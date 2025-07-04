Everything inside Liberty’s beauty advent calendar 2025 – and where to pre-order now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We might be in the height of summer, but Liberty’s advent calendar is already taking pre-orders for Christmas. 2025 marks 150 years of Liberty London, and the famed Regent Street department store is marking it with what could be its best-ever beauty advent calendar. The retailer’s 25-day edit is – and has always been – a masterclass in luxury gifting, recognised for its collection of exceptional cosmetics from up-and-coming and established brands.

Of course, there are sure to be more affordable advent offerings on the horizon, and plenty of brands across make-up and skincare like Sephora, Asos, and M&S will announce their Christmas collections in the coming months. Then again, Liberty is high on most beauty buffs’ priority lists.

This year, Liberty’s prestigious calendar is worth more than £1,245. That’s a £45 increase on 2024’s offering and includes an extra two products and an additional two full sizes. For context, that’s 30 items total, 20 of which are full-size, versus 28 total and 18 full-size last Christmas. There’s make-up, skincare, fragrance, haircare and bodycare, and, as always, there’s the chance to win one of 15 hidden £1,000 vouchers. That’s another huge upgrade on 2024, as you’re three times as likely to get lucky.

Pre-orders open today, 2 July, for select customers (details below), so I’ve done some digging on everything you’ve got to look forward to. Scroll on for key dates, plus every product included from La Mer to Lisa Eldridge.

Liberty beauty advent calendar 2025: £275, Liberty.com

open image in gallery Pre-orders for beauty drop subscribers are now open ( Liberty )

Price: £275

£275 Worth: £1,245

£1,245 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: ‘A social life for your hair’ from Larry King, Trinny London’s sheer shimmer lip2cheek, Davines naturaltech nourishing shampoo

‘A social life for your hair’ from Larry King, Trinny London’s sheer shimmer lip2cheek, Davines naturaltech nourishing shampoo Available: Pre-order for beauty drop members is live, waitlist for general sale is live (for purchase 15 July), non-waitlist sales open 3 September

When is the Liberty beauty advent calendar released?

As of today, 2 July, customers signed up to Liberty’s beauty drop can pre-order their calendars for delivery by the end of August. My tip? It’s not too late to join the beauty drop, which is the retailers’ monthly cosmetics subscription box, and you’ll even receive a £25 reduction on your order, which brings the cost down to £250. Meanwhile, the waitlist for non-members is open now for 15 July pre-orders. If you miss the summer date, you’ll have another chance to buy with standard delivery on 3 September.

What’s inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar for 2025?

The Liberty advent calendar is stuffed full with 30 products, meaning some days will feature a double surprise. This year’s line-up is arguably more of a beauty discovery than 2024’s with 12 new brand introductions, including British fragrance from Vyrao, curly and coily haircare from afro hair stylist Charlotte Mensah, and eye masks from relative industry newcomer (2023), Skincycles. What’s more, the selection features a host of Liberty-exclusive items – 26, to be exact. Spoilers ahead:

open image in gallery I got an early peek into all 25 drawers ( Lucy Smith )

Liberty Collection zephirine eau de parfum purse spray – full size, 8ml Dr. David Jack supernova antioxidant cleansing gel – mini, 30ml Emma Lewisham skin reset face serum – full size 30ml Vyrao the sixth eau de parfum – mini, 10ml Trish McEvoy sheer lip colour, mulberry – full size, 3.5g Davines naturaltech nourishing shampoo – full size, 100ml Bibbi Parfum santal beauty eau de parfum – mini, 10ml MZ Skin the rich moisturiser – mini, 10ml Skincycles eye matrix masks x 4 – full size, 6ml each Sisley floral toning lotion – full size, 100ml Ex Nihilo blue talisman eau de parfum – mini, 7.5ml Mirror Water smooth body oil – full size, 50ml Lisa Eldridge seamless glide eye pencil, ground coffee – full size, 1.2g Jones Road the mascara, pitch black – mini, 2.7g Granado esplendor eau de parfum – mini, 25ml Larry King a social life for your hair – full size, 30ml Maria Nila true soft argan oil – full size, 30ml D.S. & Durga I don’t know what eau de parfum – mini, 7.5ml Verden nocturne magnesium night balm – full size, 75ml Paula’s Choice 10% azelaic acid booster – full size, 30ml Dermalogica daily microfoliant – full size, 13g Philip Kingsley elasticizer deep conditioning treatment – full size, 75ml Trinny London sheer shimmer lip2cheek, violine – full size, 4g Charlotte Mensah manketti oil conditioner – mini, 50ml La Mer the lip balm – full size, 9g Vilhelm Parfumerie sparkling Jo eau de parfum – mini,10ml Votary super renewal serum retinol alternative – full size, 30ml Zelens melatonin B12 overnight repair mask – full size, 50ml Matiere Premiere vanilla powder eau de parfum – full size, 6ml Augustinus Bader the rich eye cream – full size, 15ml

How much does the Liberty beauty advent calendar cost?

2025’s Liberty advent costs £275 but is worth more than four times that amount at £1,245. That’s saving of £970 or, for beauty drop subscribers, a £995 reduction. While there’s no denying that the calendar is expensive, it’s worth considering what’s on offer, from a full haircare routine to a new scent library and more. whatever you decide, you may need to be fast – last year’s calendar was entirely out of stock by November.

Read more: 14 best perfumes for women that will keep the compliments coming