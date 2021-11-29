It’s the final days of November and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday is coming to an end, but of course there’s still time to get a great deal with Cyber Monday.

During the last day of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.

Every year, the shopping bonanza gets increasingly bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to our delight, this year, big-ticket retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very, Nespresso and Simba all kicked off their sales early, and now the Black Friday weekend is nearly over, there are still more great deals to enjoy.

Dyson isn’t known for offering a huge range of deals during the event, but third party stockists such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Argos do thankfully have good offers, across its corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners.

Stock issues have plagued Dyson’s site throughout the shopping event, as its limited edition hair tool bundles have remained out of stock throughout. Luckily for you, we’ve done some digging to find some alternatives to the coveted airwrap and supersonic hair dryer that are on sale today, to offer you different options.

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £439.99, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

Argos has slashed the price of this V11 absolute vacuum by £160 in its Cyber Monday sale. The appliance came out on top when we compared it to the Dyson V7 model in our review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, the V11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

Buy now

Dyson corrale straightener, prussian blue/copper: £399.99, Boots.com

(Dyson )

This is not a money off deal on the hair tool, but you do get a bonus for shopping at Boots – the retailer is offering £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spend £60 more on electrical beauty, so while it’s not a direct discount, you will get a small amount of cash back in loyalty rewards. In our review, our tester praised the coralle as “a truly innovative tool. It makes styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze.”

Buy now

Dyson V10 cyclone animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

(Dyson)

Save £150 right now on Dyson’s V10 animal extra, the ideal tool if you have four-legged friends running around your home. It featured in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our writer noting that it’s “easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction”. They also praised it for its impressive ability to pick up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and said that “its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job”. We’d say this is a must-have for busy households.

Buy now

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: £299.99, Boots.com

(Dyson)

Again, this isn’t quite money off, but Boots is offering you £10 worth of Advantage Card points when you spend £60 more on electrical beauty. You’ll receive the special gift edition of the tool in the stunning navy and copper colourway, which comes in a leather case, as well as the tool itself and its usual eight attachments (£299, Dyson.com). In our review of the hair tool, our tester said it made their hair feel healthier after a month of frequent use. So, if this sounds like something you could benefit from, snap up this offer now.

Buy now

Dyson V7 animal cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The V7 animal is the same as the V7 absolute in almost everything but colour – and the absolute also comes with an additional soft roller cleaner head. With a reach-under tool, vacuuming under furniture is easy with the animal version and there is no need to bend down. Plus, a pet tool to suck up all those pesky cat and dog hairs is included. In our Dyson V7 absolute review, our tester thought the appliance was nice and light (730g lighter than the V11), noting that “it’s brilliant for carrying up and down stairs and works a treat on upholstery too”. There’s £50 off the V7 animal version this Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Shop Dyson alternatives below

The tech retailer unveiled limited edition gift bundles featuring its hair tools for Black Friday, which offered free accessories, but these have been out of stock throughout the sale. So, we did some digging and found some viable alternatives to both models, for your consideration this Cyber Monday:

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the last day of sale of the Black Friday period and also your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Traditionally it was exclusively for online deals at the tail end of the Black Friday sale, hence the name. But in 2020, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of retailers encouraged customers to shop online rather than in-store leading to most deals being found online.

It’s also possible to find savings on items you may have missed out on during Black Friday.

