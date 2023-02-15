Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Affordable skincare brand The Ordinary serves up targeted beauty formulas with purse-friendly prices. The range encompasses make-up, hair and skincare products, with recent additions including the multi-peptide eye serum. In March, The Ordinary’s new glucoside foaming cleanser will go on sale, priced at just over a tenner.

Meanwhile, last year saw the launch of the vegan-friendly brand’s £12 lash and brow serum – a notable bargain in a sea of similar products costing £50 or more. An IndyBest favourite, we’ve reviewed several of this skincare stalwart’s products and have been impressed by the ingredients list and the results. All skin types are catered for, with the collection focusing on everything from dullness, texture, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, dryness, shine, congestion and more.

So, it was exciting to hear about The Ordinary’s latest offering – the brand-new natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides moisturiser launch. Billed as the brand’s most nourishing moisturiser yet, it’s been made with double the emollients of the range’s natural moisturizing factors + HA formula. Said to be ideal for those with dry skin, the moisturiser has been made to hydrate and strengthen.

It’s available to buy from 21 February, but IndyBest had a sneaky peek of the formula ahead of launch. If you’re signed up to The Ordinary’s online community, The O.Lab, you’ll have a chance to get an early look too, as an initial product drop lands for members on 17 February.

I’ve trialled the product, as I wanted to find out if these bold claims withstand the scrutiny of IndyBest testing, to help give you a shopping steer. Keep scrolling to read the full review.

How we tested

I’ve been trialling The Ordinary’s natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides for a few days. During this testing time, I looked at the product’s formula, consistency and finish, while also considering how well it works on bare skin and under make-up. Read on for the full verdict.