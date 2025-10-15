Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The most wonderful time of the year in the beauty world, the best beauty advent calendars are now dropping daily. From Liberty to Selfridges and Harrods, all the biggest retailers have unveiled their 2025 line-ups spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance and more.

These countdowns for beauty lovers have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition – and Lookfantastic’s offering is always a highlight of the season.

With some beauty advent calendars now costing upwards of £250 (we’re looking at you Space NK and Harvey Nichols), the Lookfantastic offering sets you back £105. Though £5 dearer than last year, it remains one of the most affordable you can buy (only behind M&S and Boots).

The treasure trove boasts a product value of £655 (nearly £100 more than in 2024) and includes 25 products, including 15 full-size favourites from a roster of big beauty brands – think Elemis, Mac, Medik8 and Ren.

The retailer’s beauty advent calendars are famously popular – in previous years, there’s been a waitlist of more than 150,000 for pre-orders – so, to ensure you don’t miss out, I got a sneak peek of the calendar ahead of its unveiling.

How I tested

I got my hands on the coveted calendar ahead of its launch on 16 September 2025, committing the cardinal Christmas sin and opening each door ahead of December.

The products span skincare, make-up, haircare and more ( Daisy Lester )

Value for money: Considering the size of each product and cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Lookfantastic line-up offered value for money. The brand claim you’re saving more than £500 on the contents of the calendar, but is this just marketing jargon?

Considering the size of each product and cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Lookfantastic line-up offered value for money. The brand claim you’re saving more than £500 on the contents of the calendar, but is this just marketing jargon? Sizes: Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period.

Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period. Variety: I looked for variety among the products in the calendar, in order to make each day of December special. Whether it was a candle or a party-ready eyeshadow palette, I wanted the products to get me excited for festivities (yes, even before December).

Here’s my review of Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendar for 2025. Be warned, there are many spoilers ahead.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at IndyBest for years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. She’s reviewed the best beauty advent calendars since 2022, testing brands from John Lewis and Lookfantastic to Boots and plenty more. When it comes to Lookfantastic, this is the second year in a row she’s tested the retailer’s offering – so she’s prime placed to see how it compares against previous iterations and competitors.