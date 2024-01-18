12 best hair oils for shiny, soft and smooth locks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hair oil is an often unsung haircare hero, promising to smooth strands, fight frizz and give that just-been-blowdried glossy finish. So, if you’re yet to include one in your daily routine, we’re here to convince you of how and why that needs to change.

Aesthetic results aside, a good hair oil will nourish your hair with a huge range of healthy fats and minerals, battling breakage and helping to stop split ends. But, as with most beauty buys, not all hair oils are made equal, and not everybody will benefit from the same brand, type or heaviness.

To better understand what makes hair oil particularly great, we sought the advice of Kuldeep Knox, founder of haircare brand Chāmpo. “The best hair oil is the one which will meet the needs of your specific hair type, texture and scalp condition and takes into consideration factors like climate, lifestyle and any concerns you’d like to address,” she explained.

“Those with damaged or brittle hair may see benefits from an oil with a higher fat and protein composition [such as argan or coconut oil],” she added. “While those with fine or thinning hair will likely see better results with lighter oils like macadamia seed and abyssinian oil.” Kuldeep also attributed hair damage to heat tools, air conditioning, and daily styling, noting that “it’s important to choose ingredients that will repair hair’s cuticle and protect it from further damage”.

With this in mind, Vanese and Lauren took on the task of testing a range of formulas to help find the best hair oils for different hair types, including curly, coily, damaged and hard-to-tame manes.

How we tested the best hair oils

A selection of the best hair oils we tested for this review (Lauren Cunningham)

For context, we tested hair oils on coily hair, sitting at 4C on the hair chart, and long, thick, wavy hair, most similar to 2C over a month-long period. When testing, we considered price, performance, scent, and the ingredients list to determine the best hair oil for each hair type. Keep reading for the formulas that made the cut.

The best hair oils for 2024 are: