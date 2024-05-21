Dyson supersonic nural design

As with all of Dyson’s hair tools (and its vacuums), the design of its new supersonic nural dryer is super sleek. The hair dryer is available in two pastel and playful colourways and is presented in a sturdy cardboard box that doubles up as storage thanks to the inserts for each attachment. As for the five attachments, you’ll find a gentle air attachment, a styling concentrator, a wide-tooth comb, a flyaway attachment and a wave and curl diffuser.

At just 680g, the nural is more lightweight than the original supersonic and means there’s no risk of arm ache during styling. Despite being a compact design, the dryer features three airflow and four heat settings (100C for fast drying, 80C for regular, 60C for gentle and 28C for a cool shot of air to set your hair after styling).

Dyson supersonic nural performance

The most impressive difference between the nural and the older supersonic is the tool’s intuition. With scalp care quickly becoming a big beauty trend, Dyson’s new hair dryer attempts to prevent heat-related damage thanks to the “scalp protect” mode. It uses sensor technology to constantly measure the distance the hair dryer is from your scalp and automatically adjusts the heat accordingly. It does this using a flight sensor that projects an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair – this means the dryer never heats your scalp above 55C. I was surprised how much I noticed the difference, with no burning sensations leading to a much nicer drying session.

Another upgrade is the capsule illumination which changes the colour between cool blue or yellow (low heat) to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat) depending on the distance from the scalp. It’s a fun touch that helps you monitor the heat setting.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Firstly, the tool automatically switches to a low-power “pause mode” when you put it on a surface during styling. Secondly, it uses attachment learning to automatically adjust the last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, without manually changing modes – creating a seamless transition between tools and simplifying your routine. A rough dry is a breeze using the gentle attachment while a smoother and more defined look is super quick thanks to the precision nozzle. I was also really impressed with the flyaway attachment (it’s much better than the one on the airwrap as it’s able to capture more hair at one time), while the diffuser and comb attachments help to cater for a wide range of hair types.

It’s also just as quiet as Dyson’s previous tools, so you can use it in the morning without causing a racket.

All in all, it took around 10 minutes to dry my hair – saving me seven minutes on my usual routine. The results were impressive. My hair looked shinier and felt far softer than it does after using other hair dryers. My hair continued to look fresh on days two and three, with the flyaway attachment helping to smarten up my look.