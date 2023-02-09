Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While Shark is synonymous with vacuums, the American company has also earned a name for itself in the haircare world. From its powerful hair dryers to its new viral multi styler, Shark’s tools are said to rival Dyson’s, but cost half the price.

If you’ve been eyeing up either of Shark’s coveted hair dryers, now’s the time to invest – as both the style iQ models are on sale at Boots. The saving is available for Boot’s advantage card holders and knocks £50 off the price. The catch? The flash deal is available for one day only (9 February).

Using the same expertise airflow technology as Dyson’s pricer supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Boots.com), Shark’s hair dryer range has been praised by TikTok users and beauty buffs alike for drying hair quickly with minimal damage, thanks to the high-velocity heated ionised air.

Plus, there’s a range of different accessories for the style iQ, including a diffuser and concentrator. In our review of the 110UK model, our beauty writer said it’s “a lightweight and quiet tool that makes drying hair a breeze, whether that’s creating a frizz-free straightened look or a defined curly do.”

Whether a Shark hair dryer has been on your wish list for a while or you’re looking for an upgrade, here’s how to snap up the £50 saving on the style iQ HD110UK and HD120UK at Boots – and you’ll want to be quick.

Shark style iQ hair dryer and styler HD120UK: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Boots.com

(Shark)

The newest iteration of the Shark style iQ hair dryer, this tool promises fast drying with minimal heat damage. From bouncy blow-dries to perfectly defined curls, it will help you create a salon-worthy do at home. Thanks to its rapid air power and iQ technology that generates high-velocity heated, ionised air, the hair dryer is a healthier alternative to other tools.

Comprised of three intelligent stylers, it allows you to dry and style simultaneously for less frizz, while adding smoothness and shine. Complete with a styling brush for a sleek look; a two-in-one concentrator for controlled and precide drying, and a diffuser for lifting and defining curls, the multi-purpose tool will help streamline your haircare regime. Right now, you can save £50 at checkout with a Boots advantage card (you can sign up here for free).

Buy now

Shark style iQ hair dryer and styler HD110UK: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Boots.com

(Amazon)

Complete with three heat settings, three air-flow settings and a diffuser and concentrator attachment, Shark’s first foray into haircare impressed our beauty writer. “The hair tool is compact and ergonomic. It fits comfortably into the hand, and, at just 730g, it is one of the lightest hair dryers we’ve used, rivalled only by Dyson’s supersonic,” they said.

They added that it left their hair “visibly smoother and shinier”and they praised the concentrator for doing a “great job of giving us a bouncy blow-dry.” This is thanks to the ionic tool, which distributes the heat evenly while sealing strands of hair with retained moisture. “We were most impressed with how quickly it managed to dry our hair, and how quiet it was.” Save £50 right now on the tool, with an advantage card.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on hair and beauty products, try the links below:

Looking for more hair tool reviews? We compared Shark’s new multistyler with the Dyson airwrap