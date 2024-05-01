Why Lookfantastic’s beauty box is one of my favourites

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Trying new beauty products is an exciting prospect, but it can sometimes be overwhelming. Even when we have a shelf stocked full of serums, eye creams, lipsticks and perfumes, the idea of trying something new is always tempting, particularly when you’re constantly fed with reviews on social media. But, as someone who is incredibly guilty of beauty product pile-ups, I’ve found a solution: beauty boxes.

While nothing new, with beauty subscription boxes peaking in popularity a couple of years ago, these standout selections of travel-sized beauty bits certainly satisfy that itch for playing with new products. Plus, they definitely come in handy for holidays or if you’re a frequent flyer.

In fact, I’ve discovered some of my favourite skincare through the humble beauty box, and Lookfantastic’s edits are always some of the best around.

Regularly collaborating with brands such as Espa or Drunk Elephant to deliver tester edits of the brand’s bestsellers or expertly curated product categories, the Lookfantastic boxes really are packed with a standout selection. Plus, you definitely get your money back (and much more) from the selection inside.

An example of one of the Lookfantastic beauty boxes

How does Lookfantastic’s beauty box work?

While some boxes are available to shop individually on the Lookfantastic website, you’ll reap the most rewards by signing up for the subscription service. This means the monthly edits will turn up on your door without too much faff, so you can play around with a great selection of new products regularly. The subscriptions are available in three, six or twelve-month plans, billed monthly or upfront, the choice is yours.

If bought on its own, the monthly edits are £15. However, this drops down to £13 a box if you sign up for the 12-month plan. Plus, you’ll often receive a free gift or your first box for no fee.

What’s inside the Lookfantastic beauty box?

Inside the monthly edits, you’ll find six beauty products in a mix of full and travel sizes worth more than £50. The April box, for example, housed a 30ml Elemis pro-collagen energising marine cleanser, a 70ml Rituals body cream, a 30ml We are Paradoxx blow dry spray, a make-up sponge, Ciaté London cream blush and a BeautyPro squalane sheet mask. So, clearly, they’re full of tempting beauty bits to try.

On top of the boxes themselves, all subscriptions allow you early access and £10 off our limited edition items such as the Lookfantastic beauty egg, boosted Lookfantastic beauty plus+ points, and 12-month subscriptions also come with free premier delivery across the whole Lookfantastic site (worth £9.90).

