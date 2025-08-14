Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything inside Selfridges’ beauty advent calendar 2025 – plus key dates to shop

The waitlist is open, and we know everything inside the calendar

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 14 August 2025 17:39 BST
The sell-out advent is back for 2025 and better than ever
The sell-out advent is back for 2025 and better than ever (Selfridges/iStock/The Independent)

It’s still early in the year, but if the latest and greatest beauty is top of your Christmas wishlist, then let me put the Selfridges beauty advent calendar (£250, Selfridges.com) on your radar. Oxford Street’s famed department store has launched the waitlist for its 2025 countdown across haircare, skincare, make-up, fragrance and body care, and the haul of luxury treats looks lucrative to say the least.

As is tradition, the 25-day bundle will be wrapped in the retailer’s signature lemon yellow hue, with the same pink and gold flourishes as previous years. The included products – all 37 of them – span brands both buzzy and timeless, and lucky receivers will take home an extra two full-size products compared to 2024 (totalling 24, versus 22 previously). Best of all, unlike the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar, there’s no £5 price increase, either. You get all that for the same £250 price point as last year, too.

The Selfridges advent calendar sells out every year, so taking note of the launch dates is extra important if you’re hoping to bring one home. This year, it’s due to launch on 1 September, but you’re more likely to know exactly when by joining the waitlist. Scroll on for all the details (including a full list of contents), plus sign-up links and more.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar 2025: £250, Selfridges.com (or here for waitlist)

Buyers will delight in a range of Jo Malone, Color Wow, Charlotte Tilbury and more
Buyers will delight in a range of Jo Malone, Color Wow, Charlotte Tilbury and more (Selfridges)
  • Price: £250
  • Worth: £1,136
  • Number of days: 25
  • Product highlights: Refy duo brush, Tatcha the silk cream, Creed eladaria, Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray
  • Available: 1 September, waitlist sign-up open now
How much does the Selfridges beauty advent calendar cost?

Worth £1,136 (up £42 on 2024’s offering), the Selfridges beauty advent is essentially a calendar and a half. It has 24 full-size products and a further 13 travel, sample and deluxe sizes. Crucially, many of these won’t be found in other beauty advent calendars. If you’re weighing up your options and think you might find some of these in a different calendar, think again. 35 of the 37 total items are exclusive to the Selfridges calendar, and you won’t find them anywhere else.

What’s inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar for 2025?

If you’re clued up on what’s new in beauty, you’ll likely be excited to see relative newcomer Joonbyrd included for 2025. On the other hand, if you love classic cosmetics, Jo Malone’s English freesia and pear cologne will be just the ticket. As for the specifics, see the full 37 featured items here:

Selfridges has full sizes from Augustinus Bader, Laneige, Mac and more
Selfridges has full sizes from Augustinus Bader, Laneige, Mac and more (Selfridges)
  1. Charlotte Mensah manketti oil scalp scrub – mini, 50ml
  2. Joonbyrd palm wild handwash – mini, 50ml
  3. Amika the kure shampoo – mini, 60ml
  4. Amika the kure conditioner – mini, 60ml
  5. Houglass ambient lighting blush luminous flush – full-size, 4.2g
  6. Drunk Elephant B-goldi brightening – full-size, 30ml
  7. Gisou honey infused hair oil – mini, 20ml
  8. Lisa Eldridge enhance and define lip pencil, fawn – full-size, 1.2g
  9. Rodial vit C brightening tonic – full-size, 100ml
  10. Ormond Jayne levant perfume – mini, 10ml
  11. Moonglaze phases blushed blush stick – full-size, 7g
  12. Sculpted by Aimee beauty base original primer – mini, 30ml
  13. UKLash complex peptide lash serum – full-size, 3ml
  14. Fenty hella thicc volumising mascara – full-size, 10ml
  15. Maria Nila head and heal scalp serum – full-size, 50ml
  16. Maria Nila scalp brush – full-size
  17. Laneige lip sleeping mask, berry – mini, 20g
  18. Huda Beauty faux filler jelly oil lip oil, juicy pink lady – full-size, 3.9ml
  19. Lashify wand/ bond/lashes – full-size, 7g bond and 10mm lashes
  20. Jo Malone London english pear and freesia – full-size, 30ml
  21. Stila stay all day waterproof liquid eyeliner, black – full-size, 0.5ml
  22. Mac pro locked brow gel, clear – full-size, 7.8ml
  23. Champo leave in perfecting cream – full-size, 75ml
  24. Color Wow dreamcoat – full-size, 200ml
  25. Sol De Janerio Brazillian crush cheirosa 68 perfume mist – full-size, 90ml
  26. Self Glow By James Read, sunbright tinted tan drops – full-size, 30ml
  27. The Ordinary niacinamide 10% + zinc 1% – full-size, 30ml
  28. Creed eladaria perfume – mini, 10ml
  29. Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray – mini, 34ml
  30. Murad cellular hydration barrier repair mask – full-size, 77g
  31. Tatcha the silk cream – mini, 15ml
  32. Elemis dynamic resurfacing facial pads – full-size, 14 packs
  33. Ex Nihilo fleur narcotique perfume – mini, 7.5ml
  34. Morphe outer spice eyeshadow palette – full-size, six-pan, 7g
  35. Augustinus Bader the eye cream – full-size, 15ml
  36. Refy duo brush – full-size
  37. Selfridges beauty concierge gift card

When will the Selfridges beauty advent calendar be released?

Selfridges' 2025 beauty advent calendar will launch on 1 September, with exact times for the big day still under wraps. However, the retailer has confirmed that those signed up to the waitlist will be the first to know when the coveted calendar drops. If you like to be prepared, it’s worth noting that delivery for the advent will be free, unless you’re looking at nominated delivery, in which case it’ll be £8.95.

