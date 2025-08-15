The waitlist for Space NK’s beauty advent calendar 2025 is live – here’s what we know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Space NK beauty advent calendar 2025 has finally graced our screens, and it’s a stunner. Following the likes of Liberty, Selfridges and Charlotte Tilbury (see my full list of the best beauty advent calendars), the retailer has launched the waitlist for its cosmetics countdown, celebrating this all-important occasion with the opportunity to win up to £400 of Space NK credit.

Not only will waitlist signees be the first to shop this indulgent skincare, fragrance, haircare and make-up haul, but they’ll be in with a chance to win one of three prizes – £100, £200 or £400 to spend in Space NK – in the retailer’s pre-release competition. What’s more, you can sign up as many times as you like to guarantee more entries.

This year’s Space NK beauty advent calendar (£260, Spacenk.com) is looking pretty in purple with bright lilac, red, turquoise and green packaging. While it looks roughly the same size as 2024’s offering, those hoping to buy will be happy to discover that this year’s bundle contains an extra two products, totalling 35. For everything I know, including full worth and a few sneak peeks, scroll on.

Space NK beauty advent calendar 2025: £260, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery The 25-day calendar contains three more full-size products than last year ( Space NK )

Price: £260

£260 Worth: £1,150

£1,150 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Specific products have not been announced, but I’m told that we’ll see the likes of K18, Summer Fridays and Phlur included.

Specific products have not been announced, but I’m told that we’ll see the likes of K18, Summer Fridays and Phlur included. Available: Waitlist open now, launch date unknown

Early details surrounding the Space NK beauty advent calendar are hard to find, but I spoke to my contacts at Space NK for the inside scoop on which brands are set to feature. Buyers will be able to enjoy Tatcha, Medik8, Rare Beauty, Augustinus Bader and Hourglass, in addition to the trio mentioned above.

As for the product specifics, Space NK are keeping that information schtum. However, eagle-eyed beauty enthusiasts might have noticed the brand’s ‘what we’re hoping to see included’ feature, which lists a handful of the above brands along with the following:

K18 molecular repair hair oil (£21.60, Spacenk.com)

Medik8 liquid peptides advanced multi-peptide complex (£79.00, Spacenk.com)

Tatcha the brightening serum, (£86.00, Spacenk.com)

Rare Beauty warm wishes effortless bronzer stick, (£27.00, Spacenk.com)

Sol de Janeiro delicia drench shower oil, (£10.00, Spacenk.com)

Phlur vanilla skin body mist, (£25.00, Spacenk.com)

Summer Fridays dream lip oil, (£26.00, Spacenk.com)

Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand, (£30.00, Spacenk.com)

Westman Atelier baby cheeks blush stick, (£44.00, Spacenk.com)

Glossier balm dotcom lip balm, (£16.00, Spacenk.com)

It’s certainly given me food for thought. While 2024’s selection featured 33 products and 23 full-sizes, 2025 customers will be spoiled with 35 items and 26 full-sizes – though the calendar is an extra £10 year on year.

