty brands, ranging from Olaplex and ghd to Urban Decay and Maybelline, and is often an underrated hub of products worth adding to your virtual shopping basket. Read our guide to the beauty brands you didn’t know you could shop at Amazon for more.

While the retailer has remained tight-lipped on the details of its 2021 beauty advent calendar, if it’s anything like last year’s version, you’re in for a treat.

Its 2020 version contained 24 products – 19 of which were full size – for £60, despite being worth £215. There was a mini Emma Hardie moringa cleansing balm (full size £45.55, Amazon.co.uk) an Elemis apricot toner (full size £24.90, Amazon.co.uk), a Real Techniques miracle powder sponge (£5.99, Amazon.co.uk), a full-size E.L.F. matte lipstick (£6.90, Amazon.co.uk) and a Rimmel London jelly highlighter (£4.93, Amazon.co.uk) to name just a few.

We’re expecting something similar for 2021, with an expansive 24-piece set for less than £100 heading our way.

Asos

In the last few years, Asos has begun creating its own beauty advent calendars thanks to an ever-expanding face and body section that features brands such as Laura Mercier, Mac, Elemis, Aveda and more.

Its 2020 calendar was a sellout success, costing £75, with a mix of beauty bestsellers such as a Nars laguna bronzer (full size £30, Asos.com), a Nip + Fab glycolic face scrub (£12.95, Asos.com) and a This Works deep sleep pillow spray (full size £19.50, Asos.com) as just some of the 12 items – 10 of which were full-size.

It’s one of the best-value advent calendars and in 2020, it came in a perspex box that could be reused for storing all your new products. We’re hoping the retailer’s 2021 version will be even better.

Avant

(Avant)

For the ultimate indulgence, you can’t get much better than the Avant 12 days of beauty advent calendar, which launches online on 15 September for £350.

Every product is full size and it includes some of the brand’s biggest hits such as its glycolic acid vivifying and firming body treatment (£90, Avant-skincare.com) and a pro-intense hyaluronic acid illuminating day cream (£98, Avant-skincare.com).

It’s one of the only beauty advent calenders where there are no minis or travel-size products in sight, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is fantastic value – it’s worth over £900 according to Avant.

Beauty Bay

This online retailer is known for stocking some of the most popular American brands dominating the beauty sphere, such as GlamGlow, Dose of Colour and Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as its face and eyeshadow palettes which blend beautifully and are affordable.

In 2020, it didn’t have its own advent calendar; instead, it's home to others whose products are stocked on-site, such as the Nyx professional makeup diamond and ice please 12 and 24-day lipstick advent calendar Christmas countdown, the Makeup Revolution advent calendar and Inglot Cosmetics’ 12 beauty wishes advent calendar.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on an advent for less than £50, Beauty Bay’s selection is a budget-friendly indulgence worth keeping your eyes peeled for. Bookmark this page to be in the know when the 2021 drop happens.

Beauty Pro

(Beauty Pro)

Budget-friendly sheet mask brand Beauty Pro is also getting in on the action with its 12 days of Christmask advent calendar.

There’s something for your face, under eyes, hands and feet to detox, exfoliate and hydrate skin, so you’ll be in tip-top condition for all those Christmas parties we missed out on in 2020.

Costing £39, it’s one of the more affordable options for 2021 and is launching in September, with an confirmed date coming our way very soon.

The Body Shop

(The Body Shop)

Another brand that’s gone all out for 2021 is The Body Shop, with three advent calendars on offer for the festive season.

The first is its share the joy advent calendar, costing £55 and filled with 24 little treats that are worth £77. You can expect to find travel-size body butters, sheet masks and bath bubbles for an affordable, pampering treat every day in December.

The second one on offer is called share the love big advent calendar, which has a hearty mix of full-size and mini face and body products, including face masks, shea butter shampoo (£7.50, Thebodyshop.com) and an avocado body butter (£18, Thebodyshop.com) for £80, but worth £119.

The third and final option is the share love and joy ultimate advent calendar, costing £104 – one for the big spenders. In it you can expect to find 25 full-size and mini bestsellers, such as the drops of youth concentrate (full size £28, Thebodyshop.com), a vitamin C glow-boosting moisturiser (full size £16, Thebodyshop.com), and miniature face masks, including the Himalayan charcoal purifying glow mask (full size £18, Thebodyshop.com).

While the brand is keeping quiet on the launch date for now, you can sign up via its website to be the first to know when they become available.

Boots

Boots in-house beauty brand, No7, has one of the most popular advent calendars, with waitlists often numbering in the thousands as customers clamour to get their hands on it.

While details of its 2021 calendar remain under wraps, in 2020 it became available to shop from 14 October – six weeks before December. It cost £45, but was worth £172.50, making for a pretty impressive saving.

It featured a mix of full-size and mini skincare and make-up products, such as the extreme length mascara (full size £13, Boots.com), the protect and perfect intense advanced day cream (full size £24.95, Boots.com) and the laboratories line correcting booster serum (full size £34.95, Boots.com).

The retailer also ran a golden-ticket campaign, where 10 lucky customers could find a ticket worth £1,000, redeemable on all No7 products.

Clarins

Clarins are well known for their 12 days of Christmas beauty advent calendars, and every year they make one for women and men, jam-packed with some of their bestselling products.

Last year the women’s one included a mix of skincare and make-up, such as the instant eye makeup remover (full size £21, Clarins.co.uk), lip oil (full size £19, Clarins.co.uk) and its well-loved hand and nail treatment cream (full size £23, Clarins.co.uk), while the men’s one was exclusively skincare, with products such as a face wash (full size £20, Clarins.co.uk), aftershave soother (full size £25, Clarins.co.uk) and lip balm (full size £20, Clarins.co.uk).

The 2020 calendars cost £60 apiece but were worth £119, so 2021 could be the perfect opportunity to try new Clarins products in your beauty and grooming routine. Keep your eyes peeled on this page to be first in the know about this year’s haul.

Clinique

American beauty brand Clinique’s advent calendar is always a popular one, featuring s a host of full-size, mini and travel-size products.

While the brand hasn’t shared any details thus far about its 2021 version, if it’s anything like the 2020 advent calendar that launched with Selfridges, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Last year its festive offering was £90, but contained products worth over £200, so if you or a loved one is a fan of the brand, you’ll want to snap this up before it sells out. It contained 24 products, including the moisture surge 72 hour auto-replenishing hydrator (full size £38, Clinique.co.uk), a take the day off lids, lashes and lips full size £22, Clinique.co.uk) and lash power mascara (full size £21, Clinique.co.uk).

Charlotte Tilbury

Every year, beauty advent calendars get bigger and more glamorous: and Charlotte Tilbury is the case in point. Its 2020 bejewelled chest of treasures featured 12 drawers, each containing a mix of full-size and mini products, including a travel-size version of the pillow talk mascara (full size £23, Charlottetilbury.com), a travel-size setting spray (full size £26, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) and a full-size beauty light wand (£29, Charlottetilbury.com).

It cost £150 and became available on 1 October, so mark early in the month on your calendar for the 2021 version. As soon as we have the details, we’ll be sure to share it on this page, so make sure you bookmark it.

It’s typically stocked at Cult Beauty, Space NK, John Lewis & Partners, Feelunique and Selfridges, along with on the Charlotte Tilbury website, so there’s plenty of opportunities to get your hands on it.

Cowshed

If you’re new to a brand, a beauty advent calendar is ideal for discovering new products without committing to 24 full-size bottles.

Cowshed offered its most popular products in its £130 calendar for 2020, which came with refillable drawers. Everything was also suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

It’s also the perfect way to kick off the Christmas countdown – last year it was adorned with illustrations by artist Tallulah Fontaine, so we’re expecting something spectacular again for 2021, and are waiting with anticipation to hear more about it from the brand.

Cult Beauty

Online beauty retailer Cult Beauty is your one-stop shop for all things skincare, make-up, haircare and fragrance, with thousands of products worth adding to your stash. As a result, its annual beauty advent calendar is one of the best money can buy.

Its 2020 sellout version was £199 but had a value of £930, making it one of the best savings around. It was packed full of coveted products from the likes of Votary, Huda Beauty, Barbara Sturm, Drunk Elephant, Summer Fridays, Living Proof, Hourglass, Augustinus Bader, Milk Makeup and Dr Dennis Gross.

While the retailer is keeping tight-lipped about its 2021 version, it has opened up its waitlist here, so you can be first in line to find out when it launches and what treats await you.

Decléor

Essential oils-based skincare brand Decléor is home to many luxurious products for your face and body, which are an indulgent treat any day of the year.

It’s you’re not overly familiar with its ranges, its annual beauty advent calendar is a great place to start. Its 2020 version was a lavish collection of 24 products: four were full size, 13 travel-size and six sample six, alongside a super-soft cleansing cloth.

Costing £85, but reportedly worth £321, it was full of pampering treats. We’re keen to see this formula replicated for 2021.

Diptyque

French candle brand Diptyque has earned itself a cult status in the beauty and wellness sphere, counting Meghan Markle, Beyoncé and Kerry Washington as fans.

It’s one of the pricier calendars – for example, its 2020 one cost £320 – so if you have a bigger budget, it might be the perfect splurge.

Last year it launched on 20 October, at Selfridges and via the Diptyque website, featuring the Christmas collection that was designed by Parisian artist and graphic designer, Ugo Gattoni.

It was an eclectic mix of full-size and small candles, room sprays, scented objects and the famous carousel candle – a silver ornament that spins itself from the heat of the flame. We’ve got all our fingers and toes crossed that 2021 will be a knockout too. Keep checking this page for all the updates.

Espa

(Espa)

Another festive fancy comes from Espa, a natural skincare brand that makes essential-oil-based products for the face, body and bathtime.

For 2021, it’s launching a hidden treasures advent calendar for £160, and full of products for the face, body and home worth £389.

Available to buy from Espa’s website from 1 October, it contains a mix of 25 mini and full-size products, including the active nutrients yuzu and ginger cleansing sorbet (£40, Espaskincare.com) and the clean and green detox mask (£40, Espaskincare.com), as well as a restorative bath and body oil (£32, Espaskincare.com) and a restful pillow mist (£24, Espaskincare.com).

Feelunique

(Feelunique)

Another beauty advent calendar bonanza for skincare, make-up and fragrance fans can be found at Feelunique.

Its already unveiled its 2021 beauty advent calendar (£119, Feelunique.com) which is available for pre-order now for dispatch on 1 September, costing £119, with a value of £385.20.

There’s a whopping 27 products inside, from Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Philip Kinglsey, Sol de Janeiro, Clarins, Molton Brown, Tan-Luxe, Laura Mercier and more, so this is definitely one for the luxury beauty obsessives.

Glossybox

(Glossybox)

Beauty subscription service Glossybox also gets in on the action every year, releasing a new advent calendar full of beauty must-haves.

As with all of its previous calendars, its 2021 festive offering will feature 25 doors, behind which you’ll find skincare, make-up and fragrance from cult-favourite beauty brands including Pixi, Sarah Chapman and Elemis.

This year it goes on sale for subscribers on 10 September at 9am, and on general sale for non-subscribers at 9am on 24 September, so set a reminder in your diary and sign up for priority access.

For subscribers it will cost £85, while for non-subscribers it will be £105 – both have free delivery. The retailer is also introducing a bundle offer for subscribers that means when you buy three calendars, you’ll save £30.

Harrods

The Harrods beauty advent calendar sold out in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, so it’s a popular one you’ll need to keep a close eye on to avoid losing out. It’s also one of the most impressive calendars you can buy, with 25 beautifully presented products wrapped in suede pouches.

Brands such as Augustinus Bader, Chantecaille, Decorte, Guerlain and Natura Bisse have regularly made an appearance in previous years, and it typically costs £250. In 2020, it went on sale on 1 October with the products valued at over £600.

While the department store is keeping quiet about the 2021 version, don’t forget to check back here to find out the launch date once it’s revealed.

Holland and Barrett

Health and wellbeing store Holland and Barrett was one of the first stores to unveil its 2021 beauty advent calendar, and it’s home to many organic, vegan and sustainable beauty brands for the eco-conscious shopper.

Worth over £170, it will cost £45, making it one of the more budget-friendly options for this year, and the waitlist has already opened up for eager shoppers. In it you can expect to find products from Ren, Dr Paw Paw, Q+A, Weleda and more.

Huda Beauty

Many of Huda Beauty’s products can be found across a handful of beauty advent calendars every year, but the brand also has its own version that it launches annually too.

Last year it came in a hot red lips box that opened up to reveal 12 products including make-up, skincare from its sister brand Wishful and fragrance from perfume brand Kayali, another arm of the Huda Beauty empire.

Costing £153, it featured plenty of full-size items, including the coveted mercury retrograde eyeshadow palette (£58, Cultbeauty.co.uk), a matte and metals cream dual-ended eyeshadow (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk), lip liner (£17, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and a liquid matte lipstick (£18, Cultbeauty.co.uk). While the brand is keeping mum about its 2021 offering, we’re expecting something similar this year.

Jo Loves

(Jo Loves)

In 2009, Jo Malone set up her second fragrance brand, called Jo Loves, after selling her eponymous brand to Estee Lauder in 2006. Jo Loves has since expanded into a range of candles, home fragrances and luxurious scents.

It also makes an impressive fragrance advent calendar every year, which often sells out. For 2021, you’ll get to enjoy 24 deluxe travel products and a full-size surprise on Christmas day. It’s shaped in a pretty star design that can also be hung up using the attached red ribbon.

Containing a mix of votive candles, hand washes, perfume bottles and brushes, it costs £325, but is worth £485, and will be available to shop from 7 October in the Jo Loves Belgravia store and online.

Jo Malone London

(Jo Malone London)

Every year without fail, Jo Malone London launches a luxury fragrance advent calendar in its ultra-chic cream and black packaging.

Often a sellout success, last year’s version presented a magnificent collection of mini candles, perfumes, hand wash and soaps.

This year, it’s launching online on 1 October in stores from 18 October, costing £325 and featuring a new refillable design, so it won’t go to waste once December is over. There are 24 treats to indulge in, including mini fragrances and soaps in bestselling new scents such as fig and lotus flower (full size £102, Jomalone.co.uk).

John Lewis & Partners

While John Lewis & Partners stocks beauty advent calendars from brands including Jo Malone London, Diptyque and Rituals, it also has its own version too, that’s equally as impressive

Last year it was a recyclable box made up of colourful pink and purple drawers, with 25 products from Shiseido, Sunday Riley, Elemis, Clarins, Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Liz Earle, Esteé Lauder and more, with 10 being full-size. It cost £150 with a value of over £375, so you can expect something similar this year, although details have yet to be announced by the department store.

Liberty

Arguably the most coveted beauty advent calendar of them all is by Liberty, as the independent department store is home to one of the biggest, most luxurious festive offerings.

Every year it sells out, sometimes in minutes, while eager customers wait in long queues outside the store on the day of launch too.

Its 2021 calendar launches on 6 October and is its highest value offering to date according to the store, with 25 products worth over £840 altogether. Last year it cost £215, so we’re expecting a similar price this year, although it’s yet to be announced.

Last year it featured Le Labo, Votary, Nars, Davines, Ren, Hourglass and many more high-end skincare, make-up and haircare brands. It’s promised new brands and exclusive products for 2021, so stay tuned.

Lookfantastic

(Lookfantastic)

Another online beauty retailer that pulls out all the stops for its annual advent calendar is Lookfantastic, which each year creates 25 drawers stuffed with goodies from big-name brands such as Espa, Caudalie, Eve Lom, Elemis, Natasha Denona, Tan-Luxe and more.

Last year, for £85 you received £460 worth of beauty products, from body oils and eyeliner to a lip gloss and salt scrubs. In 2020, the brand also gave a £15 discount to existing Lookfantastic beauty box subscribers.

You can now join the waitlist for 2021, as it will be launching its pre-orders for subscribers on 1 September at 12pm, while non-subscribers will be able to buy it from 2 September at 12pm. It will go on general sale on 1 October.

The retailer promises new and exclusive products from Kate Somerville, Nars, Philip Kingsley and more, for just £85.

Lumene

If you’re a fan of Finnish skincare brand Lumene, its annual beauty advent calendar is always a treat for your skin and your senses.

While it remains secretive on what’s on offer for 2021, last year’s offering was the perfect way to countdown to Christmas. Costing £89.90, it was worth £240, and full of mini and full-size skincare and make-up treats.

Lush

Loved for its bath bombs and environmentally friendly products and packaging, Lush’s beauty advent calendar is usually a sight to behold, with bright colours, vibrant prints and an eye-catching design jam-packed with indulgent treats.

For 2021, we can share that it’ll be made in a keepsake box with 25 vegan products – some exclusively made for it, and plenty of the brand’s bestselling face and body bits – and it will cost £185.

Available from 26 August online and in Lush shops from 23 September, it is designed with reusable and recyclable packaging too.

L’Occitane

(L’Occitane)

French face and body brand L’Occitane doesn’t do things in a low-key way, and this year it’s launching not one but three beauty advent calendars.

The first for 2021 is the reusable advent calendar, created in collaboration with UK illustrator Kity McCall and inspired by nature. Costing £160, but worth £236, there are 25 pockets, each made from recyclable cotton and home to a bestselling product from the brand, including the well-loved almond supple skin oil (£36, Loccitane.com) and the immortelle overnight reset serum (£50, Loccitane.com).

Second in the line-up is the classic advent calendar, which has a more traditional design with 25 cardboard doors that can be torn open. In recent years its ditched the plastic interior and opted for sustainable cardboard. Costing £55, but worth £99.50, it’s full of gorgeous travel minis and a full-size shea butter hand cream (£21.50, Loccitane.com).

The third is a luxury advent calendar, costing £99, but worth £141. Featuring the brand’s 25 bestselling products, each week you’ll be treated to one full-size item to add to your shower, bath, bodycare or skincare routine.

All three beauty advent calendars are available for 1 September via the L’Occitane online store.

M&S

The department store is a very underrated beauty destination and is home to some brilliant brands including Living Proof, Emma Hardie, Pixi and Percy & Reed.

However, in 2020, it took a more pared-back approach with its Autograph 2020 beauty advent calendar, featuring products just from the in-house brand. Featuring 12 doors to open, with mostly make-up products, it was a smaller, more considered approach.

The department store has remained coy on what we can expect for 2021, but we’re hoping it comes back with a bang with an advent calendar full of its greatest beauty hits.

Net-A-Porter

Luxury fashion retailer Net-A-Porter is also home to one of the most glamorous Christmas products, despite being relatively new to the advent calendar game.

Last year’s version contained 12 full-size and 12 travel-size products from some of the retailer’s bestselling beauty brands such as Dr Barbara Sturm, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury and Augustinus Bader, making a collection of make-up, skincare and haircare must-haves.

It cost £240, but was reportedly worth over £1,000 and was so popular it was re-stocked after a sellout launch in October 2020, so we’re expecting a similar outcome for 2021. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Next

Last year, Next bowled us over with its £69 beauty advent calendar that boasted an impressive line-up of skincare, haircare and make-up products from the likes of ghd, St Tropez, Esteé Lauder, Nails Inc, Benefit, By Terry and more.

There were 27 products and tools in total, something we’re expecting from its 2021 calendar too.

As one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars on the market, make sure you run to snap this up. Don’t forget to check back on this page, which we’ll be regularly updating.

OPI

(OPI)

OPI’s festive advent calendar launches on 1 September, so if you’re a nail polish obsessive, or know someone that is, make sure it’s in your diary to avoid losing out.

It will cost £60.90 and comes with 25, 3.5ml nail varnishes, that are a mix of classic shades such as “big apple red” (£13.90, Opiuk.com) and “bubble bath” (£13.90, Opiuk.com) as well as colours from OPI’s limited-edition celebration collection.

You’ll also receive a rapidry top coat (£15.50, Opiuk.com), and a bottle of nail envy (£20.50, Opiuk.com), the brand’s bestselling nail-strengthening treatment.

Penhaligon's

(Penhaligon's)

British fragrance brand Penhaligon’s has a well-loved collection of luxury perfumes, with opulent bottles to match.

It’s launching its advent calendar on 1 September, costing £375, and it will be available from its website. Behind 25 doors you’ll find mini versions of Penhaligon’s most recognisable scents, with fragranced extras such as lip balm, hand wash, body wash and even a candle.

Rituals

(Rituals)

This year Rituals is offering two beauty advent calendars so you’re truly spoilt for choice. Launching on 6 September online and 4 October in Rituals stores, there’s no waitlist either, so it’s first-come, first-served.

The first is called the ritual of advent 3D calendar, and as the name suggests it is a stunning gold festive village with 24 luxurious gifts including the ritual of oudh foaming shower gel (full size £9.50, Rituals.com) and the ritual of mehr body mousse-to-oil (full size £12.50, Rituals.com). It costs £89.90, but the products are worth £150.

The second is the ritual of advent 2D calendar, which costs £59.90, but is packed with 24 gifts worth £120. Behind each door is a mix of fragrance, skincare and bodycare, ranging from the ritual of jing hand lotion (full size £9.90, Rituals.com) to mini candles from the brand’s premium private collection.

