8 best hair volumising products for full and bouncy locks

Winter weather can wreak havoc on hair, with blustering winds and thunderstorms ruining blow dries, freshly washed strands and leaving tresses limp and lifeless.

While flat hair is no one’s preferred style, there are a whole host of products at your disposal that can boost volume and add body with just spritz or spray of foam, mousse or mist.

As formulas get more advanced, we’re no longer left with backcombing as the only option, instead, there’s plenty of lightweight, non-sticky ways to give you a full head of bouncy locks, without a hefty bill from a salon.

We set out to find the best volumising products, from high end, mid-range and budget brands across a variety of textures, from fuss-free sprays to blow drying aids designed for wet and dry hair.

Rating each on everything from ease of application to scent and most importantly, how much volume they deliver and how long it lasts, here’s our breakdown of the very best money can buy.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Living proof full dry volume blast This does exactly what it says on the tin. With one spritz onto the roots, just how you would apply dry shampoo, hair is instantly bigger and bouncier. The silicone-free formula also adds texture and grip to even the finest of hair types, without leaving a crunchy or stiff feeling, while still being able to style once applied. However, we’d recommend using it after you’ve styled it, as a finishing touch that will give you a salon-worthy finish. We love how it lasted through to the following day, and a night’s sleep didn’t dent our voluminous do. It’s also available in a miniature 95ml bottle too, for handy top-ups on the go. Buy now £ 26 , Living Proof {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oribe volumista mist for volume This lightweight mist is made with polymers that swell each hair shaft, thus giving a noticeable boost to lacklustre tresses. To apply, spritz onto towel-dried hair before blow drying to lock-in bounce, focusing on the roots. Delivering a more natural result, it’s an easy, yet luxurious way to make hair look and feel less flat, without looking like you’ve just walked out of the Eighties. The cruelty-free formula, rich in watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts, is PETA approved too and has a subtle, but refreshing scent that smells expensive. The decadent red and black ombre bottle would also make a glamorous addition to any dressing table. Buy now £ 37 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kevin Murphy body builder volumising mousse We tried the 400ml millennial pink bottle, which is so huge we can foresee it lasting well over a year, arguably justifying the price. While the idea of a mouse may conjure up images of stiff, textured strands that are hard to style, this formula is enriched with tangerine essential oil and vitamin B5 for smoother locks, and is best applied to damp hair and combed through before giving a quick blast with your hairdryer. We found it worked well on even the most naturally poker-straight strands and made each one feel thicker. It’s lightweight, creamy and feels weightless once applied, with no stickiness in sight. There is a slight static once the hair is dry, so we’d recommend waiting a few minutes before taking a brush to it. Buy now £ 24 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ouai volume spray This spray bottle evenly distributes the product throughout damp hair as it releases a fine mist and doesn’t weigh hair down. Once blowdried, there was a noticeable boost in volume and body which required no use of heated styling tools after. We found there to be less volume when we left our hair to air dry, but the results were still better with this product than without. We also appreciated the clear bottle that allows you to see how much you’ve used and when you’re running out. Buy now £ 22 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bleach London swamp spritz While this isn’t strictly just for volume (it’s a texturising sea salt spray), it’s an inexpensive, yet versatile styling product worth adding to your haircare arsenal. Created by hair dye and colour experts Bleach London, this spray bottle is similar to what’s seen in hair salons, and the nozzle applicator ensures an even application that’s easy to control, not to mention fun to look at and recyclable. There’s nothing worse than accidentally using too much product and ruining freshly washed hair. We sprayed it from mid-ends to roots on damp hair and left to air-dry, which resulted in loose, tousled waves, but to achieve a fuller look, blow drying it in is your best option. Buy now £ 6 , lookfantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Morroccanoil root booster For a full-bodied finish for dry hair, this formula is rich in argan oil, which not only has the signature scent found in all of the Moroccanoil products but hydrates, detangles and reduces frizz, all while helping to add volume. Delivering a long-lasting body that was still evident a full 24 hours later, it’s a no-brainer buy, especially if you like low maintenance products that do all the hard work for you. Simply spray onto towel-dried roots and blow dry, focusing on brushing hair away from the scalp. Buy now £ 19.35 , lookfantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Davines volu hair mist Designed with fine, limp hair in mind, this mist is the brainchild of sustainable hair care brand Davines, which only uses ingredients from renewable and eco-sustainable sources and recyclable packaging. We tried it on medium length hair using 15 squirts, which feels excessive, but once blow dried, provides a notable, long-lasting volume. We were most impressed with the healthy shine it added to our dry strands, a common result from windy weather and the formula made from turnip extract, panthenol and keratin are a cocktail of ingredients that leave tresses smooth, soft and glossy. Buy now £ 27.50 , Liberty London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ghd total volume foam Known and loved for its hair tools, ghd also has a range of styling products up its sleeve. We found two to three pumps of this foam created lift straight from the root, once scrunched into damp hair and blow dried, it delivered a natural fullness to fine hair. It also contains heat protectant to minimise damage and preserve hair health. We’d expect nothing less from the hair experts. The brand recommends squeezing out any excess water from your hair before application as if it’s too wet the product will be diluted, thus rendering it less effective, a styling tip worth remembering when using a mousse to ensure the results you want. Buy now £ 15.30 , ghd {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Verdict: Best hair volumizers The Living Proof full dry volume blast is hard to beat, it’s so simple to use and delivers maximum impact with just a couple spritzes onto dry hair. It takes the work out of blow drying and even a novice can create a full-bodied look. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Bleach London swamp spritz is a fun, effective alternative for use on wet hair. Voucher codes For the latest offers on haircare and make-up, try the links below: Lookfantastic discount codes

Feel Unique discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.