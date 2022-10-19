Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hair styling tools span everything from hair dryers and hot brushes to straighteners, curling tongs and rollers. Whether you love poker-straight locks or are looking for a bit of volume, there are plenty of products to try.

The most sought-after hair tool is undoubtedly a Dyson airwrap, which is why it’s not always easy to track down an in-stock styler from the famous electrical brand, let alone find a bargain deal. With price tags usually starting at a whopping £450, it’s certainly an investment buy.

Much of the appeal of the airwrap is its versatility, as there are several attachments with different drying and styling purposes. The tool can be used on wet hair to dry tresses, add volume and create waves using air instead of heat.

Until now, we’ve not spotted a contender offering these multiple styling uses, which is why our interest was piqued when we discovered a new competitor that launched in the UK last month. Step forward, Bellissima’s 8-in-1 air wonder hot air styler.

Costing just under £100, it uses hot air to dry, tong and straighten hair, with a diffuser attachment too – plus, the inclusion of ion care technology claims to smooth and hydrate strands as well.

But how does it fare when used on a regular basis? We decided to investigate further and put this hair tool to the IndyBest test.

How we tested

We incorporated the styler into our daily hair routine, using it to dry, style and curl locks. We wanted to measure haircare results when creating different styles, alongside checking out how easy it is to use, while considering the price point too. Read on for our full verdict.