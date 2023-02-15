Jump to content

The Ordinary’s new moisturiser is billed as being its most nourishing yet – here’s our pre-launch verdict

With the product launching on 21 February, The O.Lab members can sign up for early access

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 15 February 2023 17:00
The relatively affordable buy costs £20 for a 100ml tube

The relatively affordable buy costs £20 for a 100ml tube

(The Independent)

Affordable skincare brand The Ordinary serves up targeted beauty formulas with purse-friendly prices. The range encompasses make-up, hair and skincare products, with recent additions including the multi-peptide eye serum. In March, The Ordinary’s new glucoside foaming cleanser will go on sale, priced at just over a tenner.

Meanwhile, last year saw the launch of the vegan-friendly brand’s £12 lash and brow serum – a notable bargain in a sea of similar products costing £50 or more. An IndyBest favourite, we’ve reviewed several of this skincare stalwart’s products and have been impressed by the ingredients list and the results. All skin types are catered for, with the collection focusing on everything from dullness, texture, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, dryness, shine, congestion and more.

So, it was exciting to hear about The Ordinary’s latest offering – the brand-new natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides moisturiser launch. Billed as the brand’s most nourishing moisturiser yet, it’s been made with double the emollients of the range’s natural moisturizing factors + HA formula. Said to be ideal for those with dry skin, the moisturiser has been made to hydrate and strengthen.

It’s available to buy from 21 February, but IndyBest had a sneaky peek of the formula ahead of launch. If you’re signed up to The Ordinary’s online community, The O.Lab, you’ll have a chance to get an early look too, as an initial product drop lands for members on 17 February.

I’ve trialled the product, as I wanted to find out if these bold claims withstand the scrutiny of IndyBest testing, to help give you a shopping steer. Keep scrolling to read the full review.

How we tested

I’ve been trialling The Ordinary’s natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides for a few days. During this testing time, I looked at the product’s formula, consistency and finish, while also considering how well it works on bare skin and under make-up. Read on for the full verdict.

The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides

  • Suitable for: Dry skin
  • Size: 100ml

Presented in a lightweight, squeezy 100ml tube, the product has signature grey, black and white The Ordinary branding in keeping with other moisturisers in the range.

The click-shut lid makes for easy application, which I particularly appreciated during the morning rush. Opening it up, I noticed the rich, creamy texture has a glossy finish. The smoothing texture felt soothing to slather onto my skin, and I only needed a small amount for full-face coverage.

After rubbing it in, I saw a silky sheen and particularly dry areas were evened out too. I’m prone to parched skin, and this dryness can contribute to a dull texture. However, happily, I saw a dewy glow immediately and that’s thanks to ingredients such as emollients and plant-derived phytoceramides.

The moisturiser sank into skin, while also leaving a lingering layer on the surface for hours on end. While, at first, there was a slight shine, this settled as the day went on.

For versatility, I trialled the moisturiser on bare skin and under make-up. Without any foundation, I saw softened healthy-looking skin. Meanwhile, when worn under make-up, I noticed the formula primed my skin to work as a balancing base. In both scenarios, I saw a welcome plumping effect to the tightness usually caused by my dry skin. Because of that, there was an improvement to its overall finish, whether wearing a full face of make-up or not.

The richly hydrating formula felt comforting on my skin throughout the day. I saw a fresh-skin finish and was suitably impressed by the moisturising results. I agree the moisturiser feels notably nourishing and I’m already a big fan of this new The Ordinary number, especially given the purse-friendly £20 price point.

The verdict: The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides

The Ordinary’s new natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides moisturiser is a smoothing, soothing cream that offers a noticeable hydration boost on the skin’s surface. I’m particularly impressed by the healthy-looking, fresh-skin finish and comforting formula, which lends itself well to a bare face as well as use underneath make-up. With the 100ml tube costing an affordable £20, I can see this becoming a regular addition to my skincare line-up.

