A complete guide to anti-ageing skincare, according to dermatologists

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As we get older, our skin changes, often this means we need to make a few tweaks to our skincare routine to get the best from our products. If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve curated a guide to explore the hard-working ingredients, top-performing products and expert tips on tackling skin concerns, such as loss of elasticity, increased dryness, fine lines and wrinkles.

We’ve enlisted the help of Dr Zainab Laftah, consultant dermatologist at HCA The Shard, and Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist and medical director at Klira Pro to share their advice and guidance on what’s worth your time, money and a slot in your beauty regime.

While you can’t turn back the time on ageing, there are many ways you can boost hydration, skin suppleness, and improve texture with the help of your skincare routine. We’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about mature skin.

How does our skin change as we age?

According to Dr Laftah, as we get older our skin loses collagen and fatty pads start to shrink, which she says causes “skin laxity, translucency, sagging and volume loss”. That’s not all, environmental stressors, such as UV radiation and pollution, also play a part in contributing to fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.

When treating patients, the most common concerns Dr Rashid addresses for mature skin, alongside lines and wrinkles, is a loss of elasticity, firmness, an increase in dryness and an uneven skin tone. There are, however, plenty of things you can do within your skincare routine to tackle all these things.

What anti-ageing ingredients are the most effective?

If you want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, there is a portfolio of dermatologist-approved ingredients that can treat exactly that and can be found in over-the-counter products.

At the top of Dr Laftah’s list is retinoids. “They have the most scientific evidence for stimulating collagen and elastin, which are key proteins in plumping the dermis, thus softening fine lines and wrinkles. They also help fade pigmentation caused by sun damage and can even out skin tones.”

Our beauty writer loved this serum for treating fine lines ( The Independent )

In our guide to the best retinol creams and serums, the Murad retinal ReSculpt overnight treatment (£105, Lookfantastic.com) was found to be the best for mature skin by. “This powerful but effective formula is a joy to use, and left our skin feeling soft and hydrated. It’s expensive, yes, but with a commitment to regular use, we think the results will speak for themselves,” noted our writer.

Dr Rashid is a fan of niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3. “It impacts mature skin by enhancing skin elasticity, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, evening out skin tone, improving moisture retention, reducing redness with its anti-inflammatory properties.”

This lightweight but intensely hyrating serum is a great way to incorporate niacinamide into your routine ( The Independent )

Our favourite niacinamide serum is the Sculpted By Aimee hydraglo serum (£27, Boots.com) which earned a spot in our guide to the best anti-ageing serums for its cocktail of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide. It left our tester’s skin feeling more hydrated after just one use. They added that it “smells great (it’s shea-butter scented) and, in addition to feeling substantial and nourishing in texture, it melted into our skin with ease, and felt lightweight.”

Another one on Dr Rashid’s list of effective ingredients worth keeping an eye out for is azelaic acid, which reduces inflammation and helps lighten hyperpigmentation – “it has antioxidant properties, which help to protect the skin from oxidative stress and damage”. She also advises looking out for hyaluronic acid, noting that it also “maintains hydration and ceramides support the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss”.

Dr Laftah recommends using AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), citing glycolic acid as a star ingredient for tackling ageing. “It helps reverse photo-damage through gentle exfoliation of the upper dead skin cell layer and fade hyperpigmentation to give a healthy skin glow.”

What are the best skincare products for mature skin?

Here at IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested hundreds of skincare products to find the very best. In our guide to the best moisturisers for dry skin, our reviewer rated the StriVectin anti-wrinkle SD advanced plus intensive moisturizing concentrate (£69, Boots.com) as their top pick for mature skin, which is often prone to dryness, so hydration is an important step in your routine.

“This small tube contains key skincare ingredients, including collagen, vitamin B3 (aka niacinamide) and hyaluronic acid,” noted our writer. They added that the“rich consistency” is smoothing and “glides onto the skin without much effort”. Almost “immediately, the appearance of dryness was improved, with our fine lines and wrinkles reduced and a feeling of elasticity added over the weeks of testing”.

Sunscreen is one of the best lines of defence against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, says our experts ( The Independent )

If you’re looking to delay the signs of ageing, one of the best preventative measures you can do according to Dr Laftah is using daily sun protection. If you want a glowy, radiant finish from your SPF, our beauty writer loves the Antipodes supernatural SPF50+ ceramide silk facial sunscreen (£34, Lookfantastic.com). It has a rich, nourishing texture that doesn’t feel greasy and leaves a lovely glow on the skin that lasts all day, not to mention a formula packed with ceramides.

For a more affordable version, the Garnier Ambre Solaire ultra-light sensitive sun protection face fluid SPF50+ (£8.71, Lookfantastic.com) landed a spot in our review of the best sunscreens for your face. Not only is it a bargain, but our tester loved how quickly it absorbs into the skin and the hit of hydration it delivers from the hyaluronic and vitamin E formula. “Protecting from both UVB, UVA and long UVA rays, it really has your back at every corner.”

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more skincare recommendations, read our review of the best daily sunscreens for your face, from sensitive to non-greasy formulas