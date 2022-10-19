Hair styling tools span everything from hair dryers and hot brushes to straighteners, curling tongs and rollers. Whether you love poker-straight locks or are looking for a bit of volume, there are plenty of products to try.
The most sought-after hair tool is undoubtedly a Dyson airwrap, which is why it’s not always easy to track down an in-stock styler from the famous electrical brand, let alone find a bargain deal. With price tags usually starting at a whopping £450, it’s certainly an investment buy.
Much of the appeal of the airwrap is its versatility, as there are several attachments with different drying and styling purposes. The tool can be used on wet hair to dry tresses, add volume and create waves using air instead of heat.
Until now, we’ve not spotted a contender offering these multiple styling uses, which is why our interest was piqued when we discovered a new competitor that launched in the UK last month. Step forward, Bellissima’s 8-in-1 air wonder hot air styler.
Costing just under £100, it uses hot air to dry, tong and straighten hair, with a diffuser attachment too – plus, the inclusion of ion care technology claims to smooth and hydrate strands as well.
But how does it fare when used on a regular basis? We decided to investigate further and put this hair tool to the IndyBest test.
How we tested
We incorporated the styler into our daily hair routine, using it to dry, style and curl locks. We wanted to measure haircare results when creating different styles, alongside checking out how easy it is to use, while considering the price point too. Read on for our full verdict.
Bellissima air wonder 8-in-1 hot air styler
- Number of styling attachments: 8
- Attachment uses: Drying, curling, creating waves, volumising, defining, smoothing
- Storage bag: Yes
- Power: 1,000W
- Suitable for: All hair types
Upon opening up the box, we found a handy black storage pouch for travel or for keeping the attachments all together. There’s a separate handle and seven attachments, including a diffuser, drying nozzle, curling tong, detangling brush and an oval volumising brush, as well as two different sized round brushes.
Between the bag and the attachments, this makes up the 8-in-1 aspect, which is a little misleading if you’re searching for eight styling heads. We didn’t mind, however, given there are a whopping seven attachments to try for a price tag just shy of £100.
We didn’t properly click the attachments in place at first, before realising our error when following an online instruction video, which we viewed by scanning the QR code on the side of the box.
It’s suitable for all hair types, and there are two air flow or temperature options, plus a cool setting. We’d recommend sectioning strands to maximise the use of its styling attachments.
For hair straight out of the shower, we went in with the drying nozzle to get it semi-dry, before styling with one of the three brushes. Our tester’s daughter has curly hair and found the diffuser’s lightweight attachment helped add definition.
The varying brush shapes impressed us straightaway, and they all have a ceramic and keratin coating to help hydrate hair, with the 32mm round brush creating straight or wavy locks.
Meanwhile, the 50mm round brush is designed for longer hair and there are six rows of rounded-tip plastic pins, which is why we could feel tension when styling our mid-length hair with it – the pull also helped lift our hair at the roots. While we didn’t see overt volume, the effect was a gentle blow-dried wave without frizz.
We also really liked using the oval volumising brush, as, when drying our hair from damp, it left our wave-prone locks smooth and straight, it’s particularly good if you’re looking for a more natural, sleeker option.
Finally, when it came to adding curls, the tong attachment was simple to use and the integral clamp held hair in place while the hot air circulated. There are holes throughout this tong, to ensure heat is evenly distributed, and we were left with tousled waves.
Overall, the different brushes are a great go-to styling option for short, mid-length or long hair.
The verdict: Bellissima air wonder 8-in-1 hot air styler
Although spending £100 is still a splurge, we think the option of having a range of attachments in one makes for a versatile hair tool and offers multi-tasking value for money. While we didn’t see a huge difference in volume, we observed sleek and subtly curled waves. Plus, the styler streamlined our haircare tool setup in the same way a Dyson airwrap would, and the pouch is a handy inclusion to make storage simple.
