Limited edition Sol de Janeiro Rio radiance perfume mist, cheirosa 87
- Size: 90ml
- Notes: Coconut milk, citrus, sand, white florals, vanilla and amber
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Not as sickly as some of the other SdJ fragrances, much more versatile in its wearability
- Packaging, as always, is aesthetic
- Take note
- Scent doesn’t last all day
The scent to top all others, Sol de Janeiro’s Rio radiance cheirosa 87 smells like a mix of sunny holidays and freshly squeezed orange juice. It’s got all the nostalgia of a factor 50 bottle of Garnier ambre solaire sun cream, conjuring images of your parents slapping it on sandy legs, and brings in notes of coconut and citrus for the ultimate summer scent.
If you were looking to buy a ‘memory perfume’ to use on holiday this year, cheirosa 87 sets itself up to be exactly that, even bringing a slight floral hint that might remind you of your mum. It really is warm-weather nostalgia in a bottle.
