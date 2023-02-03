Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arriving on the beauty scene in 2018, few products have caused as much of a stir as the Dyson airwrap. Revolutionising the hair styling handbook, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blow-dry and style hair simultaneously, producing a salon-quality look at home.

Released in early 2021, the second iteration of the airwrap had a lot to live up to. Boasting improved attachments and a faster air flow, the new and revamped multi styler unsurprisingly secured the same beauty critic-acclaim as its predecessor.

But, with its aspirational (read: eye-watering) near-£500 price tag, Dyson’s creation is certainly not cheap. Luckily, myriad brands have populated the beauty market with more pocket-friendly, airwrap-inspired tools that are responsible for that TikTok-viral bouncy blow dry look. From Revlon’s £39 hot brush to Bellissima’s under £100 air wonder or BaByliss’s rotating tool, it is officially the era of the hot styler – and Shark is one of the latest brands to add to the growing roster.

While Shark is best known for its viral vacuums, the brand has followed in Dyson’s footsteps and launched its own multi-styler hot brush, complete with six attachments and an in-built hair dryer. While Dyson’s tool costs £499, Shark’s styler is more than £200 cheaper at £279.

Offering similar versatility to Dyson’s tool (which also has six attachments), it promises five different hair styles, including straight, wavy or curly. The similarities don’t end here, with both tools using an airflow design that reduces damage, as well as coanda technology that wraps hair around the barrels.

How we tested

I’ve been using the Dyson airwrap for a couple of months now – and it’s become a much-loved essential in my hair routine (it’s no exaggeration to say I’m obsessed). So, with TikTok users lauding Shark’s flexstyle as not only just as good, but possibly even better than the airwrap, I got my hands on the tool to compare its ease-of-use and the finished product.

Did Dyson’s airwrap continue to reign supreme or did Shark’s cheaper model pique it to the top spot? To find out, I considered how slick my hair looked when styled straight, both the tool’s versatility and how long waves stayed in my hair when curly. Here’s the verdict.