It’s still early in the year, but if the latest and greatest beauty is top of your Christmas wishlist, then let me put the Selfridges beauty advent calendar (£250, Selfridges.com) on your radar. Oxford Street’s famed department store has launched the waitlist for its 2025 countdown across haircare, skincare, make-up, fragrance and body care, and the haul of luxury treats looks lucrative to say the least.

As is tradition, the 25-day bundle will be wrapped in the retailer’s signature lemon yellow hue, with the same pink and gold flourishes as previous years. The included products – all 37 of them – span brands both buzzy and timeless, and lucky receivers will take home an extra two full-size products compared to 2024 (totalling 24, versus 22 previously). Best of all, unlike the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar, there’s no £5 price increase, either. You get all that for the same £250 price point as last year, too.

The Selfridges advent calendar sells out every year, so taking note of the launch dates is extra important if you’re hoping to bring one home. This year, it’s due to launch on 1 September, but you’re more likely to know exactly when by joining the waitlist. Scroll on for all the details (including a full list of contents), plus sign-up links and more.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar 2025: £250, Selfridges.com (or here for waitlist)

open image in gallery Buyers will delight in a range of Jo Malone, Color Wow, Charlotte Tilbury and more ( Selfridges )

Price: £250

£250 Worth: £1,136

£1,136 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: Refy duo brush, Tatcha the silk cream, Creed eladaria, Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray

Refy duo brush, Tatcha the silk cream, Creed eladaria, Color Wow dreamcoat supernatural spray Available: 1 September, waitlist sign-up open now

How much does the Selfridges beauty advent calendar cost?

Worth £1,136 (up £42 on 2024’s offering), the Selfridges beauty advent is essentially a calendar and a half. It has 24 full-size products and a further 13 travel, sample and deluxe sizes. Crucially, many of these won’t be found in other beauty advent calendars. If you’re weighing up your options and think you might find some of these in a different calendar, think again. 35 of the 37 total items are exclusive to the Selfridges calendar, and you won’t find them anywhere else.

What’s inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar for 2025?

If you’re clued up on what’s new in beauty, you’ll likely be excited to see relative newcomer Joonbyrd included for 2025. On the other hand, if you love classic cosmetics, Jo Malone’s English freesia and pear cologne will be just the ticket. As for the specifics, see the full 37 featured items here:

open image in gallery Selfridges has full sizes from Augustinus Bader, Laneige, Mac and more ( Selfridges )

Charlotte Mensah manketti oil scalp scrub – mini, 50ml Joonbyrd palm wild handwash – mini, 50ml Amika the kure shampoo – mini, 60ml Amika the kure conditioner – mini, 60ml Houglass ambient lighting blush luminous flush – full-size, 4.2g Drunk Elephant B-goldi brightening – full-size, 30ml Gisou honey infused hair oil – mini, 20ml Lisa Eldridge enhance and define lip pencil, fawn – full-size, 1.2g Rodial vit C brightening tonic – full-size, 100ml Ormond Jayne levant perfume – mini, 10ml Moonglaze phases blushed blush stick – full-size, 7g Sculpted by Aimee beauty base original primer – mini, 30ml UKLash complex peptide lash serum – full-size, 3ml Fenty hella thicc volumising mascara – full-size, 10ml Maria Nila head and heal scalp serum – full-size, 50ml Maria Nila scalp brush – full-size Laneige lip sleeping mask, berry – mini, 20g Huda Beauty faux filler jelly oil lip oil, juicy pink lady – full-size, 3.9ml Lashify wand/ bond/lashes – full-size, 7g bond and 10mm lashes Jo Malone London english pear and freesia – full-size, 30ml Stila stay all day waterproof liquid eyeliner, black – full-size, 0.5ml Mac pro locked brow gel, clear – full-size, 7.8ml Champo leave in perfecting cream – full-size, 75ml Color Wow dreamcoat – full-size, 200ml Sol De Janerio Brazillian crush cheirosa 68 perfume mist – full-size, 90ml Self Glow By James Read, sunbright tinted tan drops – full-size, 30ml The Ordinary niacinamide 10% + zinc 1% – full-size, 30ml Creed eladaria perfume – mini, 10ml Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray – mini, 34ml Murad cellular hydration barrier repair mask – full-size, 77g Tatcha the silk cream – mini, 15ml Elemis dynamic resurfacing facial pads – full-size, 14 packs Ex Nihilo fleur narcotique perfume – mini, 7.5ml Morphe outer spice eyeshadow palette – full-size, six-pan, 7g Augustinus Bader the eye cream – full-size, 15ml Refy duo brush – full-size Selfridges beauty concierge gift card

When will the Selfridges beauty advent calendar be released?

Selfridges' 2025 beauty advent calendar will launch on 1 September, with exact times for the big day still under wraps. However, the retailer has confirmed that those signed up to the waitlist will be the first to know when the coveted calendar drops. If you like to be prepared, it’s worth noting that delivery for the advent will be free, unless you’re looking at nominated delivery, in which case it’ll be £8.95.

