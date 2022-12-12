Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It may sound frivolous, but a bad hair day really can alter your mood, add extra stress and make getting ready in the morning even more of a mad rush. While a silk pillowcase, good hair oil and strong shampoo and conditioner routine really can make a world of difference, there are a few extra products that we can add to keep our locks looking smooth and silky.

Designed to detangle, fight frizz, flatten flyaways, protect from heat styling and all around tame your mane, just a little spritz of a leave-in conditioner could be the key to reviving lacklustre locks, and they couldn’t be quicker or simpler to use.

We caught up with Neil Moodie, hairstylist and founder of the Neil Moodie Studio, to find out exactly which leave-in conditioner works best for each hair type and how and why you should use them. “Leave-in conditioners are a great way to moisturise hair, especially curly or coiled hair, which tends to be drier as it takes longer for the oil to distribute from the scalp down the hair strands,” he shared.

“If you have thick, coarse hair, you’ll likely be better suited to a creamy leave-in conditioner, whereas if your hair is very fine, a light spray will work better and not weigh the hair down,” Neil added. “Thicker, creamier formulas tend to be better for moisture and frizz control, and spray formulas tend to be lighter and are not only easier to apply but are a good choice for heat protection, detangling and smoothing.”

As for ingredients, Neil recommends keeping an eye out for the following: argan oil, coconut oil, macadamia oil, shea butter, castor oil, hydrolysed protein and amino acids, panthenol and vitamin E, avocado and jojoba seed oil. All can be found in our tried and tested best leave-in conditioner picks below. Keep reading to see which ones made it onto our list for each and every hair type.

How we tested

Our tester has incredibly long hair, which has been dyed and has a tendency to get dry, so these leave-in conditioners were really put through their paces to try and tame this mane. Looking at density, as Neil Moodie explained, as well as ease of use, ingredients and final result, we rated each leave-in conditioner on which hair type it was best suited for and how well it fared.

The best leave-in conditioners for 2022 are: