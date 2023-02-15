The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides
- Suitable for: Dry skin
- Size: 100ml
Presented in a lightweight, squeezy 100ml tube, the product has signature grey, black and white The Ordinary branding in keeping with other moisturisers in the range.
The click-shut lid makes for easy application, which I particularly appreciated during the morning rush. Opening it up, I noticed the rich, creamy texture has a glossy finish. The smoothing texture felt soothing to slather onto my skin, and I only needed a small amount for full-face coverage.
After rubbing it in, I saw a silky sheen and particularly dry areas were evened out too. I’m prone to parched skin, and this dryness can contribute to a dull texture. However, happily, I saw a dewy glow immediately and that’s thanks to ingredients such as emollients and plant-derived phytoceramides.
The moisturiser sank into skin, while also leaving a lingering layer on the surface for hours on end. While, at first, there was a slight shine, this settled as the day went on.
For versatility, I trialled the moisturiser on bare skin and under make-up. Without any foundation, I saw softened healthy-looking skin. Meanwhile, when worn under make-up, I noticed the formula primed my skin to work as a balancing base. In both scenarios, I saw a welcome plumping effect to the tightness usually caused by my dry skin. Because of that, there was an improvement to its overall finish, whether wearing a full face of make-up or not.
The richly hydrating formula felt comforting on my skin throughout the day. I saw a fresh-skin finish and was suitably impressed by the moisturising results. I agree the moisturiser feels notably nourishing and I’m already a big fan of this new The Ordinary number, especially given the purse-friendly £20 price point.