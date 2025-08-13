Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every year, the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar has make-up obsessives fighting for the brand’s 12-day countdown. As the retailer launches the waitlist for its 2025 offering, I’m sure this year will be no exception.

Traditionally, Charlotte Tilbury has stuck with the 12-day format to give buyers the freedom to choose between an indulgent Christmas Day gift or a day-by-day unboxing. The haul always promises big savings on brand best-sellers like the beauty light wands (£30, Charlottetilbury.com) and pillow talk lipsticks (£29, Charlottetilbury.com) and, for 2025, the offering boasts two extra full-size products compared to last year.

The brand says that in the first 24 hours after launch in 2024, one of the calendars sold every minute, so signing up to the waitlist will be crucial if you want to nab a calendar. While Charlotte Tilbury is keeping the contents of this year’s treasure chest (as the brand refers to it) under wraps for now, it has revealed a handful of juicy details to keep us on tenterhooks. Scroll on for everything I know.

open image in gallery It would seem this year's Christmas packaging will have strong ties to astrology, if the advent is anything to go by ( Charlotte Tilbury )

From what’s been revealed thus far, 2025’s beauty treasure chest will cost £175 and offer buyers more than £130 of savings across make-up and skincare. The glam brand has wrapped up the bundle of goodies in the most extravagant way – as expected – with a gilded outer and bejewelled drawer handles for each of its 12 days. Following in the steps of its 2024 chest, there will be 12 products to enjoy; however, this year’s offering will include five full-size products, rather than the three we saw in 2024. So, while the calendar is £5 more expensive this year, it could be much better value.

If it’s anything like 2024’s product selection, I predict best-sellers across the board, including the airbrush flawless setting spray (£32, Charlottetilbury.com), the lip cheat liner (£22, Charlottetilbury.com) and, of course, the magic cream (£79, Charlottetilbury.com). The treasure chest is your annual opportunity to stock up on travel-size essentials, bringing quality Charlotte Tilbury products for less.

Sound enticing? Don’t miss your chance – sign up to the waitlist now to be the first to shop from 9 September.

Read more: Everything inside Liberty’s beauty advent calendar 2025