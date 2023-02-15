Jump to content

10 best beauty subscription boxes: Monthly skincare and make-up treats worth signing up for

From the latest launches to bespoke skincare, home delivery has never looked so good

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 15 February 2023 16:49
Keep up with the best and buzziest products, often for a more competitive price



Shooting to fame in the early Noughties, thanks to the then-revolutionary Birchbox business model, beauty subscription boxes may seem like a bit of a throwback buy. But that’s not to say they haven’t evolved with the times.

Offering subscribers access to the latest and greatest products – often at a much-reduced price – these boxes provide a glimpse into the world of a beauty buff, whether you are indeed mad for make-up, a savvy skincare shopper or actually take little interest in keeping up with the latest cosmetic happenings.

Traditional options, such as Glossybox and Lookfantastic, provide subscribers with a monthly parcel of products from haircare and skincare to make-up and more from some of the best and most in-demand brands at that moment in time. Prices start from around £15 per month with three-, six- and 12-month subscription plans on offer, so you really can tailor each one to suit your needs.

Others are designed to cut the costs of regularly buying your everyday products. But the most modern beauty subscription plan we’ve seen so far has to be from Skin and Me, which works with a team of dermatologists to provide you with a monthly product that is specifically tailored to your skin.

Basically, there’s a whole host to choose from, whether you want the excitement of monthly newness, to save money on your everyday essentials or a designated skincare solution delivered to your door each month. Of course, in true IndyBest fashion, we’ve rounded up the best ones to buy to cater for every need and budget.

How we tested

To find the best beauty subscription boxes, we judged each on a number of criteria. We looked at what’s inside, considering the quality of brands, the variety and the sizes of products. Then we compared the price and flexibility of the subscription, and the overall value for money.



The best beauty subscription boxes for 2023 are:

  • Best beauty subscription box overall ­– Sephora: From £11.95, Sephora.co.uk 
  • Best beauty subscription box for skincare – Skin + Me: From £24.99, Skinandme.com
  • Best typical beauty subscription box – Lookfantastic: From £13, Lookfantastic.com 
  • Best everyday essentials beauty subscription box – Trii: From £22, Trii.co.uk
  • Best beauty subscription club for freebies – Liberty: From £20, Liberty.com
  • Best luxury beauty subscription service – Beauty Pie: From £10, Beautypie.com
  • Best beauty subscription box for all categories – Glossybox: From £11.50, Glossybox.co.uk
  • Best beauty subscription box for gifting – Roccabox: From £13, Roccabox.co.uk
  • Best Korean beauty subscription box – Skin Cupid: From £35, Skincupid.co.uk
  • Best deodorant subscription box – Fussy: From £13, Getfussy.com

Sephora beauty box

  • Best: Overall
  • Regularity: One-time purchase or monthly
  • Subscription plans available: Three-month, six months or 12-month plans
  • Number of products included: Five
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes/ tweezers)
  • Option to select your own products : Yes

Sephora coming to the UK was one of the most exciting announcements of the year, and its beauty subscription box is sure to have delighted many beauty buffs. The best part about this box is the fact you can pick your own products from an incredibly impressive range of over 100 options. Unsurprisingly, the brands on offer are some of the biggest in the beauty industry, including Bioderma, JVN, Omorovicza, Lancôme, Clinique and many, many more, meaning there’s something to suit everyone’s needs.

Most of the products included are travel-sized, giving you a taster into some of the latest and greatest launches across skincare, hair care, make-up and body care, and they come wrapped in a very handy Sephora drawstring bag too. With boxes starting at £11.95 per month, the actual process of ordering is incredibly easy, and our tester loved having the ability to pick each product.

Continue reading...

Skin + Me

  • Best: For skincare fanatics
  • Regularity: Monthly
  • Number of products included: One
  • Product category: Skincare
  • Option to select your own products: No

Skincare fanatics, you’re going to want to pay close attention to this one, as Skin + Me is possibly the most revolutionary beauty subscription service available to buy right now. Working to reduce the number of products we all use in everyday life – quite the contrast to the boxes packed full of the latest beauty launches – Skin + Me acts more like a tailored skincare solution service.

To begin, you fill out an online consultation form, including questions such as “what are your skin goals” and “what’s your skin type” on top of the basics, age, gender and allergies. From there, you add three pictures of your face, and the form gets sent off to a dermatologist to review. In just a few days, you’ll have a tailored product designed just for your skin called the “daily doser”.

With the price starting from £24.99 per month, our tester was amazed at how easy the process was, how quickly the product came, and the fact it has your name on it is just a nice extra touch. The product is said to be prescription-strength, which explains the price, but Skin + Me states you shouldn’t need to use anything else on your skin. So far, we’re pretty blown away by this one, and if you’re sick of buying countless skincare products without really knowing what they’re meant to do, we strongly encourage you to give this a go.

Continue reading...

Lookfantastic beauty chest

  • Best: Typical beauty subscription box
  • Regularity: Monthly
  • Subscription plans available: One-month, three-month, six-month or 12-month plan
  • Number of products included: Around six or more
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes/ tweezers)
  • Option to select your own products: No

Lookfantastic is home to some of the biggest beauty brands around, so it was no surprise that the retailer’s beauty box was full of bestselling products. Including everything from skincare to fragrance and beauty tools, these boxes really are a taster of the most in-demand products across the industry each month. All the products are travel-sized but still large enough to really get a feel for what they were like, and the brushes were, of course, regular size.

While you aren’t able to pick your own products like you can with Sephora’s beauty box (£11.95, Sephora.co.uk), for those who to be like surprised, this is all part of the fun. With prices starting at £13 per month, the delivery is gift-wrapped in a Lookfantastic beauty box and tissue paper to give that extra touch of excitement too.

Continue reading...

Trii lavender range

  • Best: For everyday essentials
  • Regularity: Every 14 or every 28 days
  • Subscription plans available: One-off purchase, every two weeks or monthly
  • Number of products included: Three
  • Product category: Hand and body care
  • Option to select your own products: You can pick scents but not products

The founder of Trii, Yolanda Wetteland, not only has a background in Medical Biochemistry, but she’s also worked for some of the best beauty brands – including Space NK, Charlotte Tilbury and Elemis – so it’s safe to say she knows more than a thing or two about beauty. As such, we were rather excited to pick up this range of plastic-free products which include a hand and body wash (£8, Trii.co.uk), hand and body exfoliator (£8, Trii.co.uk) and moisturiser (£10, Trii.co.uk) which all come in a selection of five scents.

While all of the products can be bought individually, you can also buy them as a set of three for £26, and this is were the subscription model comes in. It costs £22 to receive a delivery every month or every two weeks and we think it’s a great option to help you save money while staying on top of the everyday beauty essentials. Delivered in plastic-free packaging that fits through the letterbox, you never have to go without one for long. Our tester found one month was enough between deliveries, and the lavender scent turned their bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary every evening.

Continue reading...

Liberty the beauty drop

  • Best: Beauty subscription club for freebies
  • Regularity: Every three months
  • Subscription plans available: Monthly
  • Number of products included: Undetermined
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up and fragrance
  • Option to select your own products: No

Few retailers are as luxurious as Liberty, so it’s no surprise the London-based store’s beauty subscription service is stellar. But, how it works is slightly unconventional, in the best way possible. Named “the beauty drop”, you have to deposit £20 per month into your personal beauty account to gain entry into the club. Then, you can spend this money on whatever you like or save it up till the end of the year for one big splurge, and you’ll receive four discovery boxes a year for free, full of fun products worth over £300 – and you don’t even have to pay for delivery.

Sounds too good to be true, right? We promise it’s not, as we opened up our latest box to products from Malin + Goetz, Vilhelm Perfumerie, Suqqu and many more big-name brands. So, if you want to gain free products through shopping, then this may be the best beauty subscription box for you.

Continue reading...

Beauty Pie subscription service

  • Best: Luxury beauty subscription service
  • Regularity: As often as you like
  • Subscription plans available: Monthly or yearly
  • Number of products included: Unlimited
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up and candles
  • Option to select your own products: Yes

Working more like a private online members club, a Beauty Pie subscription gives you access to all of the brand’s bestselling products – as well as a handful exclusive only to members – for around a quarter of the original price, with the subscription itself costing £59 per year or £10 per month. Working with some of the world’s best beauty labs, Beauty Pie has become one of the UK’s most in-demand beauty brands, and this "buyers club" was the first of its kind in the luxury beauty market.

A whole host of products are available to buy, from skincare to haircare, but the latest release that we got our hands on was the Beauty Pie youth bomb biologic collagen peptide+ cream, 50ml (RRP, £175 or £44 for members, Beautypie.com). As you can see from the whopping £131 price drop, the subscription can save you a lot of money if you’re already a Beauty Pie fan or think you could be, and you can make back the cost of the yearly membership with just one purchase.

Continue reading...

Glossybox beauty box subscription

  • Best: Beauty subscription box for all categories
  • Regularity: Monthly
  • Subscription plans available:: One-month, three-month, six-month or 12-month plan
  • Number of products included: Five
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes/ tweezers)
  • Option to select your own products: No

Glossybox has racked up quite a loyal fanbase of beauty buffs who call themselves “glossies”, and once we received this pretty pink box, it was easy to see why. With the monthly subscription cost starting from £11.50, at least five products are included, from a mix of big beauty brands such as Spectrum and Nip + Fab, and others from lesser-known labels, which only added to the excitement.

A mix of full-sized and travel-sized products are included across skincare, hair care, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes/ tweezers), and each one wowed our tester. For anyone who likes a coupon, there was a whole host included in our Glossbox order, meaning you can save money on a huge range of other brands such as French Connection, Hello Fresh, Hotel Chocolat and more.

Continue reading...

Roccabox rest and recovery

  • Best: Regularity
  • Regularity: Monthly
  • Subscription plans available: Monthly, three-month, six months or 12-month plans
  • Number of products included: Minimum of five, although there are often more
  • Product category: Skincare, hair care, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes/ tweezers)
  • Can you select the products included?: No

The first thing we noticed about Roccabox was how nice the box itself was. In fact, if you’re looking to gift a lucky someone with a beauty box, we’d strongly suggest this one. According to the site’s ethos, it only sources products “from premium luxe and leading beauty brands,” and a minimum of five products are included as standard. Usually, the worth inside is around £100 in total and each monthly drop covers all sections of skincare, hair care, make-up and more. The product selection seriously impressed our tester, as a good dose of our IndyBest favourite brands were included.

One-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month subscriptions are available with prices starting from £13 per month. However, once you sign up, you won’t be able to cancel until that timeframe is over. Or, if you prefer a one-off box, there are also designated edits, such as the make-up box, haircare box and Christmas box, available for immediate purchase on the site.

Continue reading...

Skin Cupid subscription box

  • Best: Korean beauty subscription box
  • Regularity: Monthly or bi-monthly
  • Subscription plans available: Rolling subscription until ended
  • Number of products included: Four to six
  • Product category: Skincare, haircare, body care, make-up, fragrance and tools (such as brushes and tweezers)
  • Option to select your own products: No

Korean skincare – or K-skincare for true beauty buffs – has cemented itself as a stalwart in the skincare space. So, if you’re already all over Asian beauty brands or simply fancy testing the waters, this beauty subscription box may be for you. Housing between four and six products (one of which is full-sized), Skin Cupid focuses on introducing the best Asian beauty brands to its customers with monthly or bi-monthly boxes of goodies, with everything from skincare to haircare up for grabs. The box we received included a face mask, full-sized shampoo, serum, face mist and a sweetly packaged skincare set, allowing us to try out brands and products we’d never seen before – an incredibly exciting concept for any cosmetic fan.

Continue reading...

Fussy natural deodorant

  • Best: Deodorant subscription box
  • Regularity: Every three months (unless otherwise requested)
  • Subscription plans available: One-off purchase or rolling subscription until ended
  • Number of products included: One refill (unless otherwise requested)
  • Product category: Deodorant
  • Option to select your own products: Yes, can select the scent

We reviewed the Fussy deodorant in our roundup of the best natural deodorants, rating it the best refillable option on the market. So, it only makes sense that this refillable product can be bought on a subscription basis from, a currently discounted, £13 per month. Once you select your deodorant case from a choice of six different colours and your scent from a growing range, it will be delivered to your home every three months, so you’ll never have to worry about going a day without deodorant ever again.

While it isn’t the sexiest beauty subscription box filled with seasonal goodies, it is an easy way to stay on top of buying this everyday essential. Did we mention the refills are plastic-free too? Making it a more planet-friendly and purse-friendly pick.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Beauty subscription boxes

We did try to warn you that almost all of these beauty subscription boxes were different. From natural deodorant plans to luxury labels, there really is something to suit everyone. So, you’ll understand that our decision to pick just one best box was near impossible.

With the ability to pick products from a huge range of some of the best beauty brands across every category, Sephora has just nicked the top spot. The process of picking couldn’t be easier – so long as you don’t get overwhelmed by the sheer amount to select from – and being able to tailor each box to you means you will never end up with products you won’t really use, making it a great pick for the price.

But, for those looking to save money and time shopping for everyday essentials, Fussy and Trii should tick all your boxes. Anyone after fun and fabulous finds from all of the best brands to play with is best to take a peek at Roccabox, Glossybox, Skin Cupid and Lookfantastic. And those who like to see exactly where their money is going – and receive freebies in the process – will like the look of Liberty and Beauty Pie.

Another beauty subscription service that did truly catch us by surprise was the offering from Skin + Me. Although it is the most expensive of those featured, for a truly tailored product designed just for your skin with dermatologist advice, we couldn’t fault it.

House your new beauty buys in the best make-up organisers – from zip pouches to trays and drawers

