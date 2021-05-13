10 best texturising hair sprays that will give you voluminous and tousled locks

Carefree hair styling comes into its own as soon as the sun shines. The idea of spending an hour in front of a heated appliance, working up a sweat, only for it to look frazzled as soon as you step outdoors, is no one’s idea of fun.

Instead, use these hotter days to embrace a more casual and natural style to your tresses that compliments both your mood and your wardrobe.

Let us introduce you to the wonders of a texturising spray to achieve a deconstructed and tousled finish to your hair.

The love child of hairspray, dry shampoo and sea salt spray, this hybrid product promises to add movement, volume and staying power to your locks.

According to celebrity hair stylist, Ken O'Rourke: “It’s the product to use to create surfer style hair – casual and effortless yet chic. Plus, they work great on any length of hair and thickness too, everyone can give their hair a bit of bite with ease.”

Top tip: after applying product, don’t forget to give your hair a shake and separate out roughly with your fingers to keep that casual, undone look.

Here, we’ve rounded up our top ten.

Fudge professional texture spray A great mid-range product that does exactly what it claims. This lightweight mist is non-sticky yet gives great hold and instantly adds volume without the need to backcomb. Unlike many of its competitors, it brushed out well and was easy to swap styles from smooth to dishevelled with just a few spritzes. Great for a day-to-evening look (post lockdown of course!) Buy now £ 9.38 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Moroccanoil dry texture spray For perfectly imperfect hair, this lightweight spray will give a carefree, tousled texture with just the right amount of hold. Infused with the brand’s signature antioxidant rich argan oil, this spray can be used to both prep the hair for non-slip styling or as a finishing spray. Although it’s a little pricier than others within this round-up, it felt justified as it was hard to fault when tested on both short and long styles. We particularly loved the fresh scent that lingered on the hair even hours after use, and we were really impressed by how long our hair looked effortlessly undone. A solid and well deserved 10 out of 10. Buy now £ 17.45 , Look Fantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ouai texturising spray Complete with the signature gardenia scent, this bestselling spray adds a blast of texture, which is easily controllable without that crunchy feeling, thanks to its non-sticky formula. It has a lightweight feel, yet it can achieve big bedhead hair while also absorbing oil, just like a dry shampoo. Win win. Its fragrance outdoes any other hair product on this list, so much so our tester was asked several times what perfume she was wearing. Beachy tresses never smelt so good. Buy now £ 10 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charles Worthington volume and bounce spray This super dry, non-sticky formula provides instant volume and texture without compromising on shine. Perfect for giving tired or lacklustre hair an instant boost. Testers with short hair found it's best to spray it on the roots to give volume and remove excess oil (doubling up as dry shampoo almost), while longer hair testers got the full effect by lifting up large sections of hair and spraying underneath. Expect big things. Perhaps veering on too messy for some, our hair did drop throughout the day into a more relaxed look. Plus, the price is true value for money. Buy now £ 6.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oribe dry texturizing spray Packed with aloe vera to smooth, hydrate and protect your hair, this cult favourite will give you volume that won’t fall flat. Thanks to a polymer blend – long molecules that form a protective shield over your hair –your tousled waves won’t frizz or feel stiff no matter how much product you use. Plus, it soaks up greasy roots too. A great choice for dull hair that simultaneously needs some TLC and a summer beachy vibe. Buy now £ 19.50 , Space NK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} IGK Hair beach club volumizing texture spray This American brand originally launched with the hope of giving women everywhere effortless it girl hair. It came as no surprise that this texturizing spray was one of the first products to launch in the range. This incredibly light formula is a great choice for coloured or treated hair. The brand claims that no matter how much product you use, it won’t fade your hair colour. Tried and tested on several different hair colours, this proved to be true. The super fine mist contains glycerin and wheat protein to create soft, non-greasy hair that makes styling foolproof without any stickiness or crunch. Plus, it’s vegan, gluten-free, contains no sulphates or parabens and is loaded with hair-loving ingredients, such as turmeric. Yes, you read that correctly. Buy now £ 25 , Space NK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lee Stafford lived in spray If your budget is tight, but hair styling is high on your agenda, this lightweight spray will add an undone texture that won’t weigh down your hair or your bank balance. Instead it has a subtle grip that still leaves hair feeling clean and smelling fragrant, without being too overwhelming. Our locks were so soft to touch after using this that it was hard to believe we'd sprayed them with product. Buy now £ 5.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amika Style un.done volume and matte texture spray Known for its much-loved dry shampoo formula, it’s no surprise that this lightweight spray ticks all the right boxes. It boosts hair in more ways than one, adding oomph to the flattest of styles and an easily achievable dishevelled look. It functions as a dry shampoo, volumiser, and texturiser, so you can spray it from roots to ends, work it through with your fingers and you're done. The perfect all-rounder. Buy now £ 20 , Beauty Bay {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Living Proof dry volume spray A standout product for this popular hair care brand, this is a sensible choice if you wash your hair often, because unlike other volumisers, you can use this mist on both dry and damp hair. The formula contains molecules that quite literally beef up every hair strand. Genius. Our tester with fine hair was so impressed with the transformation from limp and thin to bold and voluminous with just a few sprays – it’s now become a daily hair ritual. Plus, it smells heavenly too. Buy now £ 26 , Living Proof {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Monat Studio one dry texturizing spray Beyond pricey for a hair spray, but this will give you the volume and hold of slightly dirty, second day hair, but the look and smell of just washed beachy waves. The perfect combo for that dishevelled look. It’s made with the brand’s exclusive ingredients that keeps your hair strong, healthy and shiny, allowing you to run your fingers through your style without tugging at any sticky clumps. Although we’re impressed with the results time and time again, it’s hard not to focus on the eye-watering cost. Buy now £ 32 , My Monat {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

