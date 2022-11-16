Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday is just around the corner – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.

When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.

Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair type, texture and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible,” they said.

Priced at £499.99, it’s certainly not cheap – and anyone hoping to see it discounted during Black Friday will be left disappointed, as Dyson typically doesn’t offer deals on its hair tools.

But if you’ve had your eye on the bestselling tool, we’ve got the next best thing. From Revlon’s TikTok-viral one-step styler to ghd hot brushes, there are plenty of dupes that rival the real thing. Plus, some of them are reduced in the early Black Friday sales. So, here’s our pick of the best Dyson airwrap dupes worth snapping up.

Read more:

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £69.99, now £45.50, Boots.com

(Revlon)

One of the most popular products during Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale, you can save more than £20 on Revlon’s viral Dyson airwrap dupe in the Boots Black Friday sale. In our review of the cult tool, our tester said: “Giving me a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph.” It also earned a spot in our round-up of hot brushes, where our writer praised its affordability and the volume it delivers, without getting too hot. “It’s a brilliant budget buy, despite being quite noisy, and is very easy to get to grips with.”

Buy now

Mermaid hair blow dry brush: Was £58.99, now £29.49, Superdrug.com

(Mermaid )

Another one of our favourite dupes, Mermaid’s bright pink hot brush has also achieved TikTok fame – and for good reason. Surprisingly lightweight, despite its chunky size, it boasts two heat settings, while its flexible bristles are pleasingly tangle free. The rounded barrel design can be used to blow dry and style your hair straight or with voluminous curls. Right now, you can save 50 per cent at Superdrug.

Buy now

ReVamp progloss volume and wave ceramic hot brush: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Boots.com

(ReVamp)

This model secured a spot in our round-up of hot brushes, with our tester saying: “The most impressive design feature on this hot brush is its retractable 5mm bristles, an ingenious way to ensure your hair never gets snagged.” Praising the five heat settings; coconut, argan and keratin oil infused barrel, and lightweight design, our tester added: “It easily glides through hair while wrapped around the barrel to create a flicky, bouncy do.” In the Boots Black Friday sale, you can save £20 on the ReVamp hair tool.

Buy now

BaByliss 9000 cordless hot brush, black: Was £180, now £115.99, Amazon.co.uk

(BaByliss)

Designed for use on dry hair, this cordless hair tool lasts up to 40 minutes on full charge and has three heat settings. Landing a place in our hot brush round-up, our writer noted that heat-up took less than 10 seconds, while the LED light at the base of the wand helpfully indicated battery life. “We pointed it down towards our face, wrapped a strand of hair over the top, and glided it through strands while twisting it away from our face,” they said. “It delivers a lovely bounce – especially on the ends – and gives that salon blow-dried look within minutes.” Enjoy a saving of more than 30 per cent on the hair tool in Amazon’s Black Friday warm-up sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and hair tools, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners