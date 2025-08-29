Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Sephora beauty advent calendar was my favourite last year, so when I saw everything inside the 2025 edition, I could barely contain my excitement. The stalwart is one of the latest beauty retailers to unveil its Christmas calendar, with Boots, Harrods, Selfridges and more dropping earlier this month (browse my full selection of the best beauty advent calendars 2025 for all the intel).

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait and, based on the brand’s incredible haul of luxury and trending cosmetics, it looks like we’re in for a truly indulgent December.

After keeping things quiet for a week or so, Sephora has finally revealed that its calendar will cost £225 with an incredible worth of £1,025. There will be an extra product compared to 2024 (totalling 41), with 24 of them being full-size. Scroll on for everything I know so far, including sign-up details plus those all-important included items.

Looking for more inspiration? The waitlist for Space NK’s beauty advent calendar 2025 is live – here’s what we know