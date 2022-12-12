Jump to content

15 best leave-in conditioners that are deeply hydrating for every hair type

For smoothing and taming flyaways, these sprays can make a world of difference

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 12 December 2022 17:14
<p>We looked for formulas with recommended ingredients such as argan oil, shea butter and vitamin E </p>

We looked for formulas with recommended ingredients such as argan oil, shea butter and vitamin E

(The Independent)

It may sound frivolous, but a bad hair day really can alter your mood, add extra stress and make getting ready in the morning even more of a mad rush. While a silk pillowcase, good hair oil and strong shampoo and conditioner routine really can make a world of difference, there are a few extra products that we can add to keep our locks looking smooth and silky.

Designed to detangle, fight frizz, flatten flyaways, protect from heat styling and all around tame your mane, just a little spritz of a leave-in conditioner could be the key to reviving lacklustre locks, and they couldn’t be quicker or simpler to use.

We caught up with Neil Moodie, hairstylist and founder of the Neil Moodie Studio, to find out exactly which leave-in conditioner works best for each hair type and how and why you should use them. “Leave-in conditioners are a great way to moisturise hair, especially curly or coiled hair, which tends to be drier as it takes longer for the oil to distribute from the scalp down the hair strands,” he shared.

“If you have thick, coarse hair, you’ll likely be better suited to a creamy leave-in conditioner, whereas if your hair is very fine, a light spray will work better and not weigh the hair down,” Neil added. “Thicker, creamier formulas tend to be better for moisture and frizz control, and spray formulas tend to be lighter and are not only easier to apply but are a good choice for heat protection, detangling and smoothing.”

As for ingredients, Neil recommends keeping an eye out for the following: argan oil, coconut oil, macadamia oil, shea butter, castor oil, hydrolysed protein and amino acids, panthenol and vitamin E, avocado and jojoba seed oil. All can be found in our tried and tested best leave-in conditioner picks below. Keep reading to see which ones made it onto our list for each and every hair type.

How we tested

Our tester has incredibly long hair, which has been dyed and has a tendency to get dry, so these leave-in conditioners were really put through their paces to try and tame this mane. Looking at density, as Neil Moodie explained, as well as ease of use, ingredients and final result, we rated each leave-in conditioner on which hair type it was best suited for and how well it fared.

The best leave-in conditioners for 2022 are:

  • Best overall leave-in conditioner – Amika dream routine overnight hydration treatment: £23, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best-smelling leave-in conditioner – Sol de Janeiro Brazilian joia milky leave-in conditioner: £28, Spacenk.com
  • Best leave-in conditioner for very curly and coily hair – Wakati re-activating conditioning mist: £7.33, Boots.com
  • Best budget leave-in conditioner – John Frieda frizz ease leave-in conditioner: £6.99, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best salon-like leave-in conditioner – Ouai leave-in conditioner: £24, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best vitamin C-infused leave-in conditioner – R+Co sun catcher power C boosting leave-in conditioner: £30, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best leave-in conditioner with organic ingredients – Innersense sweet spirit leave-in conditioner: £24, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best leave-in conditioner for blow-dried hair – Beauty Works dream shine spray on humidity shield: £16.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best leave-in conditioner for travelling – Chāmpo leave-in perfecting cream: £24, Harrods.com
  • Best leave-in conditioner for adding volume – Kms leave-in conditioner: £15.15, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best leave-in conditioner for thick or curly hair – Rhyme and Reason liquid shea leave-in conditioner: £8.99, Boots.com
  • Best two-in-one leave-in conditioner – Hair by Sam McKnight light nourish conditioner: £28, Sammcknight.com
  • Best leave-in conditioner for damaged hair – Paul Mitchell clean beauty repair leave-in treatment: £25.25, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best leave-in conditioner for coily hair – Afroani leave-in conditioner: £16.99, Afronanishop.com
  • Best leave-in conditioner for fine and dry hair – Oway no-rinse moist conditioner: £15.77, Perfumesclub.co.uk

Amika dream routine overnight hydration treatment

  • Best: Overall
  • For hair types: All, including fine and coily hair
  • Key ingredients: Blue-green algae, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid
  • Size: 100ml
  • Bottle type: Pump
  • Heat protection: No

Amika was created to suit all hair types and textures, and this leave-in conditioner can certainly attest to that, hydrating all types of strands for up to 72 hours. A whole host of hair-loving ingredients are included, such as moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, blue-green algae packed with fatty acids for adding shine and strength and sea buckthorn to help promote hair growth.

The brand recommends it as an overnight conditioner that you then wash out in the morning, but we found it worked wonders when left in between washes – although this is best on thick, dry or curly hair – to boost the softness of the hair, define curls and seal in the shine. It also smells amazing, earning itself a prime place on our bathroom shelf, and the glass bottle made it feel just a touch more elevated too.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian joia milky leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Scent
  • For hair types: All
  • Key ingredients : Babaçu oil, cupuacu butter, Brazil nut oil
  • Size: 210ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: Yes, up to 450 degrees

Famous for its Brazilian bum bum cream, Sol de Janeiro features in many a beauty buffs bathroom cabinet, but the beauty brand does much more than just body moisturiser. Stocking a range of hair and body products, which all have the same tropical smell as the bestselling bum bum cream, we are just obsessed with this leave-in conditioner as with the rest of the brand’s bits.

The formula is sulphate and paraben-free, vegan and also colour-safe, meaning it won’t affect dyed or bleached hair and is also suitable for those who stay away from those key ingredients. In a large spray bottle, it’s incredibly easy to use, meaning you can move it all around the head effortlessly, and the fine mist instantly absorbs into the hair. It is best used on damp hair before drying either with a hairdryer or air drying and works to hydrate, detangle, and protect from heat and UV rays – a huge plus when on holiday in the sun.

Wakati re-activating conditioning mist

  • Best: For very curly and coily hair
  • For hair types : Very curly or coily hair
  • Key ingredients : Castor oil, jojoba seed oil, shea oil
  • Size: 195ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection : No

Wakati is designed for very curly, kinky and coily hair, so we roped in a coily-haired tester to see how it fared. In a spray bottle, it’s incredibly easy to use and can be moved all around – even upside down – the head and hair with ease, which our testers loved. It can be applied on wet or dry hair, meaning it can work for any occasion, whether you’re looking to add extra moisture post-wash or revive five-day-old locks.

Shea and jojoba oils work to nourish the hair and give the conditioner more of an oily texture, so it can hydrate and moisturise curly hair. Both our wavy-haired and coily-haired testers loved how soft their hair felt after use, and it even helped boost the curls to stretch out those in-between-wash days.

John Frieda frizz ease leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Budget leave-in conditioner
  • For hair types : All, especially frizzy hair
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin A, E, C and green tea extract
  • Size: 200ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: Yes

With an ingredient list that reads more like a multivitamin, this John Frieda leave-in conditioner certainly packs a lot into one bottle for a relatively low cost. The John Frieda frizz ease collection is quite famous for fighting frizz, and this product makes up a good part of the brand’s arsenal. In a fine mist-like spray, it’s suitable for all hair types, but you do need to spritz a lot on thicker strands to truly get them stuck down.

Hydrolysed wheat and vegetable proteins hydrate the hair right at the shaft, strengthening each strand from within. Our tester loved the fruity-like fragrance, how the product instantly absorbed into the hair and how it helped to reduce breakage and pesky flyaways.

Ouai leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Salon-like leave-in conditioner
  • For hair types: All
  • Key ingredients : Tamarind seed extract, vitamin E, panthenol, hydrolyzed proteins
  • Size: 140ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: Yes

Ouai was founded by Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands with this brand. Designed to detangle, hydrate, fight frizz and protect from heat styling, this one product is certainly a multi-tasker, but we did find we needed to apply quite a lot to thicker hair to get the desired results.

What we loved most about this leave-in conditioner was its salon-like smell, giving that just-had-a-blow-dry feel in an instant. That all-important vitamin E and hydrolysed proteins are included, as Neil Moodie recommended, and it is also paraben and SLS and SLES free (although not fully sulphate-free) for anyone who looks out for that. We also loved the bottle’s minimalist design, which means you will proudly have it on display as well as the fact it can be used on damp or dry hair.

R+Co sun catcher power C boosting leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Vitamin C-infused leave-in conditioner
  • Hair type: Thick or curly hair
  • Key ingredients : Vitamin C, coconut oil, radish root
  • Size: 124ml
  • Bottle type: Pump
  • Heat protection : No

Our love for vitamin C in beauty products is showing no sign of slowing down, and this R+Co leave-in conditioner means we can now bring the ingredient into our haircare routines. It can be used on damp or dry hair, making it a great styling product and works to detangle, reduce frizz, soften and protect.

We used it underneath other styling products to accentuate their effect and found that hair spray held firmer, curl cream coiled hair up more, and volumising mousse made hair even larger. Vitamin C protects hair against outside pollutants and UV damage, hyaluronic acid hydrates the strands, coconut oil softens them, and radish root helps to improve scalp circulation for healthy hair growth. It is on the thicker side, so best for those with hair that needs a lot of moisture, and the pump bottle makes it easy to get a lot of product out in one go.

Innersense sweet spirit leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner with organic ingredients
  • Hair type: Fine or straight hair
  • Key ingredients:  Rosemary oil, tamanu oil, honey
  • Size: 295ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: No

Made with certified organic ingredients, Innersense is a brand for beauty buffs after a more planet-friendly beauty routine. No silicones, sulphates, parabens or synthetic ingredients are included, and the brand is part of the one per cent for the planet initiative meaning one per cent of profits goes toward approved nonprofits in the network.

Key ingredients include the currently TikTok trending rosemary oil, aloe vera, tamanu oil and honey, meaning it works wonders to hydrate and nourish strands thanks to being packed with fatty acids and antioxidants. Our tester did notice a difference in softness to the touch, but as it is a very fine spray, we would dub this as best for those without extra thick hair, as you will need a lot of product.

Beauty Works dream shine spray on humidity shield

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for blow-dried hair
  • For hair types: Straight or blow-dried hair
  • Key ingredients : Castor oil, hydrolysed keratin
  • Size: 300ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: No

Infused with keratin, this leave-in conditioner is built to battle frizz. Castor oil coats and seals strands to add shine, and heat-activated ingredients protect hair from humidity no matter the weather. We did find results were most notable on straight hair, as this product has been designed to be used just before heat styling, locking in your look and keeping frizz at bay for up to three washes.

Our hair did look incredibly shiny, so we only have this product to thank for it, and it’s said to perform best in humid conditions, so be sure to bring this on holiday, too, lest you end up looking like Monica from Friends. It’s also incredibly lightweight with a water-like consistency, so only a couple of sprays are sure to cover your whole head.

Chāmpo leave-in perfecting cream

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for travelling
  • For hair types: All, including fine and curly hair
  • Key ingredients : Haritaki fruit, Abyssinia and jojoba extracts
  • Size: 75ml
  • Bottle type: Pump
  • Heat protection: Yes

Housing only 75ml of product, this leave-in conditioner is the perfect pick for weekends away, overnight stays or on-the-go freshen-ups in your gym kit or desk drawer. The formula is designed to smooth, volumise and add shine to the outside of the strands while strengthening and restoring keratin on the inside. Haritaki fruit works to nourish the hair and Abyssinia and jojoba extracts improve elasticity, and olive oil tackles dryness.

It’s silicone, paraben, SLS and synthetic-fragrance free, and 99 per cent of ingredients are naturally derived too. The pump bottle means it’s easy to get as much or as little product out as you need for your hair type, meaning it works for every density and style. But we did find it didn’t detangle as well as some of our other finds, although it did work wonders for reviving tired-looking strands.

Kms leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for adding volume
  • For hair types : Fine or flat hair
  • Key ingredients : Eucalyptus leaf extract, cinnamon, lactic acid
  • Size: 150ml
  • Bottle type : Spray
  • Heat protection : No

Kms products are used backstage at fashion week shows, proving their prowess in making impactful manes. This leave-in conditioner is formulated to add volume, growing hair in size by up to 40 per cent, and our tester did notice a visible difference in their hair’s appearance.

To apply, Kms recommends spraying onto damp towel-dried hair from the roots to the tips. The instructions recommend combing through, but if you really want to add volume to your locks, we found spritzing and scrunching hair gave the best result and targeting the hair at the root really helped lift it off of the head.

Key ingredients include lactic and malic acid to support the hair structure, polyquaternium-11 to even out the surface, and eucalyptus and cinnamon to add fullness and volume to strands. But, alcohol denat is also one of the main ingredients, so those with sensitive skin or scalps may not be best suited to this product.

Rhyme and Reason liquid shea leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for thick or curly hair
  • For hair types : Curly, thick or dry hair
  • Key ingredients : Shea butter, coconut oil, pro-vitamin B5
  • Size: 200ml
  • Bottle type: Nozzle
  • Heat protection: Yes

Rhyme and Reason is another more planet-friendly find, made from 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients in a fully recycled bottle. The nozzle top makes it incredibly easy to use and can be applied to even the shortest hairs at the root. Shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin B5 are all included to deeply nourish strands and penetrate them with moisture throughout.

It works to detangle, smooth and add shine while also offering heat protection when styling too, but it is best used on thicker or dry hair thanks to its weighty, deeply hydrating ingredients. Just be sure to click the nozzle back into place properly, lest you be left with a leaky top and wasted product.

Hair by Sam McKnight light nourish conditioner

  • Best: Two-in-one leave-in conditioner
  • For hair types: All
  • Key ingredients : Honeysuckle, chamomilla and velvet flower extracts
  • Size: 200ml
  • Bottle type: Nozzle
  • Heat protection: No

Working as both a regular conditioner and a two-in-one conditioner, this one product is perfect for those looking to cut back on the number of products they pay for and keep on the bathroom shelf. We housed ours in the shower to use while washing and then ran it through our hair post-wash for an added hit of moisture. Honeysuckle, chamomilla and velvet flower extracts help to strengthen strands, brighten up dull-looking locks and reduce the number of split ends, yet are light enough to use on even fine hair too. Hydrolysed bipolymers in the form of corn starch work to reduce frizz and smooth hair for a sleeker finish, and the brand’s signature botanical fragrance is featured, too, giving that crisp, clean scent.

Paul Mitchell clean beauty repair leave-in treatment

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for damaged hair
  • For hair types : All, especially weak damaged hair
  • Key ingredients : Organic amaranth extract, vegan pea protein
  • Size: 150ml
  • Bottle type : Nozzle
  • Heat protection: No

Paul Mitchell is a very famous name within the haircare industry, and this leave-in conditioner is a true fan-favourite. Dubbed a protein smoothie for your head, it houses organic amaranth extract and vegan pea protein to strengthen hair fibre and restore damaged or broken straights back to health. It’s best used on hair that really needs a helping hand, say brittle strands or locks that are prone to breaking no matter how fine. Although our tester’s hair wasn’t in the worst condition, it still did soften, detangle and smooth each strand noticeably, and regular usage is only going to emphasise the results.

Afroani leave-in conditioner

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for coily hair
  • For hair types : Very curly or coily hair
  • Key ingredients : Organic almond, jojoba and baobab oil
  • Size: 250ml
  • Bottle type: Nozzle
  • Heat protection: No

Again, we roped in our coily-haired tester to help with this product, as it is specially designed for those with tight curls, kinks and coils. Sulphate, paraben and silicone free, the vegan formula is created to be suitable for anyone avoiding those key ingredients. Almond, jojoba and baobab oil work to deeply nourish and hydrate strands, making it a heavier cream than some of our other options, which is why it’s best for those with moisture-loving locks. Our testers both found it added a bounce back into the curls, but neither loved the scent too much.

Oway no-rinse moist conditioner

  • Best: Leave-in conditioner for fine and dry hair
  • For hair types: All, including very fine hair
  • Key ingredients : Macadamia oil, hydrolysed vegetable proteins
  • Size: 160ml
  • Bottle type: Spray
  • Heat protection: No

This leave-in conditioner smells like Christmas in a bottle, which will divide beauty fans like Marmite, but we rather liked it. Incredibly lightweight thanks to macadamia oil being the key ingredient, it can be used on even the finest of strands without weighing it down with any gloopy or sticky feeling.

It’s another product made without parabens, SLS/ SLES, synthetic fragrances and phthalates and is actually produced with green energy, making it a more planet-friendly pick. Rich in vitamin C, Omega-9 and palmitic acid, it works to reduce external stress impact on strands, controls water loss to help detangle and has no greasy feeling either. In a spray bottle, it was incredibly easy to use and left locks hydrated in between washes.

The verdict: Leave-in conditioners

There’s a huge number of leave-in conditioners to choose from, so finding the right one for your hair type is vital. Taking Neil Moodie’s advice into account, those with finer hair are better suited to the lightweight spray bottles, and for those with thicker, curlier strands, the pump bottles with shea butter and other heavyweight ingredients at their core will work wonders.

Our all-time favourite for all hair types was the Amika dream routine overnight hydration treatment which deeply hydrated and tamed strands when left in on thicker hair, and those with finer locks would be best suited to Innersense, Oway or Beauty Works.

Afroani and Wakati are specifically designed for curly, kinky or coily hair, thanks to their incredibly nourishing and heavy ingredients. Sam McKnight’s two-in-one conditioner is a great choice for those looking to reduce the number of products on their bathroom shelf, and John Freida’s frizz ease is a bargain buy for those not looking to splash too much cash.

Just remember that less is more, and work small amounts into your hair until you get the desired result.

