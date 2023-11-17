Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all beauty buffs, you need to know about this Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal.

Despite the shopping bonanza being one of the biggest and best sale events of the year, with deals across tech, TVs, beauty, fashion and home appliances, Dyson airwrap deals are few and far between. So much so, we were surprised to see the price of the hair tool has been slashed to just £239.99 in eBay’s certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices.

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

The 40 per cent reduction is applied with a code at checkout, but you’ve not got long to snap up the deal, so you’d better be quick. Here’s everything we know about the refurbished Dyson airwrap that currently comes with a sizeable price cut – plus, how to save on a brand new mode.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete long, refurbished: Was £399.99, now £239.99, Ebay.co.uk

(eBay)

Naturally, we’ve reviewed the Dyson airwrap multi-styler. In the review, our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Similarly, our reviewer applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

The OG airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer praising the fact there is “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Reduced by a whopping 40 per cent, you can pick up the refurbished Dyson airwrap for just £239.99 (which is the lowest price we’ve seen on the hair tool – last year, eBay reduced it to £279.99) by entering the code “DYSONBF40” at checkout.

