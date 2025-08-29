The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a beauty writer, and I’ll be buying Sephora’s advent calendar – here’s why
As the full contents are revealed
The Sephora beauty advent calendar was my favourite last year, so when I saw everything inside the 2025 edition, I could barely contain my excitement. The stalwart is one of the latest beauty retailers to unveil its Christmas calendar, with Boots, Harrods, Selfridges and more dropping earlier this month (browse my full selection of the best beauty advent calendars 2025 for all the intel).
As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait and, based on the brand’s incredible haul of luxury and trending cosmetics, it looks like we’re in for a truly indulgent December.
After keeping things quiet for a week or so, Sephora has finally revealed that its calendar will cost £225 with an incredible worth of £1,025. There will be an extra product compared to 2024 (totalling 41), with 24 of them being full-size. Scroll on for everything I know so far, including sign-up details plus those all-important included items.
Looking for more inspiration? The waitlist for Space NK’s beauty advent calendar 2025 is live – here’s what we know
Sephora favorites beauty advent calendar 2025
- Worth: £1,025
- Number of days: 25
- Number of product: 41 (24 full-size)
- Advent calendar highlights: Malin + Goetz dark rum, K18 astrolift restorative volume spray, Ilia limitless lash mascara
- Available: Pre-order now for delivery on or before 31 October
Sephora has now launched pre-orders, with delivery expected for 31 October (if not before). The advent has sold out three years in a row, so getting your order in early is one of the best things you can do to avoid missing out.
What’s inside the Sephora beauty advent calendar for 2025?
Last year’s packaging was a slick silver with cerise accents. But for 2025, the beauty retailer has opted for glitzy in gold with neon light-style motifs.
Promising “lots of exclusives”, the contents comprise a mix of new and returning brands, with Medik8 and Glow Recipe (among others) having featured in 2024’s product line-up.
In the skincare department, there’s plenty to get excited about, with Elemis’ green fig pro-collagen cleansing balm (£13.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk), Laneige’s water bank blue hyaluronic cream (£15.60, Johnlewis.com) and Tower 28’s daily rescue SOS facial spray (£11, Revolve.com) all stars of the show.
The make-up offering is bountiful, too, with Gisou’s fan-favourite lip oil in the shade glazed plum (£24, Sephora.co.uk). TikTok lovers will appreciate the inclusion of the viral Clomana marshmallow make-up sponge (£10, Sephora.co.uk).
While 2025 has brought about a handful of dedicated fragrance calendars from the likes of Lookfantastic and Harvey Nichols, Sephora’s offering isn’t to be overlooked. On the contrary, its selection of Malin + Goetz, Kayali, Sol de Janeiro and Commodity (plus more) provides a varied perfume library for fans of scents both sweet, fresh and floral. In fact, the included Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance (£24, Sephora.co.uk) scent is one of my ongoing body spray must-haves, earning itself a four and a half stars (out of five) in my review.
Lastly, the haircare products. If you’re in search of a solution to dry strands and dull locks – look no further. With both Color Wow and Amika in the mix, plus K18’s hype-worthy astrolift volume spray (£44, Sephora.co.uk), you can expect a December of bouncy and silky blow-outs.
Read more: Boots’ beauty advent calendar is one of the cheapest – here’s what’s inside