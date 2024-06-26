Everything to know about LOOKFANTASTIC’s first-ever shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

LOOKFANTASTIC is one of the most popular online beauty retailers in the UK and from September, you’ll be able to visit its physical concept store to browse your favourite beauty products in real life.

The Manchester-based brand is bringing its website to life, opening the new store close to home in Altrincham, Cheshire with an initial 90 brands across skincare, hair care, make-up and fragrance. Inside the store, you’ll be able to browse bestsellers alongside new finds from the likes of Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, Nars and YSL to name but a few.

The launch of the concept store in autumn comes after a series of successful pop-up events and in its commitment to elevating the beauty enthusiast’s shopping experiences, you’ll be able to access personalised beauty services in-store alongside being able to pick and try the products.

The physical store also gives you the opportunity to take your time, walk around and see all of the beautiful packaging as well as colour-matching products IRL – and who knows, you might discover a new favourite that you could have missed in the number of products online.

With a portfolio of more than 660 beauty brands online, including ghd, Mac Cosmetics, Maybelline and Tan Luxe, the store is an edit of some of the very best that the beauty retail has to offer. Opening in September of this year, this is not a launch you’ll want to miss. If you’re anything like us and can’t wait until the autumn, keep scrolling for the best beauty deals at LOOKFANTASTIC.

Best beauty deals to shop now

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control fluid: Was £20, now £16, Lookfantastic.com

LOOKFANTASTIC’s summer campaign – “What the SPF?” – champions sun safety and the importance of skin health by saying SPF should be VAT-free. To draw attention to the taxation and also help to make SPF more accessible, the retailer has reduced the price of SPF by 20 per cent, making it a great destination if you’re stocking up. If you’re looking for a recommendation, this La Roche-Posay formula took the top spot in our review of the best face sunscreens with our beauty tester noting that it’s “incredibly easy to apply”. The “thin neck tube dispenses just the right amount to cover every area of the face, and the lightweight lotion instantly absorbs into the skin”.

Color Wow colour security shampoo: Was £21.50, now £17.50, Lookfantastic.com

Haircare brand Color Wow is having its moment – and rightly so. If you’re looking to take the plunge, we’d recommend opting for this formula, which landed a spot in our review of the best sulphate-free shampoo. Our tester found that it made their hair feel “light and soft” and “build-up free”. All in all, it’s a “great shampoo for those trying to get their colour-damaged hair back to its natural balance”, they added.

Clinique almost lipstick – black honey: Was £24, now £18, Lookfantastic.com

With 142 million views and counting on TikTok, Clinique’s black honey lipstick is loved by the likes of Julia Roberts and Zooey Deschanel, too. Touted as giving a “your own lips but better” finish and berry-bitten look, our tester had to agree. “I found it to be a lovely berry hue, that wasn’t too overpowering, and I liked how easy it was to apply, and chic but convenient to carry around for top-ups. It’s a yes from me,” they said.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream, 75ml: Was £21, now £18.20, Lookfantastic.com

Promising soft, smooth skin with a holiday-like scent, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream is one of the most popular products right now. Key ingredients include guaraná extract, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil to deliver a healthy hit of vitamins to the skin. The perfect pick-me-up for dry skin, get it while it’s reduced.

