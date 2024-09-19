An early look at everything inside the Mac beauty advent calendar

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Mac cosmetics does most things well, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s beauty advent calendar for 2024 is going to be like gold dust to get hold of.

It officially launches on 23 September and, given its luxury contents, the calendar’s ‘gift of gold’ branding is certainly apt. Think: wearable lip colours, the brand’s bestselling lip liners and more, all for sub-£200. Retailing at £180 and valued at £445, you’ll have more than twice the retail price’s worth of products to take home and, if we say so ourselves, there are few (if any!) ‘dud’ products here.

Long gone are the days of disappointing advents with sample sachets and stock brands couldn’t shift, a new era of beauty countdowns is upon us and Mac is certainly among the frontrunners. From mascaras to brow products and eyeshadows, you’ll have almost a full make-up routine at your disposal. Naturally, face bases like foundation and concealer can’t be included as a result of shade matches.

So, if you’re a long-standing Mac fan in need of the juicy details, keep reading for everything you need to know so you can quickly add it to your shopping basket come launch day.

How we tested

open image in gallery We unboxed every door and got to work testing each formula ( Lucy Smith )

Did we have to unbox all 24 days of this calendar in September in order to provide you these kernels of advent calendar wisdom? Yes we did, but we did so in the name of research. We put the lip, eye and face formulas to the test, paid attention to the size of the included minis (how mini are they, really?) and weighed up the desirability of every product. From the variety of make-up to the price and worth of the box as a whole, here are all our thoughts on Mac’s gift of gold 2024 advent calendar.