Do Color Wow’s haircare products really work? We found out

Color Wow has quickly become one of the most popular haircare brands in recent years after a number of its products went viral on social media. But do the products actually live up to the hype? We simply had to find out. This meant testing an array of products from the Color Wow range, from its signature dream coat anti-humidity hair spray to shampoos, conditioners and a range of different styling products all tasked with improving a number of hair concerns.

With more than 40 years of experience in the haircare industry and following her time at haircare brand John Frieda, where she just so happened to be the co-founder, Color Wow was originally founded in 2013 by Gail Federici. The original intention of the brand, as you might have inferred from its name, was to provide products tailored specifically to colour-treated hair. But it has since expanded into everything from frizz control and curls to damage repair and volume.

So, it’s no surprise that the brand has won more than 90 major beauty awards over the years, with dream coat alone responsible for 25 of those awards, leaving women and men the world over saying “wow”.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested the range on frizz-prone, curly hair that has a tendency to become dry ( Ellis Cochrane )

We exclusively used Color Wow products for the entirety of a month so as not to have any other products interfere with the testing process. Each individual product was used on its own to discern its own merits. For example, for the Color Wow money mist, we assessed how well it detangled, defrizzed and hydrated the hair, with it being tested on hair that was both air-dried and heat-styled.

With the dream coat anti-humidity hair spray, we tested how glossy and smooth it made the hair and whether or not it stayed frizz-free over several days and in different weather conditions such as humidity, rain and wind. Because of the formulation and the brand’s guidance, most of the Color Wow hair products were applied before the hair was blow-dried with tension and then straightened to test just how effective they were.

One product, the coco-motion lubricating conditioner, was assessed in terms of our natural curls and how it affected the bounce of each curl, how hydrated they were and if it had a visible impact on the amount of frizz as their hair dried naturally.

To provide context, our tester has frizz-prone curly hair, which can become dehydrated and she lives in an area of the country with soft water.