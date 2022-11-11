Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest shopping bonanza of the year is finally here with the Black Friday sales kicking in early before the day itself begins in earnest. We’re keeping an eye on all the big retailers such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, which have already jumped the gun with their own sale events.

Everything from TVs and air fryer deals to the best offers on tech have started appearing online, and we’ve been busy rounding up all the top Black Friday savings so far.

While we’ve already spotted an excellent deal on Virgin Broadband, if you’re an existing or new Sky customer, there are a number of different offers available for a limited time across its range of TV, mobile and internet services.

So whether you’re looking to renew your ongoing subscription at a better deal, or finally want to see what all the House of the Dragon fuss was about, Sky deals are now open until 28 November 2022.

To find out the best deals we’ve seen so far this month, keep reading below.

Read more:

Best early Sky Black Friday deals 2022

Sky glass: £36 a month, £10 up front for 24/48 months, Sky.com

(Sky)

If you’re compelled by Sky’s glass offering, its Black Friday deal will save about £96 on the cost of a TV subscription as well as an interest-free loan of its own TV set with built-in speakers.

In our review of the set, our writer described the experience as “the most seamless way to watch Sky TV yet” with particular praise given to the integration of streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The TV subscription includes the Sky entertainment package with Netflix for £25 a month with the additional cost of the TV set itself starting from £11 a month for the 43in model, going up to £20 a month for the 65in model.

Find out more

Sky broadband superfast 35: £23 a month for 18 months, Sky.com

(Sky)

Sky is offering one of it’s cheapest broadband packages, with an average speed of 36mb/s for £23 a month. If you’re planning on using the internet primarily to stream movies and TV shows, browse the web and use social media, then these download speeds should be sufficient.

The offer is available until 28 November 2022 on new 18-month contracts, and there is an additional installation fee of £19.95 to get it set up.

Find out more

Sky mobile sim-only 25GB contract: £12 a month, Sky.com

(Sky)

If you’re in the market for a sim-only contract for 12 months, Sky is currently offering its 15GB contract with an extra 10GB for no extra cost. If you already own your handset outright and don’t plan on rinsing your data streaming Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK out in the woods, it’s a decent saving to be had. The offer ends on 28 November 2022, with customers subject to status and credit checks.

Find out more

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB with 60GB of data: £25 a month, no up-front cost, Sky.com

(Samsung)

If you want to make an upgrade from your existing phone, this 24-month contract currently offers a huge £828 saving and no up-front cost. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a nifty handset, with our reviewer commending its battery life, calling it “second to none”. They added that the phone does everything with “great speed and effectiveness” too. As with the other Black Friday deals, this one will be available until 28 November 2022.

Find out more

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on which stores are likely to take part, and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself will take place on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

While a number of sales will trickle out throughout the month, the best sales can usually be found on the day itself, on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early and this year, the likes of Dyson, Argos and Currys have already begun dropping deals.

