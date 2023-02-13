Jump to content

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer now comes in a special-edition topaz orange shade – here’s our review

The vibrant Valentine’s-themed model is only available to buy at Boots

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 13 February 2023 16:16
There are five attachments to try

(The Independent)

Dyson is known as the go-to brand for luxe hair tools, ever since its supersonic hair dryer first launched in 2016. Debuting with a futuristic shape and offering hair drying without the heat damage, the vacuum cleaner brand boldly branched out, and with great success.

Since then, new Dyson hair tool offerings have included the airwrap multi-styler and the corrale straightener. Sought-after pieces of kit for at-home hair styling, each model comes with a hefty price tag – costing between £300 and £500, depending on which you buy. If you’re looking to splurge or simply weighing up your options, we’d consider its value for money based on cost per use calculations.

The products’ appeal lies in their luxury design and high-pressure air distribution, which is temperature-controlled to protect strands. So, we were very excited to see a limited-edition red-orange shade has launched at Boots, with a definite Valentine’s Day vibe. You’ve heard about donning red lipstick at this time of year, but what about treating yourself or a loved one to a romantic red hair dryer?

Exclusive to the high-street stalwart, the special-edition styler is presented in a purple box and comes complete with five attachments. Rather than head to a salon to get our hair styled ahead of any potential dates, we thought we’d try this 14 February-themed shade to create a look ourselves.

Whether you fancy celebrating Valentine’s Day or not, there’s no denying this topaz orange hair dryer is something to swoon over. But can the results live up to expectation? Keep scrolling to discover our verdict.

How we tested

We trialled the special-edition hair dryer over several days, using all the included attachments. We looked at how easy the device was to set up and use, as well as the design, performance and results. Read on for our full review of the Dyson supersonic hair dryer in topaz orange.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, topaz orange

  • Attachments: Five
  • Heat settings: Four
  • Speed settings: Three

Packaging

The hair dryer is presented in a luxurious-looking, hardy purple case with a velvety interior and removable lid. Opening up the holder, the hair dryer and five attachments are included inside. They are secured in place with cardboard inserts, which you could keep for storage – there’s enough room to pop all the pieces back in after use, without any fiddling about, adding practicality points too.

The case is sturdy and the smooth, streamline shape and opulent dark-purple shade looks beautiful on a dressing table. Most importantly, we noted how well the case protects the hair dryer during storage.

Design

There’s no doubt Dyson hair dryers are chic, and the model has a signature, recognisable shape. What we love about this one, though, is the vibrant red-orange shade and how beautifully that colour goes with the dryer’s gold buttons. The topaz orange hue has a metallic effect, and we noticed the sleek sheen this model has too.

The main push-up power button is beside the cool setting. Meanwhile, separate speed and heat functions sit on the hair dryer’s head. The speeds are: high, for styling hair; medium, to dry your ’do as normal; and low, if you’re using the diffuser. Heat-wise, as well as the 28C cold shot button, you’ll find 60C, 80C and 100C options. These can be easily cycled though by pressing the raised gold buttons, for an adaptable blow dry.

This is a major treat buy, but it’s safe to say both the case quality and dryer aesthetic measure up to its premium price point.

Performance

This tool comes complete with five attachments, which all clip on magnetically, meaning we found swapping between them very quick and easy, and they were firmly held in situ during styling too. The included pieces are: a flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment and wide-tooth comb. Created for all hair types, the attachments are designed to cover smoothing, definition, focused styling, waves and sensitive scalp protection.

Our favourite was the flyaway attachment as our fine hair is prone to becoming frizzy during a blow dry. The attachment is curved to direct the air downwards as you dry your hair, and you can use it with or without a brush. Without a hair brush, we rested it onto our hair and ran the attachment over strands. When we wanted to achieve a straight look, we combined the flyaway attachment with brushing through strands. We were really impressed by the results – our hair was left sleek, smooth and soft, without much effort at all. We saw added shine too.

For curly hair, the wide-toothed comb is excellent for creating definition as you dry, without fluffing up individual strands. We trialled this on a tester with curly hair, and saw the attachment helped with preventing tangles too.

The gentle air attachment is great for creating an air-dried effect, because it disperses a cooler airflow, which we found worked well with quickly finishing hair. Meanwhile, when sectioning off hair to create a bouncier blow dry, we tended to use the styling concentrator. Finally, we saw the diffuser’s dome shape cocoon hair and help promote bouncy waves for our curly haired tester.

A few key features mean this hair dryer stands out – from the slimline shape, which sits in hold comfortably, to the quieter sound it makes compared with other models. Additionally, the 2.8m cord length is noticeably helpful for maneouvrability, so no stretching is needed to reach a mirror. Keeping the filter clear is simple, too – you just twist and pull the base and scrape it with a cleaning tool that’s included with the dryer. Plus, the hair dryer has a heat-regulating function, so it never goes higher than 100C, which helps protect strands too.

With all attachments, we noticed a speedier drying time than with our normal hair dryer too. Overall, using it made a mundane part of our day much more fun, and we looked forward to using the tool.

The verdict: Dyson supersonic hair dryer limited-edition topaz orange shade

While there’s no denying Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer is a premium tech buy that comes with a matching price tag, using it daily does feel like a luxurious experience. The versatile choice of attachments offers multi-functional styling potential, while the hair-protecting heat settings are a huge plus point. We’ve found it’s far easier to try and replicate a salon blow-dry at home using this clever model too. So, if you’re looking to invest in new hair drying equipment, this could be the buy for you.

