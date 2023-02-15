Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shooting to fame in the early Noughties, thanks to the then-revolutionary Birchbox business model, beauty subscription boxes may seem like a bit of a throwback buy. But that’s not to say they haven’t evolved with the times.

Offering subscribers access to the latest and greatest products – often at a much-reduced price – these boxes provide a glimpse into the world of a beauty buff, whether you are indeed mad for make-up, a savvy skincare shopper or actually take little interest in keeping up with the latest cosmetic happenings.

Traditional options, such as Glossybox and Lookfantastic, provide subscribers with a monthly parcel of products from haircare and skincare to make-up and more from some of the best and most in-demand brands at that moment in time. Prices start from around £15 per month with three-, six- and 12-month subscription plans on offer, so you really can tailor each one to suit your needs.

Others are designed to cut the costs of regularly buying your everyday products. But the most modern beauty subscription plan we’ve seen so far has to be from Skin and Me, which works with a team of dermatologists to provide you with a monthly product that is specifically tailored to your skin.

Basically, there’s a whole host to choose from, whether you want the excitement of monthly newness, to save money on your everyday essentials or a designated skincare solution delivered to your door each month. Of course, in true IndyBest fashion, we’ve rounded up the best ones to buy to cater for every need and budget.

How we tested

To find the best beauty subscription boxes, we judged each on a number of criteria. We looked at what’s inside, considering the quality of brands, the variety and the sizes of products. Then we compared the price and flexibility of the subscription, and the overall value for money.

The best beauty subscription boxes for 2023 are: