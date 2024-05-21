Jump to content

I’ve tried dozens of hair dryers – but Dyson’s supersonic nural blows them out of the water

An upgrade to the OG supersonic, but is it worth £399.99?

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 21 May 2024 10:40
Dyson’s new tool is described as its most intelligent dryer yet
Dyson's new tool is described as its most intelligent dryer yet

Once synonymous with vacuum cleaners, Dyson became the unlikely brand to dominate the beauty space when it launched its supersonic hair dryer in 2016.

Fast becoming a hero tool for hair styling at home, the supersonic was designed to streamline your routine by styling and drying simultaneously. The tool’s innovative design revolutionised the industry thanks to its intelligent heat control, quiet motor and super fast speed (you’ve got no excuse for being late when using the supersonic).

Owing to constant innovation, the hair dryer has only grown in popularity. Since its original inception, Dyson has upgraded the supersonic with various attachments to add styling versatility – from a smoothing nozzle and styling concentrator to a diffuser.

Having expanded its haircare roster to include the hugely popular Dyson airwrap (it completely sold out within just a week of launching), the coralle hair straighteners and the airstrait, the brand has now reverted its attention back to its debut launch with the new and improved supersonic hair dryer.

Named the supersonic nural, Dyson’s latest tool is described as its most intelligent dryer yet with a focus on scalp and hair care using sensor technology. At a time when scalp care is booming (tutorials have been viewed more than 2.6 billion times on TikTok), Dyson is perhaps once again revolutionising the hair tool world.

How I tested the supersonic nural

The Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer in action (Daisy Lester)

I love the original supersonic hair drying for rough drying my hair while the Dyson airwrap is my go-to for more defined styles day to day. So, I was keen to see if Dyson’s new supersonic nural could match up or even replace my existing tools. I’ve got fine hair but a lot of it, which is prone to frizz – especially when heat styling. Considering how fast it dried my hair and the benefits to my scalp and hair, as well as its styling prowess, here’s my verdict on whether the tool is worth its £399 price tag.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer

dyson hair dryer.png
  • Attachments : Five
  • Colourways: Patina/topaz, blue/topaz
  • Airflow settings: Three
  • Heat settings: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Speedy
    • Scalp care sensors
    • Intuitive technology
    • Adapts settings to your hair routine
    • Light

Dyson supersonic nural design

As with all of Dyson’s hair tools (and its vacuums), the design of its new supersonic nural dryer is super sleek. The hair dryer is available in two pastel and playful colourways and is presented in a sturdy cardboard box that doubles up as storage thanks to the inserts for each attachment. As for the five attachments, you’ll find a gentle air attachment, a styling concentrator, a wide-tooth comb, a flyaway attachment and a wave and curl diffuser.

At just 680g, the nural is more lightweight than the original supersonic and means there’s no risk of arm ache during styling. Despite being a compact design, the dryer features three airflow and four heat settings (100C for fast drying, 80C for regular, 60C for gentle and 28C for a cool shot of air to set your hair after styling).

Dyson supersonic nural performance

The most impressive difference between the nural and the older supersonic is the tool’s intuition. With scalp care quickly becoming a big beauty trend, Dyson’s new hair dryer attempts to prevent heat-related damage thanks to the “scalp protect” mode. It uses sensor technology to constantly measure the distance the hair dryer is from your scalp and automatically adjusts the heat accordingly. It does this using a flight sensor that projects an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair – this means the dryer never heats your scalp above 55C. I was surprised how much I noticed the difference, with no burning sensations leading to a much nicer drying session.

Another upgrade is the capsule illumination which changes the colour between cool blue or yellow (low heat) to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat) depending on the distance from the scalp. It’s a fun touch that helps you monitor the heat setting.

Read more: Best heat protection sprays to keep hair healthy

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Firstly, the tool automatically switches to a low-power “pause mode” when you put it on a surface during styling. Secondly, it uses attachment learning to automatically adjust the last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, without manually changing modes – creating a seamless transition between tools and simplifying your routine. A rough dry is a breeze using the gentle attachment while a smoother and more defined look is super quick thanks to the precision nozzle. I was also really impressed with the flyaway attachment (it’s much better than the one on the airwrap as it’s able to capture more hair at one time), while the diffuser and comb attachments help to cater for a wide range of hair types.

It’s also just as quiet as Dyson’s previous tools, so you can use it in the morning without causing a racket.

All in all, it took around 10 minutes to dry my hair – saving me seven minutes on my usual routine. The results were impressive. My hair looked shinier and felt far softer than it does after using other hair dryers. My hair continued to look fresh on days two and three, with the flyaway attachment helping to smarten up my look.

The verdict: Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer

At £399.99, Dyson’s new nural hair dryer is certainly not cheap and those who already own a supersonic might struggle to justify upgrading. But if you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling time while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, Dyson’s nural is well worth the investment.

